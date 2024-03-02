VectorVest Review: Will This Stock Alert And Screener Help You Beat The Market? 

A trader is only as good as the data they receive, and that really comes down to the trading tools they use. In the fast-paced world of stock trading, having the right tools can make a huge difference.

Enter VectorVest, a system designed to shake up how you manage your stock portfolio. It’s packed with advanced features aimed at helping you make smarter decisions with less guesswork. This is especially great news for active traders looking for ways to streamline their process.

VectorVest aims to not only provide data but to offer insights that can help you stay ahead in the market and reduce the risks that come with trading. If you’re curious about what makes VectorVest stand out, stick around. We’ll dive into everything it has to offer in this detailed VectorVest review and see if VectorVest is a must-have trading tool for your arsenal.

VectorVest Review: A Little Background Information

VectorVest was started over 40 years ago by Dr. Bart DiLiddo, who graduated from MIT and had a real knack for the stock market. He wanted to make stock analysis easier because, like most people, he didn’t have the time to go through thousands of stocks manually.

So, what did he do? He put his math skills and market enthusiasm to work and came up with VectorVest. The platform cuts through the noise and gives investors clear buy and sell signals, focusing on what he figured were the key things that move stock prices: Value, Strength, and Timing. This approach is aimed to make life a lot simpler for anyone trying to understand the stock market.

VectorVest Features

Here are some of the many features that users will gain by choosing VectorVest:

VectorVest 7: The flagship software using over 41 parameters to analyze and provide advice on over 20,000 global stocks.

Market Timing Dashboard: A user-friendly interface providing a simplified view of the stock market with color-coded visual indicators for easy interpretation of market conditions.

Technical Indicators: Includes unique measures like Relative Safety (RS), Relative Timing (RT), and Relative Value (RV), alongside traditional indicators, to assess stock performance and market trends.

Stock Screener (Unisearch): A powerful tool allowing users to filter through stocks based on proprietary indicators and pre-built strategies, ideal for identifying trade opportunities.

Charting and Graphing Tool: Offers flexible and customizable charting options to visualize price data, technical indicators, and fundamental data, aiding in quick analysis.

Stock Watch List and Alert System (Watchdog): Enables users to monitor selected stocks and receive alerts based on specified criteria, optimizing trading performance.

Stock Advisory Mobile App: Provides remote access to all platform features, ensuring users can manage their investments anytime, anywhere.

Brokerage Integration: Allows for seamless portfolio management by integrating with platforms like Interactive Broker and QuestTrader.

Educational and Research Resources: A wealth of learning materials including tutorials, articles, videos, and digital courses covering various investment strategies and market insights.

Customer Service: Offers support through multiple channels like LiveChat, email, and phone, ensuring users can get help when needed.

Security: Adheres to strict data protection standards with robust encryption protocols to safeguard personal information and trading data.

Personal Portfolio Analysis: Provides an in-depth service using VectorVest’s stock analysis system for comprehensive portfolio management and backtesting advice.

VectorVest Pricing

VectorVest offers a range of pricing options tailored to different types of traders, each with a 5-week trial to let users test the waters at a lower cost. Here’s how the pricing breaks down:

End of Day Package: After a $9.95 trial, this package costs $69 per month. It provides end-of-day stock analysis, market timing insights, and mobile access. If you prefer an annual commitment, the cost is $645, providing a cost-saving option compared to monthly payments.

Enhanced Package: This tier includes everything in the End of Day package but updates every 15 minutes. The price jumps to $99 per month after the initial $9.95 trial period.

Premium Package: Designed for active day traders, this subscription offers real-time data and costs $149 per month following the trial. It includes additional tools like AutoTimer, ProTrader 7, and WatchDog.

For those looking for more specialized features, VectorVest also offers individual add-ons. Here are a couple of the most popular ones:

Options Pro: Priced at $249 per month, this add-on is ideal for traders looking for options investment opportunities.

RoboTrader: Also at $99 per month, this tool provides continuous portfolio monitoring.

Options Analyzer: At $495 per month, this tool is for traders who want to dive deep into analyzing various options strategies and their potential profits or losses.

VectorVest Alternatives

The stock research tool market is crowded with pretenders as well as quality value adding tools. Here are a few companies that should be considered for use alongside VectorVest:

Trade Ideas: Trade Ideas is praised for its advanced stock scanning and market analysis, especially with its standout feature, “Holly AI,” which automates trading, making life easier for casual traders. It’s considered among the best for its blend of high-tech tools, live chat room, and educational resources. This platform simplifies trading with AI, making it a top choice for those looking to minimize their daily trading efforts.

TraderSync: TraderSync is a top-notch trading journal that helps traders analyze and refine their strategies in various markets. Its standout features include AI insights, automated trade imports, and deep reporting, useful for traders at all levels. Plus, its ability to sync with over 900 brokers makes managing trade data a breeze.

TradeZella: TradeZella is a must-have for traders focused on journaling, providing a cloud-based platform with advanced tools to dissect their trading habits. By using TradeZella, traders can figure out if they’re over-risking, track their performance, and spot good and bad trading habits. It’s all about turning serious traders into smarter traders by giving them the insights they need.

Conclusion

VectorVest provides traders with a comprehensive suite of tools designed to enhance decision-making and streamline portfolio management. With over 40 years of expertise, it offers everything from advanced market timing dashboards to personalized portfolio analysis, making it a valuable asset for anyone serious about stock trading.

Whether you’re a seasoned trader or just starting out, VectorVest has the features to support your trading journey. Click Here to get started today.

