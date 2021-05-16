What are the things that you can buy with bitcoin in 2021 that you hardly know about?

Whenever we talk about the currency, we think of the cash credit card debit card extra. Whenever we want to transact or pay the money, we do it through cash or card payment. But the revolution came on the 3rd of January 2009 when a programmer developed a digital currency known as Bitcoin. Bitcoin is that digital currency or we can say the cryptocurrency which is decentralized that means it does not involve third parties or a banking system. When it was developed the main motive was not the digital transaction but to prove the point that we can transact without any third party or banks. Bitcoins can be made through mining in which a person has to solve mathematical problems or puzzles and they get Bitcoin as a reward. After bitcoins, there were various cryptocurrencies like Ethereum Litecoin extra. In the starting time of Bitcoin, it was not very popular, and very few people know about digital currency. But as time passed it gained its popularity and various people came to know about Bitcoin or other digital currencies and they started investing in it. Bitcoin can be bought with cash or another type of payment. If you want to learn more about bitcoin then you can find the best way of bitcoin piling from here.

Some people don’t know how they can transact money using bitcoins or how they can transact digital currency or make any payment through it. The answer to this question is that various companies are taking payments through Bitcoin or other digital currencies because they feel that the time in the future is the time of cryptocurrency. One should know about what he can buy and where he can buy things with the payment done through bitcoins.

Rakuten: Rakuten is an online shopping platform in Japan that offers the buyer to pay in bitcoins. It allows the transaction of cryptocurrencies. One can buy anything he wants from Rakuten and if he asks for the Bitcoin payment They can pay through digital currency. Like Rakuten, various companies offer Bitcoin payments.

Microsoft : Microsoft started accepting payment through digital currency in 2014. One can make payment for the games office and many other things provided by Microsoft. One could make payment for his Microsoft license. But after some time, Bill Gates said that the electricity used by these types of transactions, that is crypto transactions or digital transactions, is much more than another kind of payment. So now one can use Bitcoin only on the Xbox store.

Tesla : It is being said that the owner of Tesla, Elon Musk, must allow his customers to buy a Tesla car by making payment through bitcoins as he is one of the biggest investors in bitcoins.

com : overstock is the platform where one can buy and sell stocks. This platform also allows investors to buy stocks or share by making payments through bitcoins.

It is ironic that at first when bitcoins were used for the transaction, they were used for making the payment of a pizza and 10,000 bitcoins were given as a payment for one pizza. So, in many countries like the United States of America and the United Kingdom, one can buy daily household things or food with the help of payment through Bitcoins. But nowadays there are lots of cases in which Bitcoin payments are used to buy drugs from drug dealers. This should be stopped as soon as possible. Shortly it may be possible that various countries including India will allow the transaction or payment through digital currencies or cryptocurrency and we can say that it is a kind of new normal in the near time.