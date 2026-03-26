By Jatin Sandilya

Every startup founder knows the drill: incorporate, hire a lawyer, get D&O insurance, and open a bank account. Directors and Officers coverage has been a non-negotiable since the first venture-backed company faced a shareholder lawsuit. It protects leadership from personal liability, and no serious investor would fund a company without it.

But there is a new coverage line that deserves the same non-negotiable status, and most founders are not treating it that way yet: cyber insurance.

The Risk Profile Has Changed

A decade ago, cyber risk was an IT department problem. Startups worried about product-market fit, burn rate, and runway. Cybersecurity was something you addressed after Series B, maybe. A data breach was a large-enterprise problem.

That era is over. Today, a seed-stage SaaS company with 500 users holds enough personal data to trigger regulatory obligations in multiple jurisdictions. A pre-revenue AI startup training models on customer data faces liability exposure that did not exist five years ago. According to IBM’s Cost of a Data Breach Report, organizations with fewer than 500 employees face an average breach cost of $3.31 million. Over two-thirds of all ransomware attacks now target businesses with fewer than 500 employees, and 60% of small businesses that suffer a cyberattack shut down within six months, according to the National Cyber Security Alliance.

For founders, this is not an abstract risk. It is an existential one. And yet, only 17% of small businesses carry cyber insurance, compared to 80% of large enterprises (Swiss Re). The gap between exposure and protection has never been wider.

Why D&O Alone Is Not Enough?

D&O insurance protects founders and board members from claims alleging mismanagement, fiduciary breaches, or misleading investors. It is essential, and it does its job well.

But D&O does not cover the cost of responding to a data breach. It does not pay for forensic investigation, customer notification, credit monitoring, regulatory fines, or the legal defense when a class action follows. It does not cover business interruption when ransomware locks your systems for an average of 24 days, or the $1.53 million it typically costs to recover from a ransomware attack (excluding the ransom payment itself).

These are cyber insurance territories, and they represent the most likely catastrophic loss scenario for a modern startup. A startup that has D&O but no cyber coverage is like a restaurant with liability insurance but no fire coverage. You have protected against one category of disaster while leaving the most probable one wide open.

What Cyber Insurance Actually Covers?

A well-structured cyber policy for a startup typically includes two categories of protection.

First-party coverage pays for your own losses: forensic investigation costs, data recovery, business interruption during downtime, ransomware negotiation and payment (where legal), and crisis communications. This is the coverage that keeps your company alive in the 72 hours after an incident.

pays for your own losses: forensic investigation costs, data recovery, business interruption during downtime, ransomware negotiation and payment (where legal), and crisis communications. This is the coverage that keeps your company alive in the 72 hours after an incident. Third-party coverage pays for claims others bring against you: regulatory defense and fines, lawsuits from affected customers or partners, payment card industry (PCI) penalties if you handle credit card data, and contractual liability when you have made security representations to enterprise clients.

For AI startups specifically, the third-party exposure is growing faster than most founders realize. IBM’s 2025 report found that 13% of organizations have already experienced breaches of AI models or applications, and 97% of those lacked proper AI access controls. AI-related security and privacy incidents rose 56.4% from 2023 to 2024, according to the Stanford AI Index Report. Shadow AI (employees using unapproved AI tools) adds an average of $670,000 in extra breach costs when an incident occurs. If your model is trained on data that turns out to have been improperly collected, or if your AI system produces outputs that cause harm to a downstream user, the liability chain leads back to you. Traditional E&O policies were not written for these scenarios. Cyber policies are evolving to address them, but only if you buy the right one.

The Investor Angle

Sophisticated investors are starting to ask about cyber coverage during due diligence, just as they have always asked about D&O. The logic is straightforward: a single uninsured breach can wipe out the value of their investment.

More importantly, the absence of cyber insurance signals something about a founder’s risk awareness. A 2025 Vanta survey found that 83% of enterprise buyers now require SOC 2 certification from SaaS vendors before signing contracts, and 67% of startups that obtained SOC 2 reported it directly enabled them to close deals they would have otherwise lost. Cybersecurity posture, including insurance coverage, is increasingly part of the trust infrastructure that startups need to compete. Latent Insurance Services, an independent brokerage specializing in coverage for startups and other underserved verticals, has noted that investor-driven requests for cyber coverage have increased significantly over the past 18 months, particularly for AI and data-intensive companies.

This is not about checking a compliance box. It is about demonstrating that you understand the operational risks your business actually faces.

When to Buy It

The short answer: before you need it. The more precise answer: as soon as you are handling any customer data, processing payments, or making security commitments in contracts.

For most startups, that means somewhere between pre-seed and Series A. The cost at this stage is surprisingly modest. A startup with under $5 million in revenue can typically secure $1 million in cyber coverage for $2,000 to $5,000 annually. That is less than most founders spend on a single conference.

The mistake many founders make is waiting until a larger fundraise or a compliance requirement forces the issue. By then, the underwriting process is more complex, the premiums may be higher (especially if you have had any security incidents), and you have been operating without coverage during the period when your company was most vulnerable.

What Underwriters Want to See

Applying for cyber insurance is also a useful forcing function. Underwriters will ask about your security posture, and the application process itself often surfaces gaps that founders did not know existed.

Expect questions about multi-factor authentication, endpoint detection, backup protocols, employee security training, incident response plans, and vendor management. You do not need perfect answers to get coverage, but you need honest ones. Misrepresenting your security posture on an application can void your policy when you need it most.

The companies that treat the underwriting process as a security audit rather than a paperwork exercise tend to end up with both better coverage and better security practices. Companies with SOC 2 Type II reports receive 10-25% lower premiums, turning compliance into a direct financial advantage. That dual benefit is hard to find in any other line of insurance.

The Bottom Line

D&O insurance became standard because the risk of personal liability for corporate decisions was too significant to ignore. Cyber insurance is reaching that same inflection point, driven by the sheer volume of data startups handle, the regulatory environment surrounding it, and the financial devastation a breach can cause.

The cyber insurance market reflects this urgency: valued at $20.88 billion in 2024, it is projected to reach nearly $119 billion by 2032, a compound annual growth rate of 24.3%. Founders who treat cyber coverage as a “nice to have” are making the same mistake their predecessors made about D&O in the 1990s. The risk is real, the coverage is accessible, and the cost of going without it is asymmetrically high.

If you are building a company that touches customer data (and nearly every startup does), cyber insurance belongs on your incorporation checklist right next to D&O. Your future self, your board, and your investors will thank you.

Latent Insurance Services is an independent insurance brokerage that helps startups and small businesses navigate specialized coverage needs, including cyber liability, E&O, and D&O insurance.

About the Author

Jatin Sandilya is a registered independent broker working with is a registered independent broker working with Latent Insurance and specialises in providing the right coverage for complex risk profiles in small business.

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