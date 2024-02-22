What is Not a Good Way to Prevent Unnecessary Spending

Let’s look at ways that will not help you reduce unnecessary spending. You must avoid them and find those to help you save and increase your earnings.

1. Ignoring budgeting and controlling your finances

Without having a prescribed budget, people do not have a clear understanding of their finances. They may not even know their income, expenses, and savings. In other words, even with a high income but chaotic spending, you can live in constant need and borrow money from acquaintances regularly.

By strictly controlling your financial flows, you will be able to see areas where you can reduce spending, thereby improving your financial well-being.

2. Refusal to set financial goals

If you just live paycheck to paycheck without setting goals, talking about good prospects in the financial plan isn’t easy. Life is constantly getting more expensive, which means you must always keep your finger on the pulse. Go up the career ladder or change positions with a salary increase, look for part-time jobs, and, if you have free financial resources – find ways to invest. Financial discipline, which includes minimizing unnecessary expenses, is integral to financial development and improving your financial situation.

3. Ignore small and spontaneous purchases

We often make unnecessary small purchases: another hairpin, lighter or pen, a funny key chain (but you don’t like critical chains), a baking mold, or a small-sized towel (it was on promotion and cost pennies). However, calculating the total amount of such purchases turns out to be quite a lot. People often spend a lot of money on small or emotional purchases. If you do nothing about it, it becomes a black hole where large sums of money from your budget will go.

Use envelopes for specific spending categories, write lists before you go to the store, and don’t deviate from them. Track your spending regularly with apps to see where your money is going and identify where things need improvement.

4. Avoid financial education

Without financial management knowledge, people may not know how to keep track of their money, allocate it, and grow it. Experts recommend spending your income according to the scheme: 50/30/20, where 50% of monthly income goes to necessities, 30% to fulfilling desires, and 20% to savings. This way, you can avoid financial dead ends and not worry about your financial security.

5. Not comparing prices

Comparing store price offers allows you to find the best value for money. This knowledge helps you save money and not overspend on items that can be bought cheaper in another market. Regular price comparison is a major component of financial literacy.

6. Keep paying for unnecessary subscriptions

You need to delete no longer-relevant subscriptions and refuse to pay for them. They are unnecessary expenses that pull money from your budget but don’t add value. And in most cases, the payment is automatically deducted. You should review all your subscriptions and cancel the ones you don’t need as soon as possible. This way, you will have more money.

7. Continue to take and pay off loans

If you continue living in debt, borrowing money from acquaintances and banks, your unnecessary spending will never end. You have to pay the interest, which is a lot of money. Install the best debt payoff app, write out a schedule for the earliest possible repayment of debts, and eliminate this burden as soon as possible

Unnecessary expenses are always there. If we carefully analyze all our purchases, at least 30% are goods we do not need. It is essential to keep track of unnecessary expenses and reduce them so that you always have money to buy something important.

