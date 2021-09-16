Ultra Decking Marketing Manager Talks About how Recent Shipping Cost has Impacted Composite Decking Supply in the UK

Experts have warned that the rising shipping costs and scarcity of building material supplies might have adverse effects on the UK economy as it emerges from the pandemic.

The building sector has been hurt all year by a severe shortage of major building supplies such as composite decking, leading to price increases.

The situation is predicted to last until the end of 2021, with the impact on pricing likely to exacerbate in the short to medium term. According to the Office for National Statistics (ONS), the cost of materials increased by 20% from July 2020 to July 2021.

According to Lee S, Marketing Manager at Ultra Decking, the UK’s leading composite decking supplier, the situation is primarily due to the pandemic. He said: “Covid has caused supply chain disruptions, resulting in bottlenecks, shortages and high shipping costs. The pandemic has had an impact on the entire decking industry, from logging to shipment and treatment.”

Since construction and building activities represent approximately 6% of the UK’s economic productivity, Mr Lee believes that if homeowners are deterred from making improvements to their homes, the effect on the economy will be obvious.

How High Shipping Costs and Scarcity of Decking Material Might Affect You

DIYers

The decking supply shortages could be a setback for people embarking on DIY projects that use composite decking materials for construction, which are in short supply and have increased in price.

Renovators

Price hikes may also have an impact on renovators. According to reports for last month, the material costs for renovation and repair work grew by 6.7 percent between July and August and 23 percent between January 2020 and August 2021.

The situation may put homeowners’ DIY projects at risk as building retailers confront rising criticism.

Small and Medium-sized Building Companies

Some SME builders “are unable to get the necessary materials, and in certain cases, small contractors are simply saying they’re worried about the survival of their businesses.” according to John Moore, co-head of mBuilders.

Composite decking is in high demand.

The lockdown has affected a range of building materials, including composite decking. While composite decking is subjected to the same constraints as other building materials, it also benefits from being an attractive outdoor solution.

Decking has become increasingly appealing as people’s attitudes regarding outdoor life have shifted as guidelines have changed. An increasing majority of homeowners are striving to enhance their yards to maximise their potential for outdoor enjoyment. According to news reports, searches on Google for “decking” increased during the first week of the pandemic in March 2020. The Times reported that the Brits have “fallen completely in love with decking.”

UK deck suppliers sold far more Decking from March to September 2020 than in the preceding 12 months. The orders of their business customers, which ranged from property developers and designers to tourist destinations and resorts, did not decelerate. However, homeowners looking to build secure and lovely areas in their gardens flooded internet spaces with inquiries.

How Ultra Decking is tackling high shipping costs

Due to the high shipping cost and Covid disruption, Ultra Decking has had some issues, but they are not experiencing any stock shortages.

“Even though we’re not spared from the challenges plaguing the decking industry, we are in a better situation,” says ultradecking.co.uk Marketing Manager Lee S. “Our major partners, some of whom we have collaborated with for several decades, have strong ties with us. Furthermore, in the fourth quarter of 2021, we will profit from expanding our stock holdings. This implies we will have sufficient decking supplies to get us during this time of increased demand.,”

“Demand for Decking isn’t going away, so our aim is to keep up with the pace. This will enable us to meet the needs of our customers. We are working closely with our customers and partners to strategize ahead of schedule, and we are constantly following the situation so that we can adjust as needed. This strategy is working great for us. We’re thrilled to be hearing wonderful things from customers who have used Ultra Decking non-slip decking to improve their outdoor spaces.”