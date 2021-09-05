Which Cryptocurrency can be a Superior Alternative to Bitcoin!

Cryptocurrency is a currency that is taking the whole world by storm. It is a virtual currency that is increasingly becoming a topic of discussion everywhere. All the people today are getting involved with virtual currencies and investing their money so that they can get quick profit through them. Whenever people talk about cryptocurrencies, the first name that comes up at that time is bitcoin. Whenever we talk about virtual currency, most people think of how the bitcoin boom. However, apart from bitcoin, you can get a lot of profit by investing in many other digital currencies, which are as follows.

Ripple (Xrp)

A lot of people associated with cryptocurrencies love the idea of ​​investing in them, but at the same time, people are afraid of losing their money in this unregulated online world. Ripple has only one price goal to provide good security to the coins in it. Ripple is the name of a company that allows you to manage payments with the currency XRP.

Would You Be Right To Invest In Ripple?

Ripple has partnered with American Express. It has made many believe that the investment made in it will be solid as it is backed by a solid company. Ripple’s price is less expensive than bitcoin. Ripple is considered one of the top ten cryptocurrencies. For investment purposes, Ripple is equated to a penny stock.

Ethereum

Bitcoin is one such alternative that all currencies are left behind, which is why you will not be able to miss Ethereum. Bitcoin is a kind of closest competitor, with Ethereum being considered the second most valuable cryptocurrency after Bitcoin. Some of its features inspired by bitcoin are why it has been ranked first among cryptocurrencies. Ethereum accomplishes its task through ‘smart contracts, which are converted into some computer code that is linked to the blockchain. It has an open-source network making it similar to bitcoin. By starting trading with Ethereum, e-commerce websites can accept it. You can also use it as an online payment form through the online platform.

Invest In Ethereum Or Not?

With crypto being considered the future of monetary exchange, this is the best time for you to invest. The crypto market may appear to you to be risk-averse, but you need not panic as Ethereum is a safe digital currency for you to invest in without fear. Ethereum has seen its price quite stable if compared to other cryptocurrencies. If you are not ready to take the risk of buying bitcoin then you can opt for ethereum. It can prove to be a good option for your investment, as it can give you good returns over a long period of time if it falls within the budget.

Dogecoin

For some time now, Dogecoin has dominated the internet. Because of its low price, Dogecoin has become a major competitor to bitcoin for its growth. Dogecoin was launched in the year 2013. It has a smaller market of up to $7 billion if compared to bitcoin. Bitcoin spans a market cap of $920 billion, which shows how small Dogecoin is.

Should You Invest In Dogecoin?

Dogecoin is a speculative one, first of all, you should have a small piece of the portfolio if you are willing to invest in it. It is a matter of concern for investors that it has a specially designed form of payment for its low cost, which till now has not been able to exit the starting gate at all. It becomes the middle age of crypto space when it is more than seven.