VIVO Gaming – How to Choose A Reliable Casino Site

When it comes to your money, you’re taking more of a risk than a simple bet by playing on online casinos. The thrill of the bet is one thing, but do you trust the game you’re playing, the provider of the game, the operator of the casino or the authority of the casino’s license? We’re breaking down the things you should look out for to be sure you’re playing on a reliable casino site.

Is it legal?

The very first thing you should look at when looking for a reliable online casino is an authority licensing and regulating the website. Every time you find a new casino you’re interested in, scroll down to the bottom, and ask who is regulating the site. You should ideally be looking for your own country’s national regulator, so, for example, in the UK that would be The Gambling Commission.

This mention at the bottom of their website is hugely important because it proves that the site, you’re on is licensed and has an authority behind it regulating its actions. You will therefore have a backup and someone in your corner should something go wrong, like you unfairly losing your money.

Is it safe?

Just because a casino is legal doesn’t quite mean it’s safe. There are lots of offshore casino websites, for example, that are not regulated and therefore offer no protection if something goes wrong. If you unfairly lose your money, you’re not likely to be reimbursed or have the backing of your national government. If you insist on using an offshore online casino, you should at least make sure that it is licenced and regulated by one of the recognised authorities, like the Curacao Gaming Authority, the Costa Rica Gaming Authority, or the Malta Gaming Authority.

But there are other indicators of a safe online casino. You’ll also want to make sure that your chosen casino has the necessary support available to you if you need it. It used to be the case that a good support system was a mark of a good online casino, but that’s actually becoming more standard as regulations tighten. Rather, it’s more the mark of a bad casino to be lacking them. So, have a nosey around your favourite casino’s support page for any approval from BeGambleAware, GamStop, and other such authorities. Look out for time, deposit, and loss limits and anything else you can use to help you walk away from the casino when you need to.

As for trusting the games, you want to make sure that the casino you’re playing at has reliable games. Games are not made by the casino, but instead the provider, which means you’ll want to look into the provider whose games you’re playing to be sure you’re getting a fair game. Look for games that are sourced from a live dealer casino provider to be sure that you don’t loose your money unfairly and have a fun experience.

Does it have your trusted payment methods?

And of course, there is the idea of paying in itself. The transfer of funds, especially online, can be very hard to monitor when it comes to security. Clicking on the wrong site or opening the wrong email can even have your bank account emptied. The best and most trustworthy online casinos will give you plenty of third-party options to allow you to make a transfer of your money while putting a secure third party between the casino and your bank account. Some common options are PayPal or Paysafecard but more options like Skrill, Neteller, etc. The more options you’re given, the better.

Nowadays, it’s not uncommon for cryptocurrency, or at least Bitcoin to be a viable option to pay with. You can offer a deposit in the equivalent of Bitcoin and sometimes Ethereum. However, if you’re going to do that, you need to be sure that your e-wallet is secure. Crypto transactions are final and irreversible, so make sure you’re giving what you want to give to the online casino and nothing else.

Is it innovative?

As for the games themselves, a good mark of a website – no matter the industry – that isn’t a scam is some effort. To make a website safe and entertaining takes effort, which scammers don’t want to put into their websites when the idea is to take your money and run. Look for games that offer something more, not only for your own entertainment, but because an innovative and creative game is from a provider that cares.

For example, live dealer games are the latest innovative trend. They offer players the chance to stream a real casino table to their device to play. They can communicate with the dealer and other players at the table for a more immersive experience and are a sure sign of a provider and a casino operator who cares about your experience.