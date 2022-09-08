Top Services for Essay Writing in 2022

Once you’ve found yourself drowning in homework tasks and burning deadlines, you’ll probably start looking for ways to facilitate the study routine. While a few decades ago, students searched for paper writing help among their friends, the easiest and most efficient solution today is simply to google ‘write my essay’ online.

Whether you’re a high school, college, or university student, academic writing services are a decent option to get qualified, timely assistance in nearly any subject. Once people try this method, they usually say, “Now I have hundreds of experts eager to write my essay online!” and “Finally, I don’t need to write my essay on the night before the deadline and submit the paper at the last minute!”

Most academic writing services feature a similar ordering procedure, which is pretty straightforward. All you have to do is to select the right agency, fill out the essay guidelines, complete the checkout and wait until the order is delivered. Nevertheless, those who are completely new to academic writing services are still uncertain about their reliability.

As a reputable agency with years of experience in the target niche, EssaysRescue knows how critical it is to get a reliable paper writing provider. Every day, their experts deal with the questions like “Are write my essay services really worth it?”, “Is entrusting an expert to write my essay legal?”, “How to find the best write my essay service?” and review dozens of agencies for every budget.

For sure, when paying for writing services, you’ll want to get a high-quality, original paper delivered on time. So, having many questions about academic writing agencies and how to choose a decent one is natural and even essential for any student.

To help you find a top-notch ‘write my essay’ service for the required academic level and subject, we have used the expertise of EssaysRescue.com and are now ready to come up with the best options in terms of price and quality ratio. So the list of essay writing services worth your attention is the following: EssayWriter, MasterPapers, GradeMiners, EssayUSA, PayForEssay, Educibly, WriteMyEssays, HandMadeWriting, BuyEssay, and EssayKeeper.

Let’s now review each of the options to define what makes those so popular and which one will better fit your needs.

1. EssayWriter – Best Legit Essay Writers Supplier

EssayWriter is the service that claims to improve any student’s academic performance due to the strict quality control and thorough writers’ rating system, and it actually keeps its promises! The delivery process is transparent and implies close communication with your writer and support team until the work is finalized. Once it is, you can rate the writer’s work, which is important in terms of constant quality management.

The platform features an attractive bonus system, which allows students to regularly use the discounts and get high-quality work at the most affordable rates.

Services offered: Over 50+ types of work, with essays and research papers being the most popular ones.

Key benefits of EssayWriter:

Turnitin-safe, original papers

Flexible deadlines (supports short 1-3 hour deadlines for emergency requests)

Freebies: revisions, formatting, cover page, and bibliography

24/7 customer support hotline and chat

Multiple ordering options: using a website form or through live chat

Weak points:

Too much information on the website

Order price: A single-page essay for college with a 20-day deadline will cost you $13.93 at the full price.

2. MasterPapers – Reputable Paper Writing Service

Established in 2004, the MasterPapers writing agency is a leading academic paper provider that has now been widely known within its niche. So far, it has gained a large pool of loyal customers who note the experts’ professionalism, high expertise, and responsiveness.

The platform also allows customers to refuse the paper and ask for a different writer or a refund, indicating that the MasterPapers team is confident in the quality of writing services it delivers.

Services offered: Over 45+ types of work for five academic levels, including application essays, math problems, and others.

Key benefits of MasterPapers:

The multi-level essay writer selection

Free title page and bibliography

Direct chat with the writing expert

Multiple payment methods supported

An excellent price-quality ratio

Weak points:

No writers’ profiles

Order price: For a 1-page college-level essay delivered within 20 days, you’ll pay $17.21. The platform also offers a 15% discount on the first order with the email newsletter subscription so that you can reduce the cost to a total of $14.63.

3. GradeMiners – Top Essay Writing Service for Almost Immediate Help

When it comes to getting immediate writing assistance from professionals, the decent option you’ve definitely been offered earlier is GradeMiners. The company has been in the writing market for over two decades and is focused on quality, service, and deadline aspects.

Another advantage you get is direct communication with your writer, which benefits the result of your order. In rare cases, if you need to change anything, you can always request free revisions.

Services offered: 50+ different types of academic works, including the extras such as editing, formatting, proofreading, and more.

Key benefits of GradeMiners:

Exceptional compliance with instructions

Early delivery

Money-back guarantee

Anonymous communication and absolute confidentiality

Free downloadable samples

Daily discounts and exclusive offers

Weak points:

No samples of work available

Order price: A standard price of a 275-word college essay is $17.21, but you can get a 15% discount with the email newsletter subscription and pay only $14.63.

4. EssayUSA – Highest-Rated Essay Service

Though the platform makes the key focus on delivering dissertation writing services, it offers a wide range of writing services across different academic levels. In addition, EssayUSA has a minimum delivery time of 1 hour, allowing for receiving last-minute orders on time.

So far, the agency has 1,450 active writers and almost 90,000 orders delivered during its 6 years of operation. This indicates that the company has built up an immense resource base and gained respect, loyalty, and reputation from its customers.

Services offered: 40+ different types of academic works for high school, college, undergraduate, master’s, and PhD levels.

Key benefits of EssayUSA:

High-quality, original dissertation writing services

Free essay tools: grammar and spelling checker and character count tool

Round-the-clock support service

Downloadable samples

Features seasonal offerings and holiday discounts

Weak points:

Slightly higher prices for urgent orders

Order price: For a 1-page standard college essay delivered in 20 days, you’ll pay $13.93. If subscribed to the email newsletter, it’s possible to unlock a special price of $11.84.

5. PayForEssay – Dedicated Experts to Write My Essay

PayForEssay is a legit writing service that features a strict security policy and follows GDPR and CCPA data privacy laws. So, customer information and order details are completely confidential. Additionally, all papers are created from scratch, based on credible sources, and pass several plagiarism checks before the final delivery.

Services offered: 45+ types of work, the most popular of which are essays, research papers, assignments, and coursework.

Key benefits of PayForEssay:

Fair prices and attractive discounts

Turnaround from 1 hour

Field-specific experts

Unlimited revisions available for up to 4 weeks

Weak points:

Slightly higher prices for PhD-level orders

Order price: The standard price of a single-page college essay with a deadline of 20 days is $13.11. However, as of the time of this review, the platform offered a 15% discount, which allowed the work to be done at only $11.14!

6. Educibly – Affordable Essay Writing Help

Educibly is one of the most affordable providers with a decent quality of content. All the submitted papers are always written by experts, delivered on time, error-free and original. In addition, the service features a wide range of freebies, such as choosing the expertise level of your writer, free revisions, and formatting in the chosen style.

Besides, Educibly features 24/7 customer support service that can help you with related questions like requesting revisions, ordering the paid add-on services, or prioritizing your order in the queue.

Services offered: 40+ types of work, with the option to choose the “other” category for more specific orders.

Key benefits of Educibly:

Access to 10+ reliable databases of sources

Paid extras: quality check, 1-page summary, high priority status, top expert, plagiarism report, and more

Automatic customer account creation

100% Turnitin pass guarantee

Dedicated writers with different expertise and experience

Weak points:

The website has a rather challenging navigation

Order price: A standard college essay of 275 words delivered within 20 days will cost $14.10 at the full price, but the service also features various holiday discounts up to 25% off!

7. WriteMyEssays – Easy-To-Use Service to Write My Essay

WriteMyEssays is a high-quality essay provider that has been on the market for years. The platform is highly popular due to its personalized approach, fast revisions, and transparent money-back guarantee.

To place an order, you’ll be requested to complete only two actions: fill out the order form and pay the required price. The rest will be handled by their experts!

Services offered: Over 40 paper types delivered by certified experts with 5+ years of writing experience.

Key benefits of WriteMyEssays:

Uncompromisable anonymity

Convenient price calculation

Timely delivery with a minimum turnaround of 1 hour

Free samples for different disciplines and levels

Degree-holding specialists

Weak points:

Sometimes writers don’t respond to messages instantly

Order price: A standard price of a single-page college essay delivered within 20 days is $13.93, but there are discounts offered on a regular basis.

8. HandMadeWriting – Professional Essay Writer Provider with High Satisfaction Scores

HandMadeWriting is a first-class essay writing service that boasts a huge database of hand-selected experts. All of the writers hold degrees in specific fields and have a minimum of 4-year experience in the paper writing industry.

With a focus on over 70 subject areas, HandMadeWriting invests significant effort to help each customer boost their academic performance. Additionally, the service offers an individual approach to order deliveries, placing a high emphasis on the work quality and covering even the slightest nuances.

Services offered: Over 50 types of work supported in more than 70 subject areas.

Key benefits of HandMadeWriting:

Plenty of freebies offered: order calculator, title page and bibliography, and more

14 days of unlimited revisions for free

Easy signup and simple order tracking system

Individual approach

Strict compliance with the given instructions

Weak points:

Fewer customer reviews compared to other services

Order price: A standard 1-page college essay delivered within 20 days will cost you $17.21, but many seasonal discounts are available.

9. BuyEssay – Quality-Approved Service to Buy Essay Online

Though BuyEssay has comparatively high pricing, the quality of the delivered copies is worth it. In addition, the service has over 1,200 writers on board who are ready to get started on any assignment you have 24/7.

Before the delivery, the in-house team double-checks the quality of the written copies, verifying the orders are plagiarism-free and don’t have any typos, grammar, or spelling issues.

Services offered: Up to 40 different types of papers for 5 academic levels, from high school to PhD.

Key benefits of BuyEssay:

Automated writer matching system

Rigorous academic background checks on writers

Ability to order from preferred writers

100% confidentiality and guaranteed plagiarism-free content

Each paper is checked for grammar and spelling issues

Weak points:

Comparatively high pricing on all types of work

Order price: Without the discounts, a 275-word college essay with a deadline of 20 days will cost you $14.75.

10. EssayKeeper – The Most Secure Essay Writing Service

For those looking for a more affordable essay writing solution, EssayKeeper can be a thing. The service claims advanced security, working under NDA and using only trusted payment methods.

Writers at EssayKeeper always follow requirements and can copy the style and tone of voice so that the completed essay, research paper, or any other work reads as if a customer did it.

Services offered: Over 50 types of work written by qualified subject-matter experts.

Key benefits of EssayUSA:

Professional, top-rated writers across a variety of industries

High delivery speed

Over 15,000 writers on board

Automated plagiarism check

Transparent refund policy

Weak points:

You can only get a paper sample through live chat

Order price: A 1-page college essay delivered within 20 days will cost $13.11. However, the service also offers 10% to 25% discounts from time to time.

FAQ

1. Are ‘write my essay’ services listed above legal?

Yes, all of the essay writing services listed above are completely legal. They all have a strong ethical policy that guides their writing practice in the legal field and ensures their customer’s confidentiality. Besides, all of these services have a rock-solid money-back guarantee ensuring a quick refund within 5-7 days of your order.

2. Will my essay be written by a professional?

Having selected a reputable writing agency with years of expertise in the essay writing field and customer ratings of 4.6 and higher, you can stay sure that your assignment will be completed by a professional writer. At the same time, in rare cases, if there’s something to be changed or modified, you can always request your ‘write my essay’ service to revise the work for free.

3. How long does it take to have my assignment completed?

The delivery time of any academic work depends on the scope of work required. As a rule, it includes your subject, topic complexity, number of pages, academic level, and some other order specifications. Usually, the minimum delivery time of most ‘write my essay’ services varies from 1 to 3 hours.

4. How to order a paper from an essay writing service?

You’ll typically need to follow a few steps to place an order with any essay writing platform. First, you need to fill out the order form, specifying the subject and topic, academic level, number of pages, deadline, and other requirements or submit task details through the live chat. Optionally, you’ll be offered to choose the expertise level of your writer (standard or premium, for instance). Finally, you will be requested to confirm your ‘write my essay’ order and make a payment, check the order status, and download the finalized paper from your customer area.

Final Word

Backed by years of expertise reviewing various paper writing services, we can definitely state that the key qualities of an A-level ‘write my essay’ service are a proven track record, timely delivery, original papers, relevant sources, qualified writers, and compliance with guidelines. And that’s exactly how the nine writing services listed above can be characterized.

We do hope this review has helped you find a ‘do my essay‘ service to use for your upcoming academic assignment, and you are ready to make your first order now (or have already placed it!). It’s always better to feel safe than sorry, right?