Utilizing Biometrics Data to Enhance Learning

For businesses and learning institutions alike, information about their paying customers is a crucial tool. However, more data equals a higher level of security risk. As accumulated data grows so must security measures, but in a way that positively enhances customer and student experience.

New technology has provided the means to learn more about customers while also enhancing security for customer data. Biometrics is a powerful tool to provide extra security for customers, but can also improve learning and ultimately improve the overall customer experience. This not only improves business operations but also provides customers with new options.

What is Biometrics?

Biometrics is a measurement of the human body used to identify one person or object from another. Fingerprints are an example of biometric data, but there are many other types such as voice recognition and eye scans.

In terms of mobile device security, biometrics offers businesses a way to secure customer data beyond the traditional means that are quickly becoming outdated. As more data is being accessed and transmitted daily, particularly as part of the cellular network, security is failing to keep up. Biometrics is a way that businesses can close the security gap and better serve their customers.

Biometrics’ Role In KYC (Know Your Customer)

Using KYC, or “know your customer,” goes back centuries to the commencement of commercial banks and their requirement of customer information as a condition for account access. KYC is now just as important today: without security and accuracy in this process, customers could experience significant annual losses because of criminal activity relating to identity theft.

Deep Learning and AI in Combinations With Biometrics

Enhancements in deep learning and AI technology allow computers to use biometrics to learn more about customers. Previously, error rates in biometric technology were higher, meaning they could be less effective or even falsely identify customers.

For instance, deep learning allows biometrics to better identify speech patterns for better recognition when using voice technology. AI has been shown to drastically improve accuracy and security when used in conjunction with various forms of biometric technology.

How Biometrics Impacts Learning and Education

Besides business, an industry that benefits from biometrics is education. Biometrics is not only useful for keeping students safe and education system assets secure, it can also be used to improve the education of students in a variety of ways.

In the modern era, keeping track of students’ attendance is vital. Biometrics allows accurate tracking of student’s attendance and location. Students can scan a finger or palm print to check in and the data can record their attendance. Cameras with facial recognition can track movement and location in real-time as well.

Biometric data can also be used to track students’ activities in class and while using school facilities and resources. This helps better determine how time should be spent so that students can get more out of their hours at school each day. It can also be used to keep track of school property, loaned books, and who is assigned what particular project.

Enhancing Data Protection Through Biometrics

Strong encryption that cannot be decrypted even when unlocked with a key protects biometrics. This makes data harder to steal as compared to traditional authentication methods like PIN numbers and passwords. While many people worry about these protections being breached by criminals, it’s important to remember that the criminal element can hack any sensitive personal data, even through simple social engineering tactics like phishing emails.

Biometrics is an effective way of protecting personal data because this technology offers a high level of accuracy and security, as well as protection from threats like phishing emails or any social engineering tactic that tricks someone into giving away their PIN number or password.

Tips On Using Biometrics in Education

Teachers and administrators can use the same technology in the classroom to help students in a number of ways, such as:

Being able to easily access student records

Tracking attendance

Monitoring student assignments

Managing students on campus

Biometrics isn’t just for data protection. Educators can use the data from biometric tools on a daily basis to improve the lives of their students

How Schools and Institutions Can Use Biometrics to Enhance Security

While the rollout of biometric technology in education is still a slow go, schools can make small changes using biometrics that make institutions much safer.

Tip #1: Use Biometric IDs for All Students and Staff

As discussed, biometrics can be used to track everyone on campus, but only if they are on file and identified. While there are numerous ways to use biometrics, something as simple as a thumbprint ID for each student or staff member makes it possible to keep track of and monitor everyone on campus.

Tip #2: Keep Records of Visitors

Using biometrics, schools can easily identify and keep track of visitors. Guests can check in and have biometric data on file in the event that this information is needed later. In terms of security, this is an important way to identify anyone involved in an on-campus incident.

Tip #3: Monitor Health

Another use for biometrics on campus is using it in conjunction with temperature scans. In the modern era, having health data on students can be used to prevent the spread of illnesses.

Tip #4: Track After-School Activities and Student Engagement

Security includes student monitoring during class, clubs, and extra-curricular school activities. Administrators can use the same attendance data to identify who is on campus after hours. This along with other data can be used to make sure student groups are behaving safely.

These are just a few uses of biometrics that schools can easily implement to enhance security. There are even more ways to enhance security once biometrics become more widespread. Contact us today to learn more.