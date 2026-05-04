Interview with Kenneth D. Johnson

Global supply chains are under increasing pressure as countries seek greater control over resources while companies pursue resilience and diversification. Kenneth D. Johnson shares insights from his experience working with governments, investors, and industry leaders, explaining why alignment across policy, capital, and capability is essential for turning ambition into sustainable execution.

You’ve spent years working closely with governments, investors, and industry leaders. When you think about those experiences, what has stayed with you most about how large decisions actually get made?

What stands out is that large-scale decisions, whether in infrastructure, energy, or critical minerals, rarely fail because of a lack of capital or intent. They fail when ambition is not aligned with execution capacity.

Governments set direction based on national priorities. Investors respond to risk and return. Industry focuses on what can actually be built and operated. When those realities are not aligned early, projects move forward on paper but stall in practice.

Multi-billion-dollar initiatives have been delayed not because funding was unavailable, but because infrastructure, regulatory readiness, or technical capability were not in place to support the ambition.

Large decisions succeed or fail based on alignment with reality, not aspiration.

In many countries rich in natural resources, there is often a gap between ambition and what can realistically be delivered. From what you’ve seen, where does that gap usually begin?

The gap begins when policy objectives outpace local industrial, technical, and institutional capacity.

In practice, developing domestic processing and refining capacity requires capital-intensive, energy-reliant, and technically complex capabilities that are rarely in place at the outset.

In resource-rich countries, there is a legitimate push to move beyond raw material exports and capture more value domestically. The challenge is not the ambition; it is sequencing that ambition in a way that can actually be delivered.

Countries build from extraction to processing to refining in stages that are investable and achievable—rather than attempting to leap ahead without the foundation in place.

To address this, I developed Proportional Collaborative Sovereignty™ (PCS)— a practical execution framework that aligns sovereignty, investment, and industrial capacity into a single coordinated system for securing critical mineral supply.

Its core principle is straightforward: Sovereignty for value addition must expand in proportion to demonstrated local capability.

That means countries build from extraction to processing to refining in stages that are investable and achievable—rather than attempting to leap ahead without the foundation in place.

When that discipline is missing, the result is predictable: policy friction, delayed investment, and supply disruption.

The issue is not ambition; it is pacing ambition to match reality.

Companies today are under pressure to secure supply while avoiding overdependence on a single country. What tends to make that balance harder to achieve than it sounds?

The challenge is structural.

In several critical mineral value chains (particularly in processing and refining) capacity is heavily concentrated in a small number of geographies. That concentration creates efficiency, but it also creates systemic risk.

For example, in rare earth processing and parts of the battery materials chain, a significant share of global capacity sits within a single country. That makes rapid diversification extremely difficult, not because companies lack intent, but because alternatives are not yet fully developed.

Many organizations respond by trying to diversify supply quickly. But without aligning with the development priorities of resource-rich countries, those efforts often lack durability.

This is where PCS becomes relevant in practice. It enables structured diversification, where companies secure supply by investing in and aligning with local processing and industrial development.

That approach does more than diversify supply. It builds long-term, anchored partnerships that are far more resilient.

Resilient supply chains are not built by moving faster, they are built by aligning better.

When different groups such as governments, investors, and companies come together, alignment is often talked about but rarely sustained. What usually causes that alignment to break down?

Alignment breaks down because each party operates on different timelines and different definitions of success.

Governments may prioritize job creation and domestic value addition. Investors focus on risk-adjusted returns. Companies are driven by operational efficiency and cost competitiveness. These priorities are not inherently conflicting—but they are rarely structured to reinforce each other.

In practice, you often see:

Governments introducing new requirements before industry is ready

Investors holding back because policy direction is unclear

Companies unable to commit due to infrastructure or regulatory gaps

Over time, those misalignments compound and partnerships weaken.

Alignment does not fail because interests conflict—it fails because they are not structured to work together over time.

Across the partnerships you’ve been part of, what has made some of them hold together over time while others quietly fall apart?

The partnerships that endure are those where value is created—and visibly shared—across all stakeholders.

In many resource-rich regions, significant volumes are extracted, yet local communities see limited improvement in livelihoods, infrastructure, or basic services. Over time, that creates political and social pressure to revisit the terms of engagement.

At the same time, investors and companies need stability, predictability, and long-term returns.

When that balance is missing, partnerships become fragile.

The partnerships that endure are those where value is created—and visibly shared—across all stakeholders.

PCS addresses this directly by structuring how value evolves over time. It aligns investment with local industrial progression, so that as capacity grows, so does domestic value capture, without undermining commercial viability.

Aligning processing investments with a country’s phased industrial plan helps stabilize both investor returns and government policy over the long term, avoiding the cycle of renegotiation seen elsewhere.

Sustainable partnerships are not built on access; they are built on shared and visible value.

What is something people often misunderstand about how global supply chains actually work once you see them up close?

One of the biggest misconceptions is that supply chains are purely logistical systems. They are not—they are governance systems as well.

On paper, supply chains appear optimized for efficiency. In reality, they are shaped by policy decisions, industrial capacity, and geopolitical relationships.

Today, resource-rich countries supply a significant share of global minerals but often capture less than 10–15% of the total value. The consequence is not just economic, it is human. In many cases, communities closest to extraction see limited access to basic services or meaningful economic advancement.

That imbalance creates pressure for change, and that pressure inevitably feeds back into supply chains through policy shifts, restrictions, or renegotiations.

This is not a resource problem; it is a system design problem.

Supply risk is no longer about availability; it is about coordination failure across policy, capacity, and partnerships.

As competition between countries and industries continues to grow, what do you think leaders will need to handle differently to keep supply relationships steady over time?

The current supply model is reaching its limits.

Securing supply wherever it is available is no longer sufficient in a world where producing countries are under increasing pressure to industrialize and capture more value.

Going forward, stable supply will depend on:

Aligning with local industrial development, not bypassing it

Structuring partnerships that evolve over time

Diversifying engagement across multiple regions and partners

This is where Proportional Collaborative Sovereignty™ (PCS) becomes critical. It provides a structured operating model for aligning sovereignty, industrial capacity, and global supply needs in a way that is stable and investable.

It turns fragmentation into coordination:

More predictable for investors

More stable for governments

More secure for global industry

Sovereignty should scale with local capability; not precede it.

Supply security and local industrial development are not competing objectives; they are interdependent.

Go to top

Executive Profile