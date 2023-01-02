What to Do to Speed Up Your Rhinoplasty Recovery Time?

When the day finally comes for your Rhinoplasty procedure, it might be disheartening to learn that you’ll have to wait many weeks before you can show off your new appearance. It is important for patients to adhere to the post-operative care instructions for rhinoplasty in London so that the nose and surrounding tissues can heal. While patience is a virtue and progress should not be hurried, there are ways to shorten the time it takes for your nose job to heal.

1. Listen to your Doctor

Prioritize your doctor’s advice. You may read a hundred similar articles on the internet, but nothing beats the advice your facial cosmetic surgeon will provide you on recovering from rhinoplasty. You will be given detailed instructions on how to take your prescribed drugs, when to take them, how to prevent infection at the surgical site, and when to return for a checkup.

2. Listen to your Body

Your rhinoplaty surgeon will be able to observe the external progress of your rhinoplasty recovery, but only you will be aware of the healing from the inside. Pay attention to how your body reacts to surgery and tell your doctor if something doesn’t seem right.

3. Sleep with your Head Up

Although it may be difficult, sleeping on your side after rhinoplasty in London might actually lengthen the healing process by increasing bruising and swelling. Even scarier, it might cause your nose to move. Keep your head raised during sleep for 2-3 weeks after surgery to reduce the risk of this complication. Two or three pillows, or a foam wedge, can be used to easily do this.

If you have trouble staying asleep because of tossing and turning, a travel cushion or a few rolls of towels will help hold your head in one spot.

4. Cold Compresses

For the first three days following surgery, a cold compress might aid with swelling. Don’t put the compress on your nose unless you absolutely have to. Instead, try applying it to your cheeks to avoid unintentionally moving any bones or cartilage. In the first week the nose dressing will be on your nose so try and avoid getting it wet in this period.

5. Sleep

Even though post-surgery congestion might make sleep more elusive, getting enough shut-eye is essential for a speedy recovery. Sleeping for seven or eight hours nightly allows your body to regain the energy it requires to mend itself.

6. Keep To a Nutritious DIet

By providing your body with the building blocks it needs to mend itself, a healthy diet after surgery helps hasten the healing process. Ensure you have a balanced diet with lots of fresh nutritious food.

7. Keep Cool

While saunas, steam baths, and hot showers all have their benefits, they might exacerbate a stuffy nose. In the weeks after your nose reshaping surgery, it is important to limit your exposure to heat in order to reduce the swelling of the nasal tissues. This includes taking lukewarm showers, and avoiding strenuous physical activity.

8. Avoid Blowing Your Nose

Congestion is to be expected for several weeks, maybe months, after surgery. Puffy noses are the result of swollen nasal tissues. Instead of blowing your nose, talk to your doctor about using saline nasal spray to lubricate your nasal passages gently until the swelling subsides. After having nasal surgery, you will need to wait around six weeks before you can blow your nose normally again.

If you sneeze, what happens? Sneezing isn’t something you can avoid. Rather than using your nose, consider sneezing via your mouth. This may seem difficult, but it’s preferable rather than risking the recuperation period for your rhinoplasty by irritating your nasal passages.

9. Avoid the Sun

After undergoing cosmetic surgery on the nose, sun protection is much more crucial than usual. In the weeks and months after nasal surgery, your nose is more sensitive to the sun, increasing the risk of sunburn. Additionally, prolonged exposure to sunlight can make any existing scars more noticeable and exacerbate any swelling.

10. Do Not Smoke

In the time leading up to surgery, as well as in the recovery period that follows, quitting smoking and staying away from secondhand smoke is essential. The nicotine in cigarettes and other tobacco products reduces blood flow, slowing the body’s ability to repair itself after plastic surgery.

Take Your Time!

Have patience as your top priority. It will take some time for you to recuperate and see the benefits of your rhinoplasty in London, but you will get there. The preceding advice won’t make your recovery after surgery happen in a week instead of a year, but it will make the process smoother and make you feel better overall.