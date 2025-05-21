You might think that the fastest-growing brokerages this year are winning because they’ve flooded the market with ads. And yes, in some cases, this can be true.

But there’s usually always more to the story. Something that these companies often have in common is that they’ve developed the “secret sauce” for working faster and being better at delivering what clients actually want.

If you’re keen to follow in their footsteps, here’s a more comprehensive look at everything high-growth brokerage firms are doing differently to stay ahead of the pack in 2025.

1. They Partner With Fintech Developers Who Understand The Sector

It’s often assumed that top-performing brokerages have in-house teams for developing all their tech, but many of the smartest firms aren’t trying to build software from scratch. They know that working with experienced partners who design systems specifically for brokerages, exchanges, and wealth management firms is the much more effective solution.

This kind of partnership eliminates any unnecessary trial-and-error phases. Working with companies like Devexperts, with a proven track record of having already custom-built all the software you could be looking for (order management tools, regulatory reporting engines, and client portals, and so on) puts you in good stead to bring products to market faster and adapt without blowing up your internal roadmap.

2. They Cut Back on Unnecessary Hiring

Growing a business doesn’t have to mean physically expanding your teams. In fact, the fastest-scaling firms will often resist the temptation to fill every seat just because there’s budget. Instead, they’ll be more selective, focusing on the roles that directly impact their revenue, retention, or operational speed.

What about everything else? If it can’t get automated, it can probably be outsourced or handled through partnerships. This is one of the simplest yet most effective ways to reduce overhead, and it also helps you avoid the common trap of overbuilding your company before its operations can support it.

3. They Build Smarter Client Onboarding Processes

Client onboarding used to be a paperwork-heavy process. You might even be thinking: “What do you mean, used to be? It still is!”

But high-growth brokerages truly know the value of cutting the time it takes to open accounts and start trading. They’ve introduced systems that make this process faster, like digital ID verification, as well as stripping out unnecessary steps. That results in less friction for the client (and therefore a better retention rate between sign-up and first trade) and a smaller workload for your team.

4. They Think Beyond Domestic Markets Early On

And finally, most of the brokerages growing quickly in 2025 aren’t waiting years to expand into new regions. They know they’re going to get better results, faster, by designing their operations to support cross-border growth early—which could mean everything from offering multi-currency accounts to adapting to local regulations and integrating with international payment providers.

Thinking beyond one market gives them the insight they need to grow without hitting a ceiling too early. And when the right opportunity comes, they’re ready to act without having to overhaul everything.

Disclaimer: This article contains sponsored marketing content. It is intended for promotional purposes and should not be considered as an endorsement or recommendation by our website. Readers are encouraged to conduct their own research and exercise their own judgment before making any decisions based on the information provided in this article.



