Types of Crystals & Meanings: Find the Perfect One for You

Crystals are gemstones made of highly ordered atoms in a repeating pattern. Aside from some scientific uses, many believe different types of crystals can affect our body’s balance and energy flow.

We’ve compiled a list of crystals and their relevant properties. Crystals are a good gift choice and can also be used for various spiritual purposes.

Let’s dive in!

Types of Crystals

There are hundreds of different types of crystals in nature, exhibiting a wide range of colors, shapes, and varying properties.

For simplicity and convenience, we’ve decided to order them by color.

Keep reading to learn more about the different types of crystals and their meanings, as well as how these unique natural objects can improve your spiritual health and well-being.

Red/Pink Crystals

Red crystals are commonly associated with passion, energy, courage, and drive. In Chinese medicine, red crystals influence the physical heart and pericardium.

On the other hand, pink crystals, which are a shade of red, are “gentler” and often associated with love and emotional healing.

Below are examples of red and pink crystals you should consider gifting yourself or your spiritual friend.

Ruby

Key Features: Ruby is a clear, pinkish to deep red crystal with a hexagonal structure.

Meaning : Spiritually, Ruby vibrates to the number 3 and the Sun signs of Leo, Scorpio, Cancer, and Sagittarius, promoting dreaming and connections with spirit guides.

Product : Ruby Crystal Diamonds Paper Weights with Gift Box is an 80mm, 293-gram heart-shaped crystal paperweight. It is the perfect gift for that special person in your life.

Price : $17.99

Rose Quartz

Key Features: Rose Quartz is a pale pink stone usually found in clusters that exhibit a trigonal crystal structure.

Meaning: Believed to enhance love and friendship, Rose Quartz vibrates to the number 7 and the Venus-ruled signs of Taurus and Libra.

Product : The Rose Quartz Pyramid of Fertility is an elegant 1.5-inch high, 66-gram polished Rose Quartz pyramid. It is the perfect gift for a yoga lover or as a piece on your home altar.

Price: $29.00

Bloodstone

Key Features: Bloodstone or Heliotrope is a variety of grainy quartz that is predominantly green in color with flecks of red that look like blood spots.

Meaning : Known as the “stone of courage,” Bloodstone helps to rebalance the body during times of stress. It vibrates to the number 4 and the signs of Libra and Aries.

Product : The Amoystone African Bloodstone Obelisk Healing Crystal Wand is perfect for meditation, healing, or reiki work. This nearly 11-inch-long wand will make you feel like a spiritual powerhouse in any healing session.

Price : $41.99

Jasper

Key Features : Also known as “grainy quartz,” Jasper exhibits a trigonal crystal structure and comes in various colors, including dark red.

Meaning: Known to protect the solar plexus chakra during spiritual work and meditation, Jasper vibrates to the number 6 and aligns perfectly with the astrological sign of Leo.

Product : The Positive Energy Set contains 4 power stones, including Red Jasper. This set will keep you from being drawn into any surrounding negativity by promoting joy, happiness, and positivity.

Price $39.00

Yellow/Orange Crystals

Various types of yellow crystals are often associated with enlightenment, clarity, awareness, optimism, and free expression.

Likewise, orange stones and crystals are associated with joy, fulfillment, belonging, and community.

Below are examples of yellow crystals to gift your spiritual loved ones.

Citrine

Key Features : Citrine is a variety of quartz with a trigonal crystal structure. Its colors range from yellow to golden brown and burnt amber.

Meaning : Vibrating to the number 6 and the sign of Libra, Citrine is believed to be incapable of holding any negative energy; hence, it never needs clearing or cleansing.

Product : The Lakshmi, Goddess of Wealth Citrine Set honors the Hindu Goddess of wealth and is designed to attract good fortune by opening up the solar plexus and sacral chakras.

Price: $49.00

Tiger’s Eye

Key Features : Tiger’s Eye is a brown, golden yellow, and orange banded stone with a trigonal crystal structure.

Meaning : Vibrating to the number 4 and sign of Capricorn, Tiger’s Eye is used by many spiritual healers to balance the yin and yang energy. It can also help to generate calmness and attune the third eye to stimulate intuition.

Product : The Tiger’s Eye Passion Bracelet , featuring 10mm size Tiger’s Eye beads, is perfect for couples who want to reignite the original spark that brought them together.

Price : $18.00

Purple Crystals

Various types of purple crystals are usually associated with wisdom, spiritual mastery, truth, and maturity.

Purple is also a color associated with the psychic realms. Here are some gift ideas to add to your list.

Ametrine

Key Features : Ametrine, or yellow and purple quartz, is a mixture of Amethyst and Citrine with a trigonal crystal structure that occurs in both a crystalline and massive form.

Meaning : Good for clearing the mind and promoting one’s senses, Ametrine vibrates to the number 4 and matches well with the astrological sign of Libra.

Product : Each Ametrine Tumbled Healing Stone is approximately 15-25mm and is perfect for carrying on your person as a magical charm for healing and protection.

Price: $6.49

Amethyst

Key Features : Amethyst or Purple Quartz has a trigonal crystal structure and is available worldwide in either crystalline or massive form.

Meaning : Amethyst vibrates to the number 3 and aligns with the signs of Pisces, Virgo, Aquarius, and Capricorn. Experts acknowledge Amethyst as a spiritual stone that can enhance the power of other stones.

Product: The I Am at Peace Spiritual Protection Lamp has over 30 adjustable light modes. This 8-inch-high Amethyst healing lamp will help create a serene atmosphere for meditation, sleep, or relaxation.

Price : $64

Lepidolite

Key Features : Lepidolite has a monoclinic crystal structure and comes in shades of pink, rose, white, and purple hue.

Meaning : Vibrating to the number 8 and the astrological sign of Libra, Lepidolite is a stone of transition to help smooth out any difficulties during change.

Product : The 2-inch Lepidolite Guardian Angel Figurine is hand-carved from natural stone. This guardian angel figure is perfect for meditation or healing sessions for stress reduction.

Price : $14.99

Charoite

Key Features : Charoite has a monoclinic crystal structure and crystalizes in masses and tiny druses. Its color range includes pink and purple.

Meaning : Charoite is a spiritual stone that’s excellent for cleansing the aura and helping to strengthen the energetic link between the heart and crown chakra.

Product : The 45-piece set of 8mm Natural Purple Charoite Quartz Beads for Jewelry Making is an affordable set of healing beads. It is perfect for anyone interested in making their own spiritual jewelry for either healing sessions or daily wear.

Price: $10.99

Sugilite

Key Features : Found mainly in the Kalahari region of South Africa, Sugilite possesses a hexagonal crystal structure and ranges in color from pale lilac to deep purple.

Meaning : Vibrating to the numbers 2, 3, 7, and the astrological sign of Virgo, Sugilite helps balance the mind-body connection instrumental in the proliferation of stress-related illness.

Product : Natural Sugilite Gemstone Stretch Bracelet is a lovely bracelet made of alternating barrel and round beads on a comfortable 7-inch stretch band that slides easily on and off the wrist.

Price $23.99

Brown/Black Crystals

The various types of black crystals we’ll be looking at are all spiritual stones that help us come to grips with and connect to the void or “yin” half of the Tao, where all potential awaits. Some gift ideas with black crystals include:

Obsidian

Key Features : Obsidian is a black, lustrous form of volcanic glass with an orthorhombic crystal structure that exhibits a brownish, gold sheen in direct light.

Meaning : Obsidian provides a powerful shield against negativity and helps to keep the base of the spine rooted to the earth. It vibrates to the number 1 and the astrological sign of Sagittarius.

Product : The Premium Black Obsidian Talisman is a beautiful Obsidian necklace. It is the perfect shield against energy vampires and a talisman for clearing any personal negativity.

Price: $ 29.00

Black Tourmaline

Key Features : Black Tourmaline has a trigonal crystal structure and often appears in striated, terminated crystals, which can be pretty large with opaque and shiny areas.

Meaning : Black Tourmaline is a protective stone often used to repel negative energy. It vibrates to the numbers 3 and 4 and the astrological sign of Capricorn.

Product : Born to Thrive–Copper Bracelet of Power , made of copper, gold Obsidian, and Black Tourmaline, is about finding your power, getting rid of what’s in the way, and moving toward your ambitions and legacy.

Price : $24.00

Amber

Key Features : Amber is a golden-brown stone varying in color and translucency. Before it fossilizes, it is a resin, and the most prized pieces of this crystal often contain petrified insects.

Meaning : Known to cleanse wherever it rests energetically, Amber vibrates to the number 3 and is associated with the Leo-Aquarius zodiac axis.

Product : Natural Unisex Baltic Amber Bracelet for Adults is a beautiful 7-inch handmade bracelet composed of 6 varying shades of Amber beads and includes a certificate of authenticity with each bracelet.

Price : $15.98

Apache Tears

Key Features : Apache Tears is a volcanic glass with an amorphous crystal structure. It is predominantly black with vitreous light flecking.

Meaning : Vibrating to the number 7 and the sign of Aries, Apache Tears is a cleansing stone that Native Americans believe can even expel the venom of a snake.

Product : Apache Tears Natural Healing Gemstone Set is a 5-piece set of ½ inch to 1-inch stones excellent for healing sessions, meditation, or as a personal talisman.

Price: $11.17

Bronzite

Key Features : Bronzite is greenish-brown and opaque with a bronze-like metallic luster and occasional sparkles. It has an orthorhombic crystal structure and usually appears as fibrous masses or stubby crystals.

Meaning : Bronzite is a protective stone with grounding energy that can help eliminate negative thoughts and anxiety.

Product : Natural Bronzite Gemstone Hexagonal Pointed Pendulum enhances any healing or scrying session with this natural Bronzite gemstone, perfect for rebalancing your chakras or dispelling any negative energy in your space.

Price : $8.99

Blue Crystals

The various types of blue crystals help one overcome negativity and focus more on positive emotions like trust, faithfulness, forgiveness, and compassion. Here are some excellent gifts with blue crystals to consider.

Sapphire

Key Features : Sapphire’s crystal structure is hexagonal and usually forms prismatic double pyramid-like structures. Its color range includes blue, white, black, purple, and green.

Meaning : Blue Sapphire is a healing stone that is especially helpful for the throat chakra and communication. It vibrates to the number 6 and the astrological sign of Gemini.

Product : The 3-inch Sapphire Blue Crystal Lotus Flower is an excellent gift idea. The Lotus symbolizes enlightenment, and the Blue Sapphire symbolizes healing, making this unique feng shui decoration the perfect choice for creating a peaceful home environment.

Price : $19.99

Turquoise

Key Features : Turquoise’s triclinic crystal structure usually forms masses, stalactites, and veins, with a color range of sky blue, greenish blue, and yellowish green.

Meaning : Used for spiritual attunement and protection, Turquoise sometimes changes color when danger is near. It vibrates to the number 1 and the astrological sign of Sagittarius.

Product : The Turquoise and Pearl Anklets of Love are a must-have. With this trio of anklets, Turquoise will activate your inner goddess and pearl your inner mermaid to create an electric wave of loving femininity.

Price : $55

Aquamarine

Key Feature s: A variety of Beryl, Aquamarine has a hexagonal crystal structure that vertically strikes and ranges from light blue to green.

Meaning : A spiritual stone that enhances learning, Aquamarine vibrates to the number 1 and the signs of Gemini, Pisces, and Aries.

Product : The Aquamarine Ring of Prosperity is great for attracting more opportunities so you can manifest the most your destiny has to offer.

Price : $29

Blue Lace Agate

Key Features : Blue Lace Agate has a trigonal crystal structure and displays shades of blue in delicate lace patterns.

Meaning : This is a very spiritual stone that both calms and relaxes. It vibrates to the number 5 and is attuned to the zodiac sign of Pisces.

Product : The Blue Agate Worry Stones are small yet powerful, heart-shaped stones. They will help you calm down, find peace, and relieve anxiety whenever life gets too stressful.

Price : $7.99

Apatite

Key Features : Apatite can appear as tiny grains or large, well-formed transparent hexagonal crystals, ranging in color from deep blue to yellow-green.

Meanin g: Apatite can be used to develop one’s psychic abilities and awareness of the spiritual realms. It vibrates to the number 9 and the zodiac sign of Gemini.

Product : The Apatite Ganesh Car Amulet combines Ganesh, the sacred navigator, with Apatite’s psychic stimulation. The path ahead will never seem clearer than with this sacred travel amulet for your car.

Price :$39

White/Clear Crystals

White crystals are associated with healing and spiritual alignment for individuals and their surrounding environments.

The various types of clear crystals are predominantly used for cleansing and creating spiritually friendly environments where one can connect with the higher self.

Clear Quartz

Key Features : Clear Quartz has a trigonal crystal structure that usually appears in the forms of masses, grains, druses, and prismatic crystals.

Meaning : Clear Quartz is probably the best crystal for cleansing the chakras and connecting with heightened levels of consciousness.

Product : The Healing Lamp is an excellent choice if you’re looking to raise the vibration of your environment to be more relaxing; this Clear Quartz lamp will create all the serenity you desire.

Price : $49

Selenite

Key Features : Selenite is a form of crystallized gypsum with an orthorhombic structure. It is usually found in the form of white needle-like crystals.

Meaning : Selenite is a conductor for the spiritual realms and other dimensions and a purifier that detoxes the physical body on a cellular level.

Product : The Selenite Cleansing Lamp is the perfect cleanser for your crystal jewelry or aura with its penetrating, soothing, and relaxing light.

Price : Large ($49) and small ($28)

Apophyllite

Key Features : Apophyllite is usually in transparent, tetragonal crystals exhibiting bright clarity.

Meaning : Apophillyte is a highly spiritual crystal that connects with the crown chakra and strongly vibrates with the number 4 and air signs like Gemini and Libra.

Product : Apophyllite Crystal Specimen is a medium-sized crystal that weighs nearly 3 ounces and is the perfect centerpiece for any meditation or energy healing session.

Price : $9.03

Danburite

Key Features : Danburite has an orthorhombic crystal structure. It is reflective and either clear or yellowish in color.

Meaning : This relationship stone allows you to let your light shine in your interactions with others.

Product : Danburite Healing Crystal is an attractive crystal from Mexico that is great for lifting moods and promoting self-love whenever you are less confident.

Price : $7.38

Moonstone

Key Features : Moonstone has a monoclinic crystal structure, usually a milky white with slightly bluish luminescence.

Meaning : Moonstone is a very feminine or “yin” stone that is excellent for understanding dreams and promoting heightened intuition.

Product : The Moonstone Anklet and Earrings Set , with its milky white luminosity and copper accents, will help bring out your femininity and sensitivity to all that is loving and beautiful.

Price : $55

Green Crystals

Various types of green crystals help promote feelings of positivity, balance, freedom, and compassion. Green crystals are also associated with the physical heart and the heart chakra.

Amazonite

Key Features : Amazonite has a triclinic crystal structure. It is usually green with a grid-like mottled pattern ranging from opaque to translucent.

Meaning : Known as the “Stone of Hope,” Amazonite is believed to bring uplifting feelings of hope and faith to whoever wears it.

Product : The Natural Raw Amazonite Stones are perfect for wire-wrapped jewelry or any spiritual or healing ceremony.

Price : $15.97

Green Aventurine

Key Features : Green Aventurine has a trigonal crystal structure and is usually opaque with specks of sparkling mica.

Meaning : Vibrating to the number 3 and the sign of Aries, this heart-chakra-oriented stone will protect you against energy vampires of all types.

Product : Aventurine is a powerful balancing stone, and the Emotional Healing Anklet can help you release any trapped negative energy that may distract or discourage you.

Price : $17

Moss Agate

Key Features : Moss Agate is a transparent to translucent stone that contains minerals resembling small pieces of moss or foliage.

Meaning : Used by Native Americans as a power stone, Moss Agate enhances your connection with nature and can attract abundance.

Product : The Moss Agate Crystal Night Light is perfect for establishing a relaxing vibe in any room. This beautiful crystal stone lamp with touch control is also USB chargeable.

Price : $32.99

Jade

Key Features : Possessing a monoclinic crystal structure, Jade appears opaque, though exhibits translucent color gradations of black, green, lavender, and white,

Meaning : A sacred stone among the ancient Mayans, Jade facilitates access to the dreamtime and draws abundance.

Product : The Green Jade Money Tree is perfect for attracting abundance. Made with real Jade and gold wire, it is a beautiful and practical addition to any home.

Price :$27.99

Fluorite

Key Features : Fluorite has a cubic, isometric crystal structure, a clean, squarish shape, and comes in a wide range of colors.

Meaning : Green Fluorite is an excellent cleansing stone for eliminating negativity in a room.

Product : The Large Green Fluorite Obelisk Tower Natural Healing Crystal Wand is perfect for healing and can be used as a centerpiece of your home altar.

Price : $50.99

What Are Healing Crystals?

Healing crystals are various types of crystals and gemstones believed to possess curative and spiritual powers.

Many of these crystals have been used in Ayurvedic and Chinese medicine for hundreds of years.

How Can Healing Crystals Help You?

There are many ways in which various types of crystals can help you. Here is a list of a few types of crystals with examples of how they can be used.

Healing Crystals for Health

Jasper : In Chinese medicine, Jasper is the stone of choice to break up the 5 Accumulations of phlegm, Qi (energy), blood, food, and heat.

Bloodstone : In Western energy healing and Chinese medicine, Bloodstone is considered a blood purifier thought to improve circulation.

Obsidian : All forms of Obsidian are believed to treat emotional issues and inflammatory conditions like arthritis and joint pain.

Amethyst : Amethyst is believed to help with headaches and digestive issues. In Chinese Medicine, the stone helps rebalance Qi conditions relating to emotions.

Clear Quartz : In addition to stimulating the immune system and enhancing mental clarity, Chinese Medicine believes Clear Quartz enhances the effects of many other healing stones.

Healing Crystals for Wealth

Sapphire : Yellow Sapphire or “Pukhraj” and Blue Sapphire are two of the best types of crystals for attracting money and wealth.

Citrine : Known as “The Lucky Merchant’s Stone,” Citrine is thought to attract generosity and favors in business.

Turquoise : In Chinese Feng Shui, Turquoise is believed to attract wealth when placed in the proper area of the Bagua. Likewise, Hindu mystics believe that seeing Turquoise is an omen of wealth and good fortune.

Tiger’s Eye : Believed to enhance qualities like focus, determination, and confidence, leading to opportunities that lead to wealth and success.

Jade : Legends say wearing Jade jewelry can help you draw prosperity and wealth into your life. Jade can also keep away negativity detrimental to accumulating money and power.

Healing Crystals for Love

Moonstone : As a multi-cultural symbol of the divine feminine, the moon is one of the most potent energies for attracting love. Likewise, Moonstone is one of the best types of crystals to attract love, romance, and passion into your life.

Ruby : Due to its red color, Ruby has long been associated with matters of the heart and is believed to bring love and passion to those who wear it.

Rose Quartz : This stone’s soft pink color has long been associated with Venus, the Goddess of Love. Thus, it is excellent for love healing, and making one more compassionate to others.

How to Care for Your Crystals

Because all types of crystals are conduits for energy, it’s essential to regularly clean and energize them.

Cleaning Crystals : The best way to clean your crystals is to soak them in salt water to dispel any negativity they may have acquired through use. After that, rinse them in cold water and dry them with a clean towel.

Energizing Crystals : The traditional way to charge crystals is to leave them on a clean towel in direct sunlight. It’s best to do this outdoors or near an open window so the sun’s direct rays can hit the stones.

FAQs About the Types of Crystals

You may have questions about the different types of crystals. This section answers some of the commonly asked questions.

How Many Types of Crystals Are There?

According to geologists, seven types of structures determine the different kinds of crystals and gemstones: cubic, monoclinic, trigonal, tetragonal, triclinic, hexagonal, and orthorhombic.

What Are the Types of Crystals and Stones?

Crystals are classified by four different types of atomic structures: ionic, metallic, covalent, and molecular.

Legends say 12 different types of precious stones–Emerald, Sapphire, Diamond, Topaz, Carbuncle, Sardius, Agate, Ligure, Amethyst, Onyx, Jasper, and Beryl—were implanted in a breastplate representing the 12 tribes of Israel.

How Do You Choose Crystals for Psychic Abilities?

Most psychics will tell you that the best way to choose a crystal is to let the stone choose you. That means using your intuition and purchasing whichever stone seems compelling.

How Do You Use Crystals for Psychic Abilities?

Both expensive and affordable psychics like to place crystals on the table when they’re doing readings. Others like to wear crystal jewelry.

Final Verdict

Any legitimate psychic will tell you crystals and gemstones aren’t merely rocks but sentient forces in the universe that provide helpful guidance if we’re in tune.

If you want to be more in tune, different types of crystals can help expand your experience. All you have to do is be open and serious about it.

We’re all intuitive, and crystals can help us see this and evolve to be more aware. Take a chance and find out for yourself.

About the Author

Anna Miller is a prominent figure in the psychic world and has written over 300 articles on all things spiritual, otherworldly, and beyond our five senses. She has written in-depth profiles on Professional Clairvoyants, Mediums, and other gifted individuals.

