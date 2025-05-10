By Vanessa Vershaw

The truth is out: women are not supporting each other enough in the workplace. Despite efforts to advance gender equality, the latest global gender gap report reveals only a 1% increase annually since 2016. In some countries, like Australia, we’ve even regressed to 2021 statistics. Jaw-dropping, right? But the reasons might not be what you think…

While the struggle for gender equality is multifaceted and complicated by geopolitical unrest and outdated politics, there’s a hidden obstacle in workplace dynamics that significantly hinders women’s progress. This invisible force, often overlooked, is the paradox of the sisterhood—how some women treat other women in the workplace, creating additional barriers to advancement.

The numbers are telling. US data from 2024 shows women bully other women at twice the rate they bully men. Specifically, 71% of bullies are male, with 55% targeting males and 45% targeting females. Among the 29% of female bullies, 67% target females and 33% target males.

We’ve all heard of the ‘glass ceiling,’ the invisible barrier preventing women from reaching senior leadership roles. There’s also the ‘bamboo ceiling,’ which describes the barriers Asian Australians face in their careers. Now, we’re grappling with a third invisible ceiling: the sisterhood ceiling.

Beware the ‘mean girls’

The sisterhood ceiling arises when women exhibit aggression and target other women at work through psychological and sometimes physical tactics, ranging from ‘mean-girl’ behaviors to severe bullying and job sabotage. Consider a story shared by a senior male leader in the resources sector. He described a general manager who asked his female office manager to conduct a “Hunger Games” to hire new recruits, putting potential personal assistants through a series of tough trials to see who was the fastest in typing up notes. The contestant who “survived” was offered the position with the firm. This behaviour, though extreme, is not uncommon in the workplace.

Such antics contribute to significant workplace health and well-being concerns and productivity losses, costing the economy billions. Yet, we still don’t fully understand the psychology of female aggression and bullying in the workplace or how to address it.

With fewer women at the top and a lack of role models, the sisterhood paradox highlights how organisational systems foster environments where conflict among women is likely. So, how do we tackle this issue? While there’s no quick fix, here are some steps to consider:

Raise Awareness and Education : Training to recognise and understand different types of aggression and bullying and becoming aware of unconscious biases is crucial to figuring out which strategies to use as a one size fits all approach will not assist to tackle the different types of workplace aggression effectively. Promote Self-Awareness and Accountability : Encourage everyone to reflect on their behaviour and its impact on others, fostering a culture where problematic behaviours are called out. Build Supportive Networks and Partnerships : Women need advocates and personal advisors (both male and female) for guidance and support. Formal mentoring programs can be highly effective if they are run well. Review Organisational Policies and Leadership : Implement clear anti-bullying policies and encourage male leaders to support women actively. Ensure HR and leadership teams respond to bullying reports. Encourage Intergenerational Dialogue and Understanding : Facilitate discussions between younger and older generations of women to bridge gaps in expectations and experiences. Shift the Narrative on Societal Expectations : Promote a balanced view of women’s roles and responsibilities in the workplace, reframing expectations of how women should act and contribute.

Creating a better tomorrow starts with us. It’s time to dream bigger and work together to create workplaces where everyone can thrive.

About the Author