Brilliant yet difficult leaders have long driven some of the world’s most transformative innovations. Fernanda Arreola and Gregory Unruh explore how traits linked to neurodivergence often power this impact, while also posing sustainability challenges. They argue for systems that support such leadership styles to ensure lasting organizational and societal change.

History is full of brilliant yet difficult leaders—visionaries who transformed entire industries but often clashed with the expectations of polite society. From Thomas Edison to Steve Jobs and Elon Musk, these innovators shared not only a relentless drive but also a social edge that often made them hard to work with.

Edison’s genius helped electrify the modern world, yet his aggressive business tactics and treatment of collaborators like Tesla revealed a deeply divisive side. Jobs revolutionized consumer tech but was famously abrasive, demanding, and obsessive about perfection. Musk’s intensity, social awkwardness, and controversial communication style have drawn widespread criticism, but his unorthodox approach has also redefined the auto, space, and energy sectors.

These leaders didn’t just build companies; they reshaped systems. And in doing so, they displayed traits increasingly recognized as markers of neurodivergence[1]—including intense focus, emotional detachment, and nonconformity. Rather than viewing these traits as deficits, a new understanding is emerging: cognitive diversity may be a hidden engine behind some of the world’s most transformative innovations.

This is where the concept of systemic entrepreneurship comes in. Unlike traditional entrepreneurs who focus on local or niche solutions, systemic entrepreneurs generate large-scale change. They build new value systems, not just products—often disrupting entire industries in the process.

Figures like Coco Chanel, Henry Ford, Walt Disney, Estée Lauder, and Jeff Bezos fit this profile. What unites them? A visionary mindset, obsessive attention to detail, and a refusal to compromise—even at the cost of strained relationships or workplace tension. Ford, for instance, not only pioneered mass production but also imposed strict moral codes on his workers. Chanel’s authoritarian style caused friction, yet she revolutionized fashion for generations.

But there’s a catch: what fuels breakthrough innovation may not sustain long-term success. As organizations scale, the same traits that drove early transformation—rigidity, defiance, perfectionism—can become liabilities. That’s why many founding leaders are eventually replaced by those better suited to institutionalize their vision. Apple’s evolution from Jobs to Tim Cook is a case in point: bold disruption gave way to operational excellence.

If companies are to truly benefit from neurodivergent or nontraditional leadership styles, they must build systems that support—not sideline—cognitive difference. This means creating structures that allow visionary founders to thrive without stalling growth, and recognizing when a shift in leadership style is necessary for long-term sustainability.

In a world facing complex, systemic challenges, embracing leadership diversity may be the key to unlocking our next great transformations.

The Visionary Yet Difficult Leader

Thomas Edison: Relentless Inventor, Ruthless Competitor

Thomas Edison is one of the most iconic inventors in history, responsible for developing and commercializing innovations in electric lighting, sound recording, motion pictures, and telecommunications. However, while Edison is lionized today, he was widely known in his time for his ruthless business tactics and harsh treatment of employees. His competitive clashes with Nikola Tesla and George Westinghouse over AC vs. DC power not only highlighted his arrogance but also the level of aggression he employed to dominate markets. Edison also took full credit for many team innovations, demoralizing employees and cultivating an atmosphere of mistrust.

Edison’s behaviors—such as sleeping very little, obsessively protecting patents, and demanding extreme commitment from his team—align with traits sometimes associated with neurodivergence, such as single-mindedness, rigid thinking, and limited empathy. Yet, it is these very traits that allowed him to build not just products, but entire technological ecosystems and industrial research paradigms.

Steve Jobs: Creative Genius, Difficult Visionary

Steve Jobs similarly embodies the archetype of a visionary yet abrasive entrepreneur. Co-founder of Apple Inc., Jobs revolutionized computing, mobile communication, music, and design. He was known for his intense perfectionism, emotional volatility, and unrelenting standards, often belittling employees and dismissing dissent. Yet, many former employees noted that his vision and passion could also be deeply motivating.

While difficult to work with, Jobs’ insistence on controlling every aspect of Apple’s product development ensured a consistent and visionary output that set new industry benchmarks.

Jobs' behavior has been linked in the popular and academic press to traits associated with autism spectrum disorder and obsessive-compulsive tendencies—his focus on detail, aesthetic coherence, and functional simplicity being legendary.

Elon Musk: Erratic Genius and Institutional Challenger

Elon Musk’s leadership style further supports this profile. As CEO of Tesla, SpaceX, and other ventures, Musk has faced criticism for his erratic tweets, harsh treatment of employees, and unsustainable work expectations. Yet, these same traits have allowed him to defy conventional industry logic and accelerate innovation in areas previously deemed impossible, such as reusable rockets, commercial spaceflight, and widespread electric vehicle adoption.

In a 2021 TV appearance, Musk acknowledged his cognitive differences and controversial behavior, saying:

“Did you also think I was gonna be a chill, normal dude?”

His openness about being on the autism spectrum sheds light on how neurodivergent traits such as intense focus, systems thinking, and discomfort with social norms can both challenge traditional organizational cultures and simultaneously drive world-changing innovation.

Henry Ford: The Authoritarian Innovator

Ford’s development of the assembly line revolutionized manufacturing, enabling the mass production of automobiles at an affordable price. However, his leadership was marked by rigidity, intolerance of dissent, and control over employees’ personal lives. Through his Sociological Department, Ford monitored employees’ home behavior, ensuring alignment with company norms. While he doubled wages to reduce turnover, his obsessive standards created a culture of surveillance and discontent.

Coco Chanel: Perfectionism at the Price of Dialogue

Chanel’s contributions to fashion and gender norms were radical, yet she was uncompromising, authoritarian, and emotionally distant. Employees reported fearing her wrath if they questioned her vision, even as they admired her genius. Her perfectionism and high standards led to both excellence and internal conflict. Despite this, many remained loyal, drawn to the creative energy she generated.

Anita Roddick: Ethical Rebel with Sharp Edges

Founder of The Body Shop, Roddick pioneered ethical business practices before sustainability became mainstream. She was known for her confrontational style, her disdain for corporate norms, and her willingness to challenge regulatory systems and advertising norms. While charismatic, she was also often described as difficult to work with due to her relentless passion and refusal to compromise.

Beyond the Individual: Understanding Systemic Entrepreneurship

To understand how these types of entrepreneurs generate such broad and lasting change, we turn to the concept of systemic entrepreneurship. This term describes entrepreneurial activity that operates at a macro-level, influencing not just firms or products, but entire industries, ecosystems, and societal systems. Unlike conventional entrepreneurs who typically address discrete market needs, systemic entrepreneurs reshape value chains, stakeholder relationships, and institutional practices.

These entrepreneurs did not merely create products. They built entire systems—including supply chains, cultural narratives, and technological platforms—that influenced how people live, work, and interact.

From Disruption to Sustainability: The Leadership Transition

While their accomplishments were exceptional, many of these figures faced friction in organizational settings due to their leadership styles. A few illustrative examples include:

These cases illustrate the paradox of systemic entrepreneurship: while these individuals catalyze progress, their intensity often clashes with the social, emotional, and procedural needs of the organizations they create.

As organizations mature, the skills that initially drove innovation often become misaligned with the demands of stability, scale, and collaboration. Research in leadership studies highlights a typical pattern: the entrepreneurial founder gives way—voluntarily or not—to a professional manager who can institutionalize the vision and sustain growth.

Examples of this include:

At General Electric, Thomas Edison was succeeded by Charles Steinmetz, who brought a collaborative and structured management style necessary for long-term viability.

At Apple, Jobs was ousted in favor of John Sculley, a more conventional executive. Later, Jobs returned to reignite innovation but was ultimately replaced by Tim Cook, known for operational excellence.

At Ford, after years of autocratic control, managerial teams eventually took over, ushering in more scalable systems of production and labor management.

This transition is not a failure of the entrepreneur but a necessary evolution in the lifecycle of systemic change. While disruptive innovators break paradigms, builders and integrators ensure that the change they introduced becomes embedded and sustainable over time.

Understanding the contributions and limitations of neurodivergent or “difficult” leaders offers an important lesson for organizations and ecosystems that aim to foster innovation and longevity.

However, without structures and cultures that can recognize, accommodate, and complement their leadership traits, the change they produce may remain fragile or short-lived.

By recognizing cognitive diversity in leadership—especially the contributions of individuals who deviate from neurotypical norms—organizations can develop more inclusive and resilient systems. This includes designing teams that complement the strengths and limitations of visionary founders, creating feedback mechanisms that support communication across cognitive differences, and planning for leadership transitions that honor the founder's vision while building for scale.

By recognizing cognitive diversity in leadership—especially the contributions of individuals who deviate from neurotypical norms—organizations can develop more inclusive and resilient systems. This includes designing teams that complement the strengths and limitations of visionary founders, creating feedback mechanisms that support communication across cognitive differences, and planning for leadership transitions that honor the founder’s vision while building for scale.

Ultimately, sustainability in business is not just about the longevity of a product or market share. It is also about sustaining the innovative spirit that initiated transformation while evolving the organizational capacities required to anchor that change in the long term.

About the Authors

Fernanda Arreola is a Professor of Strategy, Innovation, and Entrepreneurship at ESSCA. Her research interests focus on service innovation, governance, and social entrepreneurship. Fernanda has held numerous managerial posts and possesses a range of international academic and professional experiences.

Dr. Gregory C. Unruh is the Arison Professor of Values Leadership at George Mason University and an outstanding voice on sustainability and leadership, He serves as guest editor for the MT Sloan Management Review and is the author of the upcoming Academic Authority: The Professor’s Guide to Becoming a Sought-After Thought Leader.

