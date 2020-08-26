Trending IT Technologies to Pick for Your IT Career 

IT is one of the largest employers in the world. Ever since computers were put into commercial usage in the later part of the 20th century, the dependability of business organizations on computers became paramount. The information technology keeps spreading its tentacles in a very fast-paced manner. Some IT titles have been in existence for the past many years and are set to become obsolete in the coming times. You need to choose the technologies in the trend for your IT career.

Artificial Intelligence

Artificial Intelligence mimics human intelligence. It can recognize images, read texts, and based on the algorithms fed into the machine, makes decisions, reads patterns, and recognizes the voice. This is being used widely in personal assistant devices, navigation devices, etc., You need to possess some sharp IT coding skills to master the basics of Artificial Intelligence and then do a certification in the same.

Internet of Things

Internet of Things technology is gaining massive momentum. Every device requires data connectivity to send and receive data in the network. The devices can connect to the internet and also connect using the internet. The home appliances and the other devices in the home can be connected using the internet of things technology. To become an IoT engineer, one needs to possess skills in data analytics, automation, coding, embedded system, etc., For instance, you wish to use your CBD vape juice kept in the refrigerator, then you need to regulate the temperature of the fridge too much lower temperature. You can communicate via IoT to regulate the fridge temperature so that the juice is in usable condition.

Cybersecurity

Cybersecurity is not a new job title. It has been for a while now. With the growing number of digital technologies, the need for ethical hackers has grown manifold. A lot of data-stealing, information theft has been happening in the online medium. To avoid all of these, cybersecurity professionals are working on removing the vulnerability and use penetration testing methods.

Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality

One could have experienced virtual reality and augmented reality in entertainment spheres like cinema theatres, music concerts, gaming, etc., Virtual Reality immerses the user in a new environment whereas the Augmented Reality enhances the environment of the users. Doctors are making use of these technologies to enhance surgical procedures, to encourage the patients post-surgery.

Blockchain

Blockchain is one of the fastest-growing technologies. A lot tend to relate blockchain with cryptocurrencies. But that is not the case. Blockchain involves the addition of more blocks to the already present chain of data. This indicates that one can add data to the chain, but not delete it. This technology is widely deployed in data management.

With Automation becoming the buzzword in the IT verticals, it is predicted that more than 70 million jobs would be lost by the year 2030. But with the coming in of automation, 20 million more job titles would be created. For this, employees need to learn, relearn, and unlearn.