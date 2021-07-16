What are Benefits of Yard Sign Advertising that Trump All Other Strategies and How to Implement It

When it comes to marketing options for a business, the options are endless, starting from television and newspaper ads to social media posts. However, it is important to understand that not all strategies are created equal or are equally effective. Some strategies cost a lot, but their results are not very significant. There are some that communicate your message to your target audience, but they also invariably target a large number of people who have no prospects of ever becoming your customers. Yard signs, on the other hand, do not come with such baggage, which makes them a great advertising solution, especially for small businesses.

Here are five reasons why yard sign advertising is beneficial:

They are affordable

Yard signs are affordable. You can get them made and installed at a fraction of the price you would pay for another advertising medium. Billboards will cost you at least $1000 a month, while a good TV ad will set you back by around $10,000. You can get yard signs for as low as $1 or $2. They also do not have any upkeep costs.

They are more effective at targeting your audience

According to numerous consumer surveys, almost 85% of your target audience lives near your business. When you put up your yard signs, they are most likely to be seen by people who have a higher chance of becoming your customers or clients. This becomes even more crucial in the case of small businesses because it can bring in more foot traffic.

They are flexible

Yard signs can be easily set up or dismounted. They are also extremely lightweight, which means that you can easily carry them around. You can move them around to install them in areas of high visibility. Additionally, they are durable. You can use the same sign for a long duration without having to worry about any damage.

They are eco-friendly

Eco-friendly yard signs are becoming increasingly popular. They are made of special materials that are biodegradable. Even if your sign is not made of such material, you can still reuse them or repurpose them instead of throwing them away. There are also numerous organizations that collect discarded wholesale yard signs to recycle them.

They make for easy advertising

To put up a yard sign, you don’t need to invest much time or creative energy. All you need to do is ensure that the sign is attractive and the message clear. You don’t have to conduct any special research or follow any trend to make it effective.

These benefits of yard signs make them a much more practical and effective alternative to most of the traditional advertising solutions or strategies.

Four Ninja Secrets to Accelerate Your Yard Sale Marketing

When you’re expecting your yard sale to be successful, you need to learn some serious marketing techniques that are shared here.

Advertise Your Yard Sale

You cannot expect the sales pitch to rise unless you’re letting people know about your yard sale on a broadway. The golden rule is to invest in custom printed yard signs and place them in every intersection near your place. Don’t forget to include your address to let people find you easily. Also, consider placing directional signage to help them reach your place even without mobile navigation.

Think of an artful presentation

Who gives attention to boring ads? Surely, no one. The second ninja secret to successful sale yard marketing is to display stuff in an attractive way. Don’t let people realize the stuff you’re planning to sell off is no longer needed for you. Be sure to place plenty of tables to keep your display tidy. Customers lose their interest as soon as they look at dozens of boxes thrown carelessly. So, layout your products in a manner that is appealing to the buyers.

Put products on display

Would you buy a folded vinyl bag sitting in the corner, covered in dust? You wouldn’t even touch it unless you know what it is. So, unfold the bag, clean it, and let people know it’s a tent you’re selling. This third ninja technique makes it easy for buyers to understand the product, its condition, and how to use it. The same goes for things that you need to assemble, like gym equipment or bunk beds.

Create an environment

Most people get attracted to music. Even if they aren’t aware of your sale, they will get curious about what’s going on. Besides being well organized, create an environment where buyers want to linger. Add some snacks, like cookies or lemonade, with some good music. The more fun your customers will have at your yard sale, the longer they will stay to look around. And chances are they will find something to buy.

Organizing a yard sale is daunting. After dragging all junks that you no longer need to your driveway, you have to wait for hours, sitting under the hot sun, for customers to turn up. And sometimes, you don’t even sell much. This means, again, you have to take the pain to move things back into the house.