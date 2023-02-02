What to do in Agadir, the city at the edge of the world

Agadir is a popular Moroccan resort on the Atlantic coast. HELLO.RU tells where to stay, what to do, and what to take as a memento from this city at the edge of the world.

Tajine with chicken, sweet mint tea, or as they call it here – “Berber whiskey”, fragrant dates in colorfully painted bowls, oriental dance, music, and fun – all this is about Morocco. The conclusion suggests itself even before the start of the “plot”: you have to go to this country to taste it, by all means. Now all that remains is to decide where to go: to go to the cinematic Marrakech, metropolitan Rabat, port Essaouira or the resort, breathing ocean freedom Agadir. If possible, it is worth allocating a week or two and visiting all the major points of the country, traveling from right to left, from north to south.

Facts about Agadir

Well, in the meantime HELLO.RU took a direction to the Atlantic, having been in Agadir, and ready to tell you where to stay, what to do, and what to take as a memory from this small but extremely attractive city at the edge of the world.

Morocco is an African country, but much here attests to the strong influence of Europe and the Mediterranean. It combines the centuries-old history of the Berber tribes with a reputation as a favorite resort of the rich and famous of the mid-20th century. To build their corner of tranquility in contrast to the madness of the world around them, designers Yves-Saint Laurent and Jean Paul Gaultier, Yves Taralon, who creates home lines for Hermes, French perfumer Serge Lutance, Chilean artist Claudio Bravo hyperrealist, and many others decided in their time here.

If you’re not ready to move to Morocco permanently yet, pack smaller bags and head here on vacation. The development of tourism in Agadir is a priority for the government of Morocco, but to the delight of those who do not like to meet “their own” abroad, we say: there are not many tourists from Russia so far. But the French and Spaniards go to Agadir to their homes. For the sun, a beautiful chocolate tan, the special atmosphere of the East, and idyllic landscapes.

Felling of the cultural accommodations

To accommodate guests on the coast, Moroccan investors have thrown in the tourism industry of the country – the number of hotels, villas, and resorts on the Atlantic coast is growing every year. In and around Agadir offers hotels for every taste: from versatile and convenient for all parameters Hilton, to the mecca of SPA fans – Sofitel hotel. However, staking on European comfort, you risk missing out on perhaps the most interesting thing in Morocco – an opportunity to immerse yourself in national color.

Authentic, in the best sense of the word, place – Atlantic Palace Hotel – is located in the heart of Agadir. The hotel belongs to members of the royal family and is considered one of the most beautiful in all of Morocco. The mosaic ceiling and the gold paintings on the walls, the things that catch the eye as soon as you cross the threshold, have been created by the best Moroccan craftsmen for almost ten years. In the hotel it is like in a museum, the only difference is that touching and photographing the exhibits is not forbidden. To feel really important book the Royal Suite which is open to everyone in the absence of Mohammed VI and his sisters. In the morning, wake up from your luxurious bed and go straight to the thalassotherapy center at the Atlantic Palace, which is one of the best in all of Agadir.

The desert is also not far from here, many of the Spanish do as the call it the 5 dias desde Agadir al desierto. You can also check that option.

If palatial luxury is not your thing and you’re more of a hippie at heart, head north of Agadir. A 20-minute drive from the city is the Paradis Plage Surf Yoga & Spa, where time seems to slow down. It doesn’t matter whether you choose a spacious two-story villa or an ascetic minimalist one, what matters is that the most interesting events – namely stunning orange sunsets and sunrises – will unfold right in front of your eyes. In addition to its location on the edge of the ocean, the hotel’s eco-focus is also a thing. Here you’ll find group yoga sessions in soothing surroundings, capoeira and fishing, and calorie-dense international fare made from organic produce, over raucous alcoholic parties.

Passive leisure in Morocco is surprisingly easy to alternate with active. And, you can really afford it all: from surfing and golf to – do not be surprised! – skiing. A few hours from Agadir by scenic road, a couple of stops (how can you not admire the goats sitting on the argan trees!) and you find yourself in the Toubkal National Park. Here, in the Atlas Mountains, at an altitude of 2,600 meters above the ground, is the station of Ucaymeden – for skiers who have traveled up and down the velvet Alps, a thing of curiosity. Firstly, because of Africa and snow-capped peaks – the mix itself is amazing, and secondly, because forgetting about the Moroccan color will not let you for a minute. To warm you up they will offer sizzling sweet tea, and to tone up the muscles – drum music, and then – as you like.

The emergence of a ski resort in Morocco was facilitated by the French, seriously interested in the sport. They were able to convince the Moroccan king that such a recreational center is a must for the country. Since the snow cover of the Atlas is not as uniform as in its European counterparts, it is worth worrying in advance about the availability of conditions for skiing – first of all, “google” the weather. The season here, as a rule, begins in November and ends in April. Do not forget that in this case, in Agadir you will be at least plus 20 degrees and warm caressing sun.

Summary

Last but not least, Agadir has a great beach view, it is one of the best places to do hot air ballooning in Africa.