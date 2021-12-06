Why Bets.io is the Most Progressive International Casino

Since their appearance a dozen years ago, cryptocurrencies have become an integral part of modern life because they enable some significant advantages. Blockchain, the technology that is the foundation of crypto, is immensely complicated to hack.

The users of crypto coins enjoy complete anonymity and safety of their funds. Moreover, payments with virtual currencies are processed speedily, which is another great perk of cryptos.

It’s no wonder many online casinos have added Bitcoin and other cryptos as payment methods. Fast and secure, cashouts with Bitcoin and other digital currencies attract players who keep up-to-date.

The Bets Entertainment N.V. has taken one more step forward and created an online casino that operates exclusively with cryptocurrencies. Seven options are at users’ disposal in Bets.io casino: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Bitcoin Cash, Dogecoin, Tether, and Ripple.

Despite being a relatively new gambling establishment, Bets.io has provided players with an outstanding crypto game collection and amazing casino bonus system. New players can get a 100% match up to 100 mBTC and 100 free spins right after one-minute sign up procedure. Loyal gamblers can activate either a Wednesday bonus or a weekend promo.

Thus, in the middle of the working week players can replenish their accounts with 0.3 mBTC or more and receive from 20 to 50 bonus spins. The amount of spins depends on the sum they deposit. Users who prefer to play for real money on weekends can claim a 50% match bonus of up to 100 mBTC. In addition to the Weekend Reload, Bets.io gives customers 60 extra spins.

In theory, a customer can claim both bonuses, but it’s impossible to activate them simultaneously. If a customer manages to play through one promotion in time, they can claim a second one.

Hence, Bets.io gamblers can benefit from one first deposit and two weekly bonuses. And that’s not everything, as the gambling platform is improving and flourishing. New offers like tournaments and a loyalty program are being designed. Therefore, players will be able to take advantage of extra promo campaigns.

All these impressive bonuses are aimed to help you explore the huge game library. Undoubtedly, the trendiest casino game type is slot machines because they are simple to play and diverse. The corresponding section in Bets.io features more than 2,500 titles, including Progressive Jackpots and Feature Buy games.

Table games are also in great demand among gamblers. Card games like Blackjack and Poker require intelligence, attention, and good luck. More than that, those who prefer games of chance often spend time making bets in Roulette. And the Bets.io casino offers the most popular American and European Roulette options, as well as other game variations. Altogether, more than 250 Blackjack, Poker, Rolette, Pai Gow, and Sic Bo variations and other releases are available on the casino site.

Of course, a truly up-to-date casino like Bets.io couldn’t walk past the live casino trend. At the moment, you can enjoy an impressive portfolio of 250+ live dealer games. It’s no surprise that games with real dealers holding rounds for customers allure lots of gamblers. A croupier creates an authentic atmosphere, hands out cards, throws a ball onto a Roulette, spins the Wheel of Fortune, comments on the game, and so on.

Customers can enjoy colorful slot machines and immersive table games for real money on their PCs, tablets, and smartphones Most releases have a free mode, which means users can try them out without spending their own money.

All in all, the number of titles is striking, and all the bets are made with seven major crypto coins. Nevertheless, it’s no wonder the Bets.io collection is that impressive. The casino cooperates with over fifty software providers, including notable Evolution Gaming, Spinomenal, Pragmatic Play, and Endorphina.

The distinctive feature of all casino games is that they are played for real money. Therefore, it’s essential for players to learn payment details. As mentioned above, all financial operations on the Bets.io website are made in Crypto, which makes them secure and speedy.

The casino approves cashout requests within twenty-four hours. Deposits are processed practically instantly, while payouts require as little time as several minutes on average.

Moreover, commissions on payments are worth paying attention to, and the Bets.io casino can delight their customers with zero fees. Though some e-wallets may charge their own commissions, so it’s advisable to check the terms.

Concerning terms and conditions in Bets.io, customers can be confident that all the rules are transparent and written in detail. In case a question arises, you can always contact the professional support team. Customer support agents work 24/7 and speak the most widely-spread language in the world to assist players from around the globe. The Bets.io is an international casino with a really wide geo coverage.

In addition, the casino has implemented several remarkable features to make the navigation through the website more pleasant for users. Thus, Bets.io customers can switch to dark mode, save their favorite games to the Favorites section, return to recently played releases, and explore the Help Center tab.

To sum up, the Bets.io international gambling site is a progressive cryptocurrency casino that suits all crypto enthusiasts. Appealing design, convenient navigation, terrific game library, responsive support managers, and excellent bonuses make the online platform exciting to spend time and money at. Of course, one of the main website advantages, which is highly appreciated by users, is its fast processing of payouts which is 11m 58s at the moment of writing this article. So, if you are looking for an up-to-date crypto platform to gamble on, Bets.io may be just the right place for you.