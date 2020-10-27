What Is the Future of Blockchain and Cryptocurrencies?

The future of blockchain and cryptocurrency technology lies in providing a lightning-fast, cheap alternative to established cross-border payment methods for all business types.

With over 42 million bitcoin wallets set up globally, future businesses need to facilitate and promote the exchange of cryptocurrency types across the Blockchain. Blockchain technology will help businesses by keeping transaction costs below one percent. It can provide all businesses with real-time payment processing – freeing up much-needed money for daily use.

However, there are always hurdles to overcome with new technology. These obstacles include regulating the use of blockchain technologies and related cryptocurrencies. This could lead to new types of regulatory agencies managing the technology in different ways across the globe. Thus, creating a new, complex network surrounding blockchain security management.

Cross-boarder payment processing is one of the most promising and talked-about uses for applying blockchain technology.

What Will the Future of Blockchain Hold?

As an emerging technology, Blockchain still has an uncertain future. Predictions are still both positive and negative about their potential. Cryptocurrencies of all types use the Blockchain as a form of distributed ledger technology. Blockchains act as a decentralized system for recording transactions for a digital currency.

More simply, the Blockchain is a digital, transactional ledger. It maintains identical copies of the same ledger across a series of computers within the same network. This ledger is distributed across each computer in the network and helps to facilitate its incredible security.

For this reason, cybersecurity is one of the most promising areas of growth for blockchain technology. Businesses of all sizes are going to face ever-increasing issues with threats of data hacking. Blockchain technology can be used to prevent such attacks. It allows data to remain secure while allowing active participants to continually watch the Blockchain to verify every transaction’s authenticity.

Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies have grown in popularity within the world of finance and economics. Hedge funds and investment firms are now serving the demand for these alternative cryptocurrency investments.

Blockchain technology has other uses for companies outside of the financial industry and is an attractive technology for many different business types. It is predicted that blockchain technology will be seen as the most important innovation to emerge from the cryptocurrency boom.

What Coins Have the Best Possible Future?

What is the next big cryptocurrency?

Which cryptocurrency should you invest in now?

These are all questions being asked by some of the largest financial investment firms in the world.

Bitcoin has been the leader of cryptocurrencies since its release in 2009, and it is here to stay. However, there is talk about emerging coins of the future and which ones you should invest in. The four cryptocurrencies you should invest in for 2020 are Bitcoin, Etherium, NEO, and EOS.

What Factors Should You Consider When Choosing a Cryptocurrency To Invest In?

There was a slow global trend of cryptocurrency devaluation in 2019. Despite the current Coronavirus pandemic, some coins still hold the potential for making a good return on investment in 2020. Don’t obsess over the current rate of cryptocurrencies, though. The valuation of their index is volatile. It has the potential to change drastically within weeks.

With that in mind, consider these factors and indicators when investing:

1. Market Capitalization:

This is the value of all issued coins from a type of cryptocurrency. The higher the market capitalization, the larger the cryptocurrency coins’ volume. This means that there are more coins available for active trading. This means that a larger pool of investors are ready to trade, too.

2. Liquidity Level:

The higher the liquidity level, the faster a cryptocurrency can be bought and sold at its market price. The most popular cryptocurrencies always have a high liquidity rate.

This trading activity on crypto-exchanges indicates the number of transactions made over a certain period. This indicator will show the actual demand for a particular cryptocurrency among traders.

Are you still wondering what cryptocurrencies to invest in next? Go ahead and read more here.

The Future for Businesses and Cross-Border Payments

The cross-border transfer of money has always been slow and expensive. When multiple currencies are involved, the transfer process requires numerous banks’ participation. These banks are located throughout the world and the services that allow these transactions are costly.

Blockchain technology can provide a much faster and cheaper alternative to these cross-border payments. Blockchain technology can reduce transaction costs to just a fraction of what they currently are. They also provide guaranteed, real-time transaction processing speeds.

Can Stable Coins Provide Better Cross-Boarder Payments?

Stable coins have grown in popularity because they offer a way to back a cryptocurrency with real assets, just like the U.S. currency used to be supported by gold. It was known as the Gold Standard before the Nixon Administration brought in the Breton Woods act in 1971. The Breton Woods act created a completely “paper money” system.

These assets could be other currencies or commodities. They could even be real estate and personal belongings. It could be anything.

Can you imagine a business where all traded assets are linked to Blockchain technology? You could buy and sell mansions located on the other side of the world in a fraction of a second. The same goes for motor vehicles and valuable pieces of artwork. All traded at lightning speed with minimal transaction costs. Amazing!

As you can see, Blockchain and cryptocurrency technology has a future outlook that is very promising. Some critics see the limitless potential for blockchain technology, while other critics see nothing but the potential for risk and loss. We’ll let you decide.