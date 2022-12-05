Top 7 Largest Crypto Companies Right Now

With the rise of cryptocurrency, there has been an influx of new companies that have burst onto the scene. These innovative companies have created new products and services, changing how we think about traditional business models.

However, only some of these companies are created equal; some have significantly impacted the crypto markets more significantly than others. Below are just a few examples of those who stand out from the crowd:

1. Binance

Binance is one of the largest crypto exchanges by volume, user base, and total trading pairs. The company is based out of Hong Kong but also has a strong presence in Japan. It also supports more than 100 coins for trading, making it the most diverse exchange regarding the sheer number of listed coins.

With FTX’s collapse, Binance has now edged to the top of the list as one of the largest crypto companies in the world.

2. Monex Group

Monex Group is a Japanese financial services company that operates in the U.S., Europe, and Asia. It was founded in 1975 and had over $30 billion in annual revenue.

The company operates one of the most popular crypto exchanges in Japan. It recently launched a US-based crypto exchange called Coincheck US after acquiring it from its previous owner, Monex Group.

3. Coinbase

Coinbase is the world’s largest cryptocurrency company, but its influence extends beyond trading.

Coinbase was founded by Brian Armstrong and Fred Ehrsam in 2012 as a Bitcoin wallet service that allows users to send, receive, buy and sell crypto tokens. It is one of the best crypto wallet for businesses available.

It has since grown into one of the most respected cryptocurrency platforms, with more than 20 million users trading over $50 billion worth of digital currencies through its platform per year.

What makes Coinbase so important?

It’s about more than just usability (which it does very well). Coinbase has been able to build an ecosystem that supports both mainstream users and institutions alike. This includes institutional-grade custody services for large amounts of crypto assets ($20 billion +) and venture capital funding from top-tier firms like Andreessen Horowitz.

4. Upbit

Upbit is the largest crypto exchange in South Korea and has also been named the “world’s largest” based on the number of users and 24-hour trading volume. Its parent company, Dunamu Inc., acquired Korbit in 2018 and launched Upbit shortly after.

Upbit has over 100 cryptocurrencies listed for trading, including Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and Litecoin (LTC). Upbit also supports fiat currency trading pairs with Korean won (KRW) and USDT (U.S. Dollar Tether).

5. BitMEX

BitMEX has an average daily volume of $9 billion. BitMEX is based in Hong Kong and was founded in 2014 by Arthur Hayes and Samuel Reed. All of which gives it a significant presence in the world of cryptocurrency.

The platform lets you trade in Bitcoin derivatives and other financial contracts (including futures) on its platform. The company has offices in Tokyo and San Francisco; it also has a subsidiary called HDR Global Trading Limited, which serves as a clearinghouse to settle all trades made on BitMEX.

It is owned by HDR Global Trading Limited. This Seychelles-based firm serves as an anonymous corporate entity for investors wishing not to disclose their identities when investing in any given fund or company operating offshore from regulatory oversight (that is, anywhere besides the U.S.).

6. Huobi

Huobi is a Chinese cryptocurrency exchange that was founded in 2013. It has over 100 million users and regional offices in Singapore, the U.S., and Japan.

In addition to being one of the largest crypto companies, Huobi also has an investment arm called HBUS, which operates in San Francisco and makes investments in blockchain projects worldwide.

7. Bitstamp

Bitstamp is a Luxembourg-based cryptocurrency exchange that was founded in 2011. Bitstamp has grown to be one of the largest cryptocurrency exchanges in the world, with over 1 million users and a daily trading volume of USD 1 billion.

Bitstamp has been around for nearly a decade, which means it’s seen a lot of ups and downs during that time frame. It was founded by Nejc Kodrič, Damijan Merlak, and Marko Kobal at the height of bitcoin’s first bull run when prices skyrocketed into the thousands per coin.

In 2013 it became one of the first regulated exchanges when it received its license from Luxembourg authorities as an alternative payment institution (API).

Conclusion

We hope this article has helped you understand which crypto companies are the biggest in market share and influence.

We’re entering a new era where cryptocurrencies can be traded on exchanges, bought with credit cards, and used in stores just like any other currency—and it’s up to these companies to ensure we get there!