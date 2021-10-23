What Should I Know Before I Become a UX Designer?

Working as a UX designer can be a fantastic way to break into a career in the tech industry, and it can also be incredibly rewarding, as well. However, it can take some effort and planning before you are ready to get out there and starting applying for different positions. This extra planning can be the determining factor in whether or not you end up with a career you would like.

Here’s what you need to know about becoming a UX designer and how you need to prepare.

Get to know the industry

Before you even think about applying for jobs, you’re going to have to get to know the industry a little bit. Reading articles, listening to podcasts, and talking to those within the industry can be the best way to learn about UX and all that it involves. The more you know before you get into it, the more prepared you’re going to be when you start looking for a job that fits what you want to do.

Know which roles are available

While you might immediately gravitate toward a role as a designer—and that’s where many people end up starting when they make the transition to a UX career, that doesn’t mean that this is the only option. If writing is more your style, you might want to consider a job writing copy for UX projects instead. If you like designing, then maybe you want to avoid the testing and interviewing that comes along with UX and focus more on UI. Knowing your strengths and what you like can help you niche down when it comes to the job market.

Education

Once you have a general idea of what role might suit you best, then you are likely going to want to consider how you are going to get the education you need in order to get the job you would like. This might be a bootcamp, where you will learn to work with certain tools like app design software, Sketch, Figma, and others, or you can choose to learn on your own. This will depend on how much time you have and if you can afford to take a class in order to help you build out your portfolio and learn the different elements of design.

Create your portfolio

Your portfolio is going to be one of the major determine factors in whether or not you are going to end up getting the job you want. Your portfolio should include samples of your work and how you have managed to use the concepts you know about UX in a real world setting. Depending on what type of role interests you the most, you’re going to want to spend a certain amount of time on some things and less time on others so you can build a portfolio that reflects your skills.

In summary

Becoming a UX designer can be an amazing career and can offer you a ton of opportunities to work with creative teams and to make good money while doing so. With these tips in mind, you’ll know how to start the process of your career within the field.