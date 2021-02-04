Trying to Master AWS on Your Own? You May Find These 7 Sources Helpful

AWS

Learning on your own has multiple advantages: you can study at your own pace, anytime, anywhere – plus, not having to constantly travel to and from campus saves you time and money. However, you need quality educational content and resources to ensure you’re doing a good job on your own.

If you have decided to learn AWS in 2021 – you’ve made a great choice! However, this probably means you’re dealing with a completely new (not to mention highly technical) topic. If you’re learning AWS for professional growth rather than simply spending time meaningfully, you really can’t afford to waste time on outdated or incomplete sources. I’ve created a list of the best options (both paid and free) currently available for self-paced AWS training and reviewed their pros and cons to help you choose smartly!

AWS Certified Cloud Practitioner Study Guide with Online Labs: Foundational (CLF-C01) Exam  by Ben Piper and David Clinton

Pros:

  • Follows the latest AWS CCP exam pattern (CLF-C01)
  • Pretty up-to-date (published in 2020)
  • Includes a code for free access to unique lab modules

Cons:

  • The newest updates are not covered
  • Pricey ($90 or more, depending on the seller)

AWS Cloud Practitioner certification training course by BitDegree Academy

  • 8+ hours of video lectures, quizzes, and practice exams (possible to purchase separately, too)
  • One-time payment, forever access
  • Very up-to-date – created at the end of 2020 and constantly updated
  • Based on collaborations with educational scientists and AWS experts
  • 1-on-1 consultations with experts available for purchase

Cons:

  • No free trial period (a few lectures are public, though)
  • Video lectures don’t have captions (yet)
  • Small community of learners due to newness

AWS Free Tier

Pros:

  • Allows you to explore 80+ AWS products and services
  • Provides a limited amount of resources to use for free
  • Free offers last either 12 months, a shorter trial period, or forever

Cons:

  • Pure practice – no use if you have zero theoretical knowledge
  • Only applies to new AWS accounts

AWS Whitepapers

Pros:

  • A lot of technical information
  • A chance to read in different searchable formats (HTML, PDF, or Kindle)
  • Precise filters – easy to navigate

Cons:

  • Might be too technical for a beginner to follow
  • Pretty dull and monotonic to read
  • Can only be used as an additional AWS training resource

The AWS YouTube Channel

Pros:

  • Various types of content (from introductions to conference presentations)
  • Well-organized playlists – easy to navigate
  • Time-efficient

Cons:

  • Not comprehensive enough for AWS training
  • Can only be used as an additional AWS training resource

The AWS Podcast

Pros:

  • Great for AWS certified professionals who want to keep their knowledge fresh
  • Created and presented by AWS professionals
  • Available on multiple podcast platforms
  • Episodes uploaded weekly and kept under an hour

Cons:

  • Hard to browse the content (no scripts provided)
  • Can only be used as an additional AWS training resource

The AWS subreddit on Reddit

Pros:

  • 12+ years worth of AWS discussions
  • 150,000+ members
  • More focus on actual everyday work
  • A chance to ask your own AWS training related questions

Cons:

  • Might contain subjective opinions
  • Older discussions might include outdated information
  • Can only be used as an additional AWS training resource

AWS training is a choose-your-own-adventure type of journey – be smart and strategic as you pick your sources!

