What Can I Do If I Need Money Now?

If you’re having an emergency and need money urgently, there are many options available for you. One of the fastest options you can explore is getting a payday loan through Cashloansnearby. That is an online company based in California that connects reliable lenders to loan applicants. It has an extensive network of lenders who adhere to state laws, which is vital for you as a client.

The short and straightforward application process is one of the advantages of using Cashloansnearby for your financial needs. You can fill the form in the comfort of your home as long as there is an internet connection. Additionally, qualified applicants are notified instantly. Another advantage is that it is free, which means that there are no charges or fees associated with it.

Here are other options for getting money now.

Option #1: Consider a loan

Getting a loan is a good choice if you’re faced with emergencies. Although many lenders don’t advance money to people with poor credit records, you can still get bad credit loans. These loans are expensive because they have a higher APR. That means that the money you repay is more in comparison to someone who has a lower APR.

Here are some of the loans you can get despite your bad credit history.

Payday loan:

That is a short-term loan that requires you to make a refund as soon as you get your salary. It is vital to note that the fees tied to this loan are approximately high in California. The APR can come up to 372%.

Most people can access the loan because of the limited qualifications. Some of them include a valid checking account and social security number, identity card, and source of income.

The amount ranges from $300 to $1000.

A personal loan:

You need not worry about making a long queue in the nearest bank to find out their options. You can do that online and see the offers from different lenders. Although you receive the money as one big sum, you repay it in installments.

Title loan:

The loan involves handing the title of your car over to the lender, which serves as collateral. You can get as much as $50000. The amount is subject to the value of the vehicle. The lender can sell it if you cannot repay the accrued interest and loan.

Option #2: Borrowing from friends or family members

It may feel uncomfortable seeking financial aid from your loved ones, but sometimes that seems like the only way out. To avoid causing a strain on your relationship, you could state the time you will pay them back and the amount. That avoids conflicts in the future.

Chances are, friends will not charge you interest when they lend you money. They may also bear with you when you cannot clear the debt at the stipulated time.

Remember to put the agreement details on paper.

Option #3: Disposing of your stuff

There is a huge market online, in case you are wondering how you would do that. First, select the items you do not need or don’t use, like an extra laptop. You can use platforms such as eBay, Facebook Marketplace, and Craigslist. Next, ensure the photos you post are clear and presentable.

When it comes to pricing, avoid quoting the same price at which you bought the item. That is because of wear and tear or depreciation. Instead, you can research pricing content to find out how to value your commodities.

You could also visit a local pawnshop to sell the commodities. Electronics and jewelry can earn you a decent amount of money.

Option #4: Cash advance

Here you use your credit card to receive the money. That is a fast and straightforward way to get cash because all you need to do is insert your credit card in the ATM and withdraw the necessary amount. Of course, you can also go to a bank for the same. There is, however, a limit to the cash you can take.

For example, if your credit balance reads $1000, you cannot withdraw more than the amount. Another downside is that the transaction will cost you a high-interest rate and other additional charges. The APR can range from 25% to 27%.

You could also ask your employer to give you an advance from your salary. In most cases, such a loan has no interest.

Option #5: Doing easy jobs

There are several good jobs online that can help you raise some easy and quick money. Online surveys can earn you a decent amount of money, and they are popular amongst research companies. Filling the forms takes very little time. Examples of sites that deal with that include Survey Junkie and Swagbucks.

You could share any skills you have on platforms such as Fiverr and Upwork. For example, if you are a teacher, you can do tutoring jobs.

If you know any parents in your neighborhood, you could ask to babysit their children at a fee.

Conclusion

There are several options to choose from if you need money immediately. It is vital to understand the requirements of the option you prefer to avoid further strain. If you have a poor credit reputation or lack history, remember that you can get financial aid.

About the Author

Amanda Girard is a senior writer and financial analyst with over six years of experience working alongside the think-tank team of Cash Loans Nearby. Amanda specializes in covering the various developments in the financial world and how you can leverage them to your advantage. This covers providing analysis on budgeting, investing, and financial planning and assessments. Amanda is a powerful force in the Cash Loans Nearby team and your positive attitude and approach to everything is a source of motivation to others. She lives in Miami, Oklahoma, and is an avid reader in her free time.