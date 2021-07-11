Car accidents and falls are usually some of the causes of traumatic brain injuries. As a result, there are good chances that you can experience contusions, concussions, and penetrations. When this happens, a good place you can start is the insurance, especially when you need money for medical and therapy expenses. Unfortunately, some insurance companies may not offer enough settlements.

This is the time you should hire a traumatic brain injury attorney to protect your rights. The good news is that there are law firms out there that handle traumatic brain injuries. Whether the injury is due to a car accident, a construction site accident, a slip and fall, or a medical error, they are all caused because someone was negligent. Therefore, you need to file a lawsuit against the negligent party so that you can receive compensation that you deserve. This article discusses what you should know about a traumatic brain injury attorney.

Traumatic brain injury

Traumatic brain injuries can occur to anyone. But young children, young adults, and elderly people are usually vulnerable to these types of injuries. Signs of traumatic brain injuries can include disorientation, confusion, headaches, and dizziness. You can also be on the lookout for blurry vision and nausea.

Oftentimes, it can sometimes be hard to realize that you are injured in the head after an accident. In other words, you can have these symptoms but not know that they are related to the traumatic brain injury. Therefore, you should always consult your doctor after an accident so that you can be safe in the long run.

Some forms of brain injuries in New York can also occur when you or someone else fails to remember what exactly happened. When this happens, it’s important to see your doctor. That said, traumatic brain injuries are usually caused by a forceful blow or bump to the head. This can be due to a crash, a fall, or even an object hitting your head.

A concussion is a traumatic brain injury. This can happen when your brain has trauma from sudden impact. If you experience it, it means you were knocked unconscious or you were conscious and felt dazed. Some doctors can recommend that you should get rest from physical and mental activities so that you can recover.

Another form of a traumatic injury is called contusion. This involves a bruise and even bleeding on the brain. There are some simple treatment methods like ibuprofen that can be recommended. However, more serious contusions can require to be surgically removed.

When it comes to penetrations, it means there was a sharp object that hit your skull. As a result, this can force the bones, skin, and fragments of the item into your brain. This type of traumatic brain injury needs immediate emergency attention.

What to look out for when hiring a traumatic brain injury attorney

Minor brain injuries may affect your brain for short periods. However, more serious brain injuries can be quite overwhelming and these include seizures, infections, buildup of fluid on the brain, and vertigo. Brain injuries can affect you emotionally and physically. And, remember that there can be significant financial burden due to the medical condition you are experiencing.

The insurance company of the party at fault or your insurance company needs to cover some of the costs. But if the settlement you are expecting is not enough, then you should consider hiring a traumatic brain injury attorney so that you may recover some money to help you pay for the medical expenses. Here are some of the things you should look out for before hiring a traumatic brain injury attorney:

Look for experience

There are many qualified lawyers out there, though most of them have the expertise and experience to represent you when it comes to a traumatic brain injury lawsuit. When you are considering a specific lawyer, check their website for their practice areas to find out if they handle brain injury cases.

The good thing is that many lawyers provide free consultations to give you a chance to figure out if they are a good fit to represent you. You should also ask the potential lawyer if they take their cases to trial and their level of experience. In this case, find out how often they win their cases, and the outcome they are expecting from your case.

You should also ask the attorney to give you some examples of similar cases to yours that they have handled and won. They should be in a position to explain the strategies that they used. The right lawyer can give you all the available examples to prove that they are the right ones for your case.

Look for recommendation

You may have experienced a traumatic brain injury, so you need to find someone else who had the same experience and can recommend a qualified lawyer. Don’t be afraid to ask the attorney any questions about their experience.

You can also decide to check for potential lawyer references through social media platforms like Facebook. But you must make sure that they are matching up with what you want in an attorney. In the end, it’s important to talk to the lawyer so that you can learn more about them.

Look for the right charges

Many lawyers usually charge a contingency fee, meaning there is a percentage that they get if they win a case. Quite often, you may find that some law firms can charge the same percentage. So a contingency fee can mean that you don’t have to pay anything unless they win your case.

When you talk with a lawyer, you need to ask them their contingency fee structure once there is a settlement in the trial. Then you should ask the attorney the charges they usually ask for to take a case. You can use this to compare the charges which other attorneys are charging.

It’s worth noting that case expenses can include a private investigator, expert witness, accident reconstruction, and many more. Therefore, you should take the time to ask the attorney the expenses they expect if they take your case.