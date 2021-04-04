The onset of cloud integration has changed the world of business. It helps companies, regardless of size and industry, handle data more effectively than ever. It allows businesses to combine any cloud applications to on-premise systems without any trouble. Over time, this practice enables organizations to access their data, improve decisions, and respond to customer’s concerns ahead of time.

What is cloud integration? What is its main purpose? What are its benefits ever business cannot afford to miss? What are the cloud integration approaches to take advantage of? Good questions, and you are in the right place. Without further ado, let’s begin!

What is Cloud Integration Really?

Cloud integration is simply a system consisting of cutting-edge technologies that connect IT environments, various applications, and other systems to ensure a quick exchange of processes and data as well.

When combined, everyone in an organization can access the integrated cloud and data services using their computer, tablet, smartphones, and other devices without a hard time. Plus, the process can be done within a second or two with a stable and strong internet connection, of course.

What is Its Main Purpose?

Originally, cloud integration was developed to break down data, streamline business processes, and level up connectivity & visibility. It is basically a response to the growing need to share data among multiple cloud-based applications, unifying all information components effectively.

As the demand and use of software as a service solution continue to skyrocket, cloud integration has gained immense popularity in different corners of the world. In 2018 alone, approximately one-third of the global enterprise application market was reported, and it is projected to increase in the coming years, according to experts.

Why Have Businesses Switched to Cloud Integration?

What makes cloud integration popular among businesses from various niches is that it offers many possibilities. Some of them are highlighted below:

Allow Companies to Synchronize Data and Applications Like a Pro

Before, it was difficult to synchronize data and applications. Things have changed today. It is now easier and simpler with cloud integration. Generally, the best cloud integration platform allows organizations to ensure applications and IT systems operate on the same entity and data. Businesses also have a consistent, reliable, and quick view of any information with real-time, consistent, and accurate updates from start to finish.

Improve Organization’s Ability to Operate as Planned

Regardless of your experience and skill level as a business owner, operating your organization is tricky and will not be stress-free. Of course, you want the best for your company, and cloud integration will do the trick. Whether you are a beginner or have some prior experience, you can streamline your operation or transaction according to what you have in mind.

Better Internal Communication

Communication is key in businesses. Without communication, it is impossible to improve your marketing campaigns, promote collaboration, or acquire potential customers. On the other hand, cloud integration got you covered. It helps you master remote working, enable employees to work from any device, create more decentralizing instead of outsourcing, ensure more effective teamwork, and allow you to expand your market.

Increased Competitive Edge

How many times have you tried to stand apart from your competitors and still failed? You perhaps have a lot of attempts to have a competitive edge over the others. But do not lose hope. Cloud integration will be your best buddy. With the data you gather from customers and the market, you can improve your services according to the industry’s highest standards and best practices.

Reduce Operational Costs

How much money have you been spending on your business operation? Maybe, you pay more expenses than necessary. If that is the case, now is the perfect time to implement and apply cloud integration to your operation. Once implemented, you can cut costs and experience a big difference. For every cost you avoid, you can use that amount of money on other important business aspects, including marketing and product development.

Increase Revenue

While cutting operational costs, you can also increase revenue with cloud integration by developing your marketing campaign and helping you make quick business decisions. When done right, you can expect higher profits than you have expected in the first place. While cloud integration can cause a dent in your savings account, all of your efforts will pay off.

Improved Customer Service and Retention

Acquiring a new client is difficult. But retaining potential customers is more challenging. While there are many factors that contribute to client loss, your customer support may be the problem. Try to make your customer service responsive, quick, and accommodating, too. When your potential leads have something to ask or verify, respond to their concerns right away.

Avoid Any Redundant Data

It is common for information technology systems to store the same data frequently. This information is used for an organizational procedure or different applications. While duplicated data does not seem a big problem, it can be inconvenient in the long run. So, before problems arise, integrate the cloud into your business.

What are the Cloud Integration Types and Techniques?

There are different cloud integration types. Data integration and application integration are the most common strategies you should know and understand.

Data Integration

As the name indicates, data integration is the process of synchronizing data between repositories. During the procedure, data is processed, transported, and transformed.

Application Integration

Application integration, on the other hand, connects several applications. Then, it arranges continued interoperability and functionality. It goes beyond data sharing. Unlike data integration, issuing commands and requests is common in application integration. It is performed to trigger business processes and events.

What’s Next?

There are two options when incorporating cloud into your operation. You can build your own solution or outsource the service to an expert. Which is better? It is the latter. Why? When creating your own cloud integration solution, you need a well-trained team and other expensive resources. But once you give the job to a reliable company, you do not only save some cash but also expect a successful integration. When you have been looking for the best specialist, your long wait is over with Snowflake storage integration!