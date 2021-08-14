Vital prerequisutes for success of a new crypto asset

How Liquid Lines can help you to launch a new successful crypto asset

If you compare the concepts of several new crypto assets, it would be impossible to predict which ones will take off and which ones will be quickly forgotten. A powerful idea or technology behind a new coin is not the only factor that predetermines its

success. From this article, you’ll get to know about the aspects that you should focus on when launching a crypto asset. Also, you’ll be able to decide whether you should hire an in-house team for that or outsource experienced professionals.

How to Make Your Coin Sustainable

When launching your asset, you should pay primary attention to the following four factors:

Tokenomics

Market making

Market making strategy

Online marketing services

Ideally, you should have a dedicated team for each sphere of activity. But it might take you too much time, funds and effort to find the right people, coach them, pay them full-time salaries and coordinate their work. So you might consider outsourcing top-notch specialists — such as Liquid Lines.

The Liquid Lines company was established in 2010 and started to work with cryptocurrency projects over 4 years ago. Its traders have over 11 years of experience and successfully collaborate with clients from all over the world: from Germany to Japan, from the USA to South Korea. Thanks to their extensive expertise and a network of contacts, Liquid Lines will make sure that your asset will generate steady demand.

Tokenomics 2021

Your tokenomics paper should explain how your coin will fit the already existing crypto ecosystem. To put it simply, you need to prove that your project is not just another shell corporation. The Liquid Lines team will compile a convincing and well-structured document for you. It should produce a favorable impression on both

experts and the general public.

Crypto Market Making Services

Probably, you already know the answer to the question “What is a market maker?” or “Who are market makers?” — but let us remind you nevertheless. Market making services crypto mean that professional traders will be buying and selling your coin on exchanges to regulate its price and maintain liquidity.

The Liquid Lines offer the following options of market making:

Basic

Standard

Advanced

Algorithmic trading support

If you opt for the latter, the market makers of this company will build trading bots for you and explain to you how to use them. Then, you’ll control your bots yourself by fine-tuning their settings and changing their strategies.

If you rely on basic, standard or advanced crypto market making packages, live human traders will be working for you. When needed, they might employ automated tools in their workflow as well.

This brief market maker example should help you to understand the difference between the three packages. With the basic one, Liquid Lines professionals will correct the price of your asset and will be reacting to organic trading processes by adjusting algorithmic work. The standard package includes a full cycle of activities without any technical limitations as well as risk and money management. The advanced package has all the features of the standard one plus includes the development of the strategic and mathematical models of price movement and some other benefits.

Market Maker Trading Strategy

Liquid Lines offer four options of market making strategies:

New project launching

Trading

Scaling up

Listing

You’ll be able to make informed decisions based on the data of the investment volume and profit of your asset, deep market research and risk-based analysis.

Internet Marketing Services

These include the following types of activity:

Digital marketing services

Email marketing services

Social media marketing services

Content marketing services

SEO marketing services (search engine marketing services)

In 2021, there are over 4,000 cryptocurrency projects on the market. You need to promote your asset because people should get to know about its existence.

Liquid Lines will offer you the best marketing services to reach your target audience. They will find optimal YouTube influencers and Telegram channels to spread the word about your coin. They will create eye-catchy ad banners and place them on high-traffic sites. They will grow your coin’s community and carry out hidden marketing.

Informative Consultations

No matter which option of market making you choose, you’ll be able to consult the Liquid Lines experts every day. They can give you comprehensive answers to any questions — these are just a few examples.

How to make money in a down market?

How do you make money from investing?

How to make money from currency trading?

Which approach works best for your coin: a simple market making

strategy or a futures market making strategy?

And many others

Liquid Lines are working with the timing coverage 24/7. They will provide you exhaustive reports for every task and activity they complete for you.

Final Thoughts

Hopefully, this Liquid Lines review came in handy. Now, you should have a clearer vision of how to support your crypto asset to make it sustainable. Feel free to get in touch with Liquid Lines right now to discuss your plans and goals!