UltraXTend Wifi Reviews: Does UltraXTend Wifi Booster Really Work?

The UltraXTend Wifi Booster/Wifi Extender is a wifi booster that enhances weak wifi signals in any household. It works as a WLAN repeater boosting internet speeds and eliminating Wifi dead zones. The wifi booster extends the WiFi signal range and strength of any router, therefore eliminating slow internet speeds due to poor signal. Having a strong internet connection is a must in this day and age. Whether reading emails, streaming your favorite shows, or just surfing the internet – a strong WiFi Signal is a must. In this review of Wifitron,we will go over the pros and cons of this WiFi range extender.

It is a Wi-Fi signal booster designed to increase the range of the Wi-Fi signal from your router to reach all areas of your home. It was invented for busy households with numerous Wi-Fi enabled devices and frequent need for multiple connections to the Wi-Fi signal at any one time. Whether you are trying to meet that deadline or just stream a movie and need a reliable connection, this wifi amplifier will boost your internet speeds in every corner of your house. This tiny device simply plugs into your wall socket and you are done.

How does UltraXTend Wifi Booster, UltraXTend Wifi Extender work?

The UltraXTend Wifi BoosterWifi Extender simply plugs into your power socket. It picks up the wifi signal from your router and then extends the signal. The setup process is straightforward – no tech skills needed! It is easy to set up and takes only a few minutes. When you set up the wifi booster a new network will appear. You should connect to the new wifi network as this has a better and faster internet connection.

Pro tip: Test the connection speed before and after installing the Wifitron. You can do this by visiting a website like fast.com. Then compare the results before and after using Wifitron.

For many years now, Wi-Fi has been a vital part of most households. It is not just PCs and laptops that need to connect to WiFi – phones, speakers, and other household devices rely on a stable Wi-Fi connection to function properly. It is now necessary to have a good connection at all times and in all areas of the home to ensure that everyday life is not interrupted. It seems that this is unlikely to change any time in the near future.

There are many Wi-Fi boosting products available on the market, and the choice can be overwhelming. But which is the best choice for your budget? After exploring many of the options, we decided to try the product, which has come recommended by many consumers. In this UltraXTend Wifi Booster, Wifi Extender review, we will explore the pros and cons of the WiFi repeater so that you can decide whether or not this is the right product for you!

Reasons for a slow Wireless connection

There are many reasons why your Wi-Fi connection is slow and weak. If the router antenna isn’t strong enough, coverage won’t be sufficient. Sometimes, metal objects (e.g. filing cabinets, refrigerators, and freezers) are obstacles for the wifi signal. Metal conducts electricity and magnetism, it can absorb radio waves, reducing the signal strength of wireless connections. Microwave ovens are also notorious for this. Other connections nearby can also block and/or interfere with your signal. If you live in a residential area, you are near multiple different routers from your surrounding neighbors. Just have a look at your available networks to see just how many wifi signals are fighting for connections! If you work in an office block, this is also likely to be a problem with surrounding offices. One solution is purchasing and installing a second Wi-Fi router or an internet cable, but these are far from the most convenient solutions. A Wi-Fi booster device is much easier and quicker to install. It is also less expensive and can help more than a second router. In addition, this small device is compact enough to be a convenient solution anywhere in the building.

Reasons for a weak and slow wifi connection

Metal appliances

Metal in walls

Microwaves when in use

Some cordless phones

Weather conditions

Other wifi connections

Fixing Wifi Dead Zones

Reposition the Wifi router

Eliminate barriers

Consider using a wired connection if possible

Adjust the router antenna

Compatibility

The UltraXTend Wifi Booster, Wifi Extender is compatible with just about any device out there. It supports a wide variety of devices and we have yet to see a device that wouldn’t work with Wifitron.

What’s inside the box?

Each Wifitroncomes in a box with a user manual, a wireless mini extender, and an RJ45 cable to enable you to set up your connection quickly and efficiently. Within minutes of opening the box, we had ours up and running with ease.

The device utilizes inbuilt antennas to extend the reach of your WiFi signal across multiple rooms and stores. Whether you live in a small studio apartment or a big three-story house, it was designed to transmit your WiFi signal to every corner of your property, enabling you to have great wifi connection in any room or area of your home.

Who Is UltraXTend Wifi Booster, UltraXTend Wifi Extender Best For?

The UltraXTend Wifi Booster, Wifi Extender is great for any person, household, or organization that wants to improve the wireless connectivity in their home or office, most office and domestic internet connections.

Wi-Fi “Dead Zones” – Many buildings have dead zones – where there is no WiFi connectivity at all. In most cases, this is usually because the WiFi router is too far away from the device that needs to connect to it, however, this can also be due to architectural designs or features of the building that block signals (thicker walls and metal appliances are particularly troublesome for doing this).

Large Property – If you have a large property, you would most likely benefit from installing a UltraXTend Wifi Booster, Wifi Extender device. Simply using a WiFi router on its own – even a top-quality model – will most likely not be powerful enough to provide a good signal and connection to every corner of your home. This tiny device was designed to give the great connection in every nook and cranny of the property, and for any device. You may also be looking to connect to your WiFi router from outside the house.

Slow Or Unreliable Connectivity In Certain Zones – Even if your property does not have any completely dead zones, there are most likely corners or rooms where connectivity is very slow and/or signal weaker than in other areas. For example, if the router is placed on the ground floor of your house, but you want to connect from a laptop or TV upstairs, you will most likely experience a slower connection than if you were in the same room as the router. If you work from home sometimes or often, a slower connection can lead to frustration, reduced productivity, and even affect your family’s finances!

You Want Faster Wi-Fi– Even if there are no dead or unreliable zones in your house, you may still want faster and/or more reliable signals! A good range extender will maximize the speed and efficiency of your existing Wi-Fi connection without the need to upgrade to an expensive new router. Wi-Fi boosters also enable you to use more connected devices simultaneously without reducing or compromising the speed or reliability of each device’s signal.

The Benefits of Using a Range Extender

Works with all brands of routers and with any internet provider.

It eliminates dead zones and zones with the slower or reduced signal.

There is no need to move your existing router to improve your WiFi signal

You do not need an internet cable

You do not need to move furniture or obstacles to increase your signal strength

Unlike a second router, there is no extra subscription charge

Affordable price

Stylish, compact, and great design

How to Use an UltraXTend Wifi Extender/UltraXTend Wifi Booster?

After removing the UltraXTend Wifi Booster, Wifi Extender from the box, simply plug it into a socket and switch it on, then connect it to your router network. Ensure that your existing router is switched on and working properly first. This only took us a few minutes to set up. Once it is connected, the signal will be boosted to every area of your house, increasing connectivity across your whole home. To check the new difference in speed, you can test before and after installing Wifitron. Searching Google for “Wi-Fi speed test” will give you several results to use to compare the speed of your signal. When we did a speed test, we noticed a significant increase in speed!

What we didn’t like?

When researching the Wireless Wifi Booster, WIFI Extender, some consumers still struggled with slow or unreliable Wi-Fi connection. However, most of these consumers appeared to be using low-quality existing networks. If your router is of low quality, the amount that a WiFi booster can improve your signal may be limited. If your Wi-Fi booster is not working to the level expected, it may be worth checking the quality and/or installation of your existing router, and perhaps even upgrading to a different router or network plan.

Customer Reviews on the UltraXTend Wifi Booster

“This device has so much changed my life. I was a bit skeptical at first when i bought it because i am not a technical specialist, but after i started using it, i discovered it is so easy to use and requires no skill at all.” – Christina

“So happy I purchased this device, it didn’t take long to arrive and so far it is my most used device. I use mine everyday and i must say, i love this device so much. I will recommend it to anyone.” – Richard

“Very clear instructions to follow. I have been making use of this for over two months now and there is no problem whatsoever. All my friends wants to know where i got this from. Totally amazing device.” – Robert

Where can you buy UltraXTend Wifi Extender/UltraXTend Wifi Booster – Where To Buy Wifitron?

If you are looking to purchase the Wifitron, check out the official website of the manufacturer. The advanced technology may lead you to expect that the device will be expensive – however, the price is very reasonable and affordable!

The prices are as follows:

1 UltraXTend device for $49

2 UltraXTend devices for $89.98

3 UltraXTend devices for $119.98

You can also buy 5 UltraXTend devices for $174.97

Our Verdict – Should You Buy UltraXTend Wifi Extender/UltraXTend Wifi Booster?

Overall, customers have been very happy with the performance of Wifitron. Customers report significant improvements in the speed and reliability of their Wi-Fi signal since using the Wifitron. We also experienced good results – the only issues that we had were when testing it with poorer quality routers in the first place, so it is worth ensuring that your existing router is of decent quality and performance before purchasing any brand of Wi-Fi signal booster. In conclusion, the wifi booster provides a highly-effective boost to WiFi signal strength and reliability. Surfing the web was smoother than before in every area of the house. Downloading large files was quick, and streaming video, music, and online games was a breeze. This device was every bit as effective as other brands of signal booster available on the market, at a more competitive price. A WiFi booster is an essential addition to any household, and this is one of the best options overall. Considering the fact that the manufacturer offers a money-back guarantee on the product, it is definitely worth trying out the device and taking advantage of the special offer. We hope that this UltraXTend Wifi Booster analysis has been helpful to you!

FAQ

Is UltraXTend Wifi Booster any good?

The UltraXTend Wifi Booster Plug-in WiFi range extender can boost wifi speeds up to 300mbps. This speed is enough for a stable and good internet speed and connectivity, even for multiple connected devices.

Do wireless wifi boosters work?

Wireless boosters do work. By increasing signal strength and eliminating dead zones, the overall connection speed is better.

Does WiFi booster increase speed?

The WiFi extender increases speed by increasing WiFi signal strength. This eliminates dead zones and increases overall connection speed. Slow internet speed could be due to the package you are subscribed to with your ISP (internet service provider).

How to install Wifitron?

There are two easy ways to set up Wifitron.

Setting up the wifi booster via WPS

Press the WPS button on your router for 3 seconds

Press the WPS button on the wifi extender for 3 seconds

Wait until connected

Setup UltraXTend Wifi Booster With your Mobile Phone

Plug the wifi booster into a power socket

Find the “Wifi-Repeater” wireless network on your phone

Open your browser and input 192.168.0.1

Use “admin” for both the username and password

Start the setup wizard

Choose “repeater”

Select the WiFi signal you want to boost

UltraXTend Wifi Boosteris ready

