Top 8 Signature Generators to Sign Online for Free

In the modern world full of digital technologies, you don’t need to spend your money on paperwork to sign a document. It helps to save your time for more productive work. Signature generators help you to remove the barrier of long distances, and everyone in your company can sign the document without their physical presence. It reduces the cost, enhances efficiency, and is a more secure option to sign your important documents.

A signature generator is a very effective system to sign a document and share the file with other parties to get their signature at the same time. So, here are the top Signature Generators that help you to sign online for free.

OnlineSignature

OnlineSignature is considered one of the best tools that can be used for online signing documents. In this tool, there is a feature of Signature Creator in which you can create customized signatures by typing or drawing. You may save your customized signature and use it to sign your documents. OnlineSignature provides you with different options, including Font, including Font Size, Color, and Background, that are helpful to make a professional signature.

OnlineSignature is free, easy to use, and sign efficiently that you can use to sign all kinds of documents. For more security, OnlineSignature provides you CocoSign that is an electronic signature. By using CocoSign, you can do signatures quickly and easily on your documents.

Another benefit of CocoSign is that you can use this tool for signing legal documents. It does not store your data or any signature stamp due to security reasons and also identifies the people before showing them the document for signature.

Moreover, it is cost-effective because it saves the money which you have to spend on buying paper and pen. In short, an OnlineSignature tool is a user-friendly tool that you can use to sign documents.

SignWell

If you are looking for a faster signing tool for your documents, you should use SignWell for this purpose. The signature will be legally valid, so you can use it for signing the business documents. Once the documents are signed, then no one can make changes to them. You can also choose to get signs from others at once or get a sign in a specific order (one by one).

In specific order, persons will notify during their turn to sign the document by using any device. SignWell also allows you to make the templates of your documents, so you can easily access these documents online.

Wondershare SignX

Wondershare SignX is a tool that provides electronic signatures anywhere at any time. The tool sends your documents to others speedily, and then others can easily sign on them. You can also add a passcode that protects your documents, so it is a secure tool for signing business contracts.

Wondershare SignX sends you an alert notification whenever someone opens your file. It is very simple, and multiple people can sign your document quickly by using any device, including mobile phones, laptops, or iPads.

HelloSign

HelloSign is an effective online signing tool for electronic signatures. It allows you to add electronic signatures to your documents, and they are legally authentic. You can create templates by using HelloSign that can be used again if you need them.

In the process, you have to upload the file, enter the email address of the person for signature, add the signature box, and then click on send. If your company needs cover entities, then you should use the feature Business Associate Agreement.

eSignatures.io

eSignature.io is an advanced and simple tool preferred for signing documents. It is effective because of the multiple features; for instance, you can send your contracts directly via SMS through your cell phones to other people. This feature is really simple, and most people love using eSignature.io due to it.

Additionally, you can send a single file to many people for signing the document electronically. There is another useful feature, “Signer Fields,” that you can add to your document, so your clients may type the information and upload the files in it.

Signaturely

Signaturely is a free signing tool that can be helpful in your business. It provides you with multiple features such as the typing or drawing of electronic signatures, collaboration with other team members, and getting signed documents from others. By using Signaturely, you do not need to organize a meeting, and your team members can easily access the files and sign them.

You can also create your customized templates and share them with your clients. An advanced feature is that Signaturely shows you the data related to signing, such as which documents are signed, unsigned and pending.

signNow

signNow is another signing tool usually preferred for the electronic signature for the important files. The main features are signing and sending documents to others, creating agreements, exchange contracts, and payments.

The use of signNow is very easy for beginners; you just need to create an account, upload your document, sign the document and send it to others for signing. You can complete all these steps in a few minutes, so it is helpful to save your time.

SignRequest

SignRequest is a tool that has many features that help to smooth the process of the electronic signature process. You can do an electronic signature by SignRequest with any device, so it is important to use a mobile for creating the signature if your signature isn’t good.

You can upload your document, add your logo, change the color and the font, and redirect your clients to certain pages of the document. In short, SignRequest helps to sign the documents while you are busy growing your business.

Last Words

In the above article, information related to top signature Generators is available that helps you to sign your business documents online. It saves your time and money for other productive work. If you do not have any signature generator tool for signing your documents, it is the best time to choose a tool to get benefits from it.