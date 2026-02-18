Collagen levels drop dramatically after age 35, leading to sagging, fine lines, and reduced facial definition, especially around the face, jawline, and neck. Fortunately, we can turn back the clock with non-surgical treatments to address these concerns.

One of the most established is Ultherapy Prime, a non-invasive ultrasound treatment designed to lift and firm the skin.

Ultherapy Prime works beneath the skin’s surface to stimulate the body’s natural collagen production, offering a safe alternative for individuals who are not ready for surgical procedures.

What Is Ultherapy Prime?

Ultherapy Prime uses micro-focused ultrasound energy to target specific layers of the skin that provide structural support.

Unlike surface-level treatments, it reaches deeper tissue layers that are typically addressed during surgical facelifts.

How Ultherapy Prime Works Beneath the Skin

By delivering energy at depths up to 8mm, Ultherapy Prime triggers fibroblasts to generate collagen reproduction. This results in elastin remodelling.

It does so by bypassing the surface and delivering controlled thermal energy to the targeted area.

As the skin surface remains intact and undamaged, treatment involves minimal downtime while still producing gradual tightening and lifting effects.

Common Areas Treated with Ultherapy Prime

Ultherapy Prime can be used on several areas, depending on individual needs and skin condition, including:

Forehead and brow

Cheeks and mid-face

Jawline and chin

Neck and décolletage

Treatment suitability varies based on skin laxity, anatomy, and desired outcomes.

What Makes Ultherapy Prime Different from Other Skin Tightening Treatments?

Applying the “see, plan, and treat” (SPT) strategy, Ultherapy Prime is a customizable, non-invasive skin-lifting treatment that uses image-guided visualization to ensure accurate, real-time skin targeting.

Key benefits include:

No incisions or injections

Natural collagen remodelling

Gradual improvements over several weeks to months

Activates natural regenerative properties

Reduces treatment times by up to 25%, compared to the legacy model

More comfortable experience during treatment

Address skin laxity even in delicate areas

Results last up to 18 months

Ultherapy Prime in Singapore can only be carried out by a doctor.

In Singapore, Ultherapy Prime can only be conducted by a licensed and trained medical doctor, not by a beautician or therapist. This requirement is in place to minimize risks associated with the treatment, such as burns, nerve injury, or fat atrophy.

To determine whether you are a suitable candidate for the treatment, schedule a one-on-one consultation with an experienced doctor, such as Dr Ivan Puah at Amaris B. Clinic.

Dr Puah has decades of experience successfully treating patients with various ageing concerns using Ultherapy.

During the consultation, he will evaluate your:

skin condition

degree of skin laxity

facial structure

patterns of aging

Dr Puah will also have an in-depth discussion with you about your aesthetic goals, expectations, and post-Ultherapy Prime treatment care.

After this assessment, he will create a customized skin lifting plan tailored to your condition.

What to Expect During and After Treatment

A typical Ultherapy Prime session lasts between 30 and 90 minutes, depending on the treatment areas. Patients may experience:

Mild heat or tingling during treatment

Temporary redness or tenderness afterward

Most individuals can return to normal activities immediately. Collagen remodeling continues over time, leading to gradual and natural-looking improvements.

Who Is Ultherapy Prime Suitable For?

Ultherapy Prime is typically suitable for those who:

Have mild to moderate skin laxity on the face and neck

Have wrinkles or fine lines on the face or décolletage

Prefer non-surgical skin lifting procedures

Desire skin treatment with minimal downtime

Want natural-looking results

Seek preventative or maintenance care

It is not intended to replace surgery for advanced sagging but may be effective for early intervention or ongoing skin support.

The Importance of Proper Assessment

Successful outcomes with Ultherapy Prime depend on:

Accurate assessment of skin condition

Correct depth and energy selection

Professional treatment planning

Each treatment plan is customized to achieve safe, effective, and balanced results.

Ultherapy Prime as Part of a Long-Term Skin Plan

As Ultherapy Prime lifts your skin from within, it is recommended that this FDA-cleared, CE-Marked non-invasive anti-aging treatment be incorporated into your preventive care skin strategy.

When combined with appropriate skin care, mindful eating habits and a healthy lifestyle, you will notice:

Improved skin firmness

Natural enhancement

Long-term collagen health

Skin longevity and resilience

Results may vary, depending on individual skin condition and response to treatment. A professional consultation is required to determine suitability.

Final Thoughts

Backed by science and research, Ultherapy Prime is a sought-after non-invasive skin lifting treatment that delivers natural results. It encourages the body’s natural regenerative response by stimulating collagen reproduction from deep within.

With a personalized doctor-led treatment plan from aesthetics clinics in Singapore, such as Amaris B. Clinic, you can now look younger as you grow older, without going under the knife.

