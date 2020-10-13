What Are the Key Benefits of Website Testing?

Website testing is a practical way to ensure that your web product works according to all standards of quality. The quality control for e-commerce site usually includes examining functionality, interface and overall experience.

In other words, customers are accustomed to a certain quality that can’t be ignored. When you hire a software testing company, you get rid of the problems that may occur on the development stage. No matter what tech stack you use to deliver a software product, you will need a tester to make sure that everything runs smoothly and bug-free.

There are a lot of things that can appear during the testing stage, for instance:

Accessibility of a website to a user (functionality of logged users and guest users).

Functionality of website features.

Adaptability of the website to different screens.

The current web development also includes not only cross-browser adaptability but also the functionality of the product on different devices. In this case, JavaScript libraries, like React JS or React Native come in handy because you use the same JS on various devices. The functionality of JS on different devices are also needed to be test-covered, and the best way to do that is by using software testing services.

Only these kind of services may help you to discover the full potential of website testing benefits.

Top 7 key benefits of website testing

Guarantee of functionality

Your React Native developer might have overlooked some things during the development stage, and that’s why you need to have a helping hand. This kind of assistance comes from a software testing company that will make sure that your business logic and app work fine. Remember that some basic errors overlooked on the development stage and skipped because of the unavailability of website testing services.

Mobile devices setups

Only one customer out of three come to your website via desktop. More than 65% of visitors use a mobile device to see the content of a website. That’s why software testing services, like Brand – TestFort are really needed. You don’t need your website bugged or frozen on mobile devices, this kind of problems usually occur on the testing stage.

Cross-browser compatibility

Most of the solutions for software products come for chrome browser first. It’s a good choice because over 63% of customers come from Chrome, but dozens of other browsers also share the market. For all other browsers, it’s also needed to check the performance of your custom web product in order to bring more users. A startup offshore QA company may help you to make cross-browsing features right.

Performance monitoring

If your product or platform is slow or bugged, no one will want to use your services, make orders, see through the list of your store and etc. Your discount on retail products will not work because customers will not be able to make orders via your website. In order to avoid that, you need to hire a software testing services company that will continuously monitor the overall performance.

Security tests

The key benefit of your website security testing is monitoring week spots and potential breaches of your website. Cybersecurity is a big concern for small and large organizations. As a result, giving security checks to the outsourcing testing company will decrease the chances of real hacking attacks. Website security testing is the only way to ensure the safety of your customers’ payment data.

Usability checks

Sometimes features that you implemented on the very early stages of your commerce website may be useless shortly after the launch of a project. That’s why you need an outsourcing software testing company to fix all usability defects. The website usability testing focuses on adaptability and making sure that your product is user-friendly.

User-friendly interface

Designers can also make mistakes, and it’s better to find them on the testing stage. Your commerce project can only win from finding bugs in the user interface as early as possible. The pricing for that kind of testing will pay off in the future.

Conclusion

When you work with a software testing company, you delegate some portion of work to professionals and concentrate only on main things for you. Therefore, you will solely focus on business logic instead of dealing with possible bugs issues. Testing is needed to be delivered to professionals because their work will pay off, and you will save a lot eventually.