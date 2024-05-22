[Top Picks] Find Out the Best AI Video Generators for 2024

We all love watching videos! They are a popular way to engage a broader audience and increase your reach whether on YouTube, Instagram, TikTok, or X.

The only catch? Creating perfect videos takes a lot of time and effort. Not everyone can afford to invest hefty amounts to produce outstanding digital content. That’s why AI video makers exist to make your life a lot easier!

That said, this post will introduce the best AI video generators with their best features and possible limitations. Whether you want to create short clips for social media or professional videos to grow your business, we have the tools you’re looking for!

Part 1. What is an AI Video Generator, and How Does it Work?

AI video generators are popular tools for creating videos from text, images, and audio. They provide a budget-friendly and productive solution to create quality content. You can use them to produce videos for social media, digital marketing, and training.

But how do these tools work? AI video makers examine the details in your text input, whether a short prompt or a detailed script. Then they combine various visual elements including scenes and text overlays to create a video.

You can also add music and voiceovers for a complete video output! Most of these tools also provide talking AI avatars, which can be customized to your liking.

Part 2. What are the Best AI Tools to Create Videos in Minutes?

When searching for the best AI video makers, you can find plenty to choose from. However, finding the right tool that perfectly meets your requirements is tough.

To reduce the trouble for you, we have reviewed some of the best options, including their pros, cons, and pricing. Our carefully put-together list can help you make a smart decision based on your needs.

1. Wondershare Virbo – Overall Best AI Video Generator

Wondershare Virbo stands out as the best AI video creator with its advanced capabilities! It is the perfect tool if you want to drive more engagements and boost your brand’s reach across all platforms.

You can create personalized content in minutes with its versatile AI voices and video templates. It provides a full suite of powerful solutions to supercharge your content creation.

The possibilities are endless from realistic AI avatars to natural AI voiceovers and automated script optimization. You can also translate videos to over 40 different languages!

Despite its advanced features, creating catchy content with this AI video generator is effortless. Virbo lets you create professional videos without needing any technical skills. You can add modern backgrounds, text overlays, stickers, and more to enhance the appeal of your videos.

Pros

It makes video production a seamless process with its versatile tools.

It offers over 300 customizable templates for all sorts of scenarios.

It automatically optimizes your video scripts based on your requirements.

You can choose from an extensive range of multi-national AI avatars and voiceovers.

You can translate your video scripts to reach a broader audience.

It is available across all platforms, including online, desktop, and mobile.

Cons

It has a free version, but full features can be accessed with the premium tool.

Rating

4.9/5.0 based on 83 reviews on Capterra.

Pricing

Free trial

Monthly: $9.9 /mo

Yearly Essential: $19.9 /yr

Yearly Pro: $199 /yr

2. Lumen5: Best for Turning Blogs to Videos

Lumen5 is one of the best online AI video generators. It provides a seamless way to create slideshows and videos from scripts.

What makes this AI platform special is its ability to turn an entire blog into an engaging video. You only need to add the website’s URL to do it!

Lumen5 also lets you create videos using text prompts, outlines, and PDF files. If you don’t have any script, you can get some quickly with its AI script generator.

You can also personalize your videos with versatile graphics, backgrounds, talking head captions, and your brand’s logo.

While Lumen5 offers excellent features, it has its fair share of pros and cons. Let’s find out what these are.

Pros

It has a user-friendly user interface.

It allows you to create videos from any written content.

You can drag and drop visual details to your videos for a seamless workflow.

It provides preset templates that can be fully customized.

Cons

The AI voiceovers for video do not sound natural.

It offers limited options for video templates.

Its video processing takes a lot of time.

Ratings

4.6/5.0 based on 137 reviews on Capterra.

Pricing

Lumen5 offers the following price plans.

Basic

$29 per month

$19 per month (billed annually)

Starter

$79 per month

$59 per month (billed annually)

Professional

$199 per month

$149 per month (billed annually)

Overall, Lumen5 offers an excellent solution for creating videos from written content. Let’s keep up our pace and explore another AI platform below.

3. Visla: Best for Creating Videos from Prompts

Visla is another great AI video generator that offers versatile ways to create catchy content. You can use simple text prompts or add links to convert blogs into videos.

It lets you personalize the videos with relevant prompts, including audience type, length, speed, and narration language.

Once given a prompt, Visla automatically adds stock footage and an appropriate AI voice to create a video instantly. It also lets you generate subtitles for your videos.

In addition to its website, Visla is available on the GPT Store, allowing you to generate videos directly within the ChatGPT platform.

Let’s look at the strengths and weaknesses of this AI video generator.

Pros

It is easy to use for all skill levels.

It is an all-in-one solution to create and edit your videos.

You can quickly generate an entire video from a single text prompt.

It lets you convert audio files into easily understandable videos.

Cons

It requires a fast network connection to work optimally.

It can fail to understand your prompt, leading to inaccurate outputs.

You do not have much freedom in choosing the contents of the video.

Ratings

4.9/5.0 based on 89 reviews on Product Hunt.

Pricing

Free with basic features.

Premium: $228 per year

Overall, Visla offers an easy solution for converting prompts into stunning videos. Want to know another AI video generator that is super easy to work with? Keep reading to find out!

4. Simplified: Best for Social Media Content Creation

Simplified provides a simple way to create engaging content for social media in a few clicks. You can generate a video customized to your needs with a single prompt. It gives you the freedom to choose your targeted audience and add an AI voice with your desired tone and accent.

Simplified lets you customize your videos for different social media sites, including YouTube, Instagram, and more.

You can also add your logo to your videos for a personalized touch. Additionally, Simplified allows you to generate videos in over 20 different languages.

Besides generating videos with AI, Simplified offers a wide range of video editing features. It lets you reverse the videos, remove audio, modify speed, remove background, and much more!

Let’s briefly look at the best features of this tool and some areas it might be lacking in.

Pros

No technical skills are required, ensuring anyone can generate high-quality videos.

It does not require any lengthy scripts to create a video.

It provides various video templates for popular social media sites.

You can generate videos in different languages to expand your business globally.

Cons

It offers limited options to customize the videos.

It does not give you the option to choose the contents of the video.

Most features require a premium subscription.

Ratings

4.6/5.0 based on 244 reviews on Capterra.

Pricing

Pro: $15/month

Business: $39/month

Agency: Available on request.

Simplified provides an efficient solution for creating engaging videos for social media, although it can be quite expensive. But don’t worry! We’ve got another great AI platform for you to try below!

5. BasedLabs AI: Best for Generating Short Videos

Basedlabs AI is the perfect AI video generator for creating short clips for social media. This AI platform offers an easy way to generate visual depictions of images with relevant text prompts. It can animate static images in a way that lets you see the static objects from different angles.

You can also generate new images from prompts, enhance existing pictures, and more! BasedLabs AI also lets you generate outfits, music, and characters with its AI modules.

BasedLabs AI has its own set of strengths and weaknesses. Let’s quickly look at them below.

Pros

It provides a quick way to convert your ideas to videos.

You can animate any image using the relevant text prompt.

It generates high-resolution videos in your desired dimensions.

It allows you to share your videos with its online community of creators.

Cons

The generated videos are only a few seconds long.

You do not have many editing options to personalize the video.

It does not create videos without any image input.

Ratings

We couldn’t find any real user ratings for BasedLab AI. But it has been rated 5 by Toolify.ai.

Pricing

Monthly

Creator: $19 per month

Pro: $49 per month

Yearly

Creator: $184 per year

Pro: $469 per year

So, there you have it! A complete rundown of some of the best AI video creators for you to try! Need to know how to best use an AI video creator? Continue below for some great ideas to get you started!

Part 3. Where Can You Use an AI Video Generator?

AI video creation tools are the means to attract a larger audience to your videos. They can ensure that your content stands out in the competition without investing too much time and effort. Here are some ways to put these AI platforms to good use.

Digital Marketing

AI video makers can help upscale your marketing campaigns. You can attract more customers and increase your brand’s reach by personalizing videos so they resonate well with your audience.

Educational Videos

With AI video generators, you can create talking head videos for employee training and learning. Combining animations, voiceovers, and textual elements lets you effectively communicate difficult ideas. It provides better understanding and information retention for your viewers.

Product Reviews

With AI tools, you can create product reviews more effectively. These tools let you add the selling points and key benefits of the product so it aligns perfectly with your intended audience. All the while you don’t need to put in much effort and time!

Promoting Events

AI video creators are the perfect way to create buzz for an upcoming event! You can highlight the key elements, and special guests to create a sense of excitement. By showing the unique value of your event, you can gather more audience and make its success certain.

Part 4. FAQs

Can you generate videos with AI?

Yes, you can create videos with an AI video generator. These platforms allow you to make engaging content for social media and market your products. You can also use them to promote your business and events.

What types of videos can you make with AI video platforms?

AI video platforms can create diverse content for various use cases. You can choose to create short social media clips or lengthy educational videos. Plus, you can turn blog posts and product descriptions into videos as well.

What is the best AI tool to create videos?

Wondershare Virbo stands as the best AI tool for creating videos for all your needs. It provides versatile video templates for every scenario to personalize your video content. You can create videos for digital marketing, e-commerce, training, and more.

Conclusion

With AI tools, you can produce compelling videos for various scenarios such as marketing, training, product promotions, and more!

You can use our list of the best AI video generators for creating powerful content. Choose the one that best fits your needs, and push the boundaries of creativity. All of these tools are easy to use. They provide an efficient way to promote your business and products.

But among all, Wondershare Virbo stands tall as the best AI for generating videos. With its versatile solutions, creating compelling content is easier than ever. It is the ultimate way to make video content that will help your brand stand out in the competition.

