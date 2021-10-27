Top 7 Hosting Providers to Launch Your Website

The world is currently going digital, and everybody wants a piece of online stability. Online presence has become somewhat of a goldmine; it makes life easy depending on how you use it. Yet, aspiring to have a strong presence online without a good foundation is a waste of time. This foundation is a web hosting provider for your website.

Many providers are out there with promises of high performance, 24/7 customer support, and no downtime at affordable rates. However, many people have complained of poor services, terrible customer support, among other hidden charges that do not help them achieve their aim. So, we have decided to bring a list of the best seven hosting providers to help you launch and maintain your website.

When we selected, we took certain factors, including reviews from real customers, features these firms offer, their prices, and views from authentic websites like Trustpilot, making them the best web hosting services. Let’s get down to the business of the day then.

Top Web Hosting Providers

Bluehost- Top of Class



The first provider on our list is Bluehost. They are the best choice of many website owners and have many packages available for people new to website ownership.

A dedicated 24/7 customer service Bluehost with some extra features, including SEO tools to help optimize your website’s performance, as well as data analytics to improve your services, are a few among what Bluehost delivers to their clients. With $8.99 per month, and a massive discount of $2.75 when you pay three years ahead, Bluehost deserves the first position.

DreamHost



DreamHost is next on our list. For a mouth-watering offer starting at $4.95, you get a website with a free SSL certificate.

One thing that makes Dream Host stand out is the move away from using cPanel, which other web providers use. They have a dedicated control panel, customizable to help their clients edit the website to their choice. Their customer support is desirable too.

Hostinger



If you’re looking to host your website on a tight budget but still require stellar services, Hostinger is your best bet. At $1.39 per month and millions of newbie website owners who commend them highly, they deserve to be on our list.

Every plan offered has varieties a website owner needs. Understandably, these prices are provided to new customers only and increase when renewed. You can still enjoy such an offer if you pay ahead for four years. Even if you do not subscribe for the four-year plan, monthly renewal at $2.99 a month is still low, compared to what other web providers charge. With their low charges, the site speed, uptime, and customer support comfortably compete with others who charge higher.

GreenGeeks

If you’re passionate about the ecosystem and desire a provider who considers your interest, then check out GreenGeeks.

They have channeled renewable energy to light up their machinery to host websites, a welcome development. They also provide excellent features, including WooCommerce Hosting, Shared Hosting, WordPress Hosting, Virtual private servers, and more.

Their prices are friendly too. Starting at $2.95 a month, you get unlimited data transfer, unlimited email accounts, Unlimited Databases, and lots more.

As for their security and password managers, they go the extra mile to provide additional measures, including daily backups and frequent sweeping for bugs and malicious activities. Their customer support is an active group, with chat, phone, and E-mail.

A2 Hosting



A2 Hosting is the next top provider we can recommend. There are lots of things we love about A2. Their uptime is 99.9% for all their plans, which is incredibly low. They also boast of a turbo speed, up to 20 times faster than the average internet speed offered by others.

Other features include:

Nine times more control of traffic

Higher reading to all NVMe drives

Increased byte per speed

To migrate to their site is free, with no hassles attached. What’s more, you do not need to migrate yourself; their technical team is enough to handle it for you.

You can get access to these features at an excellent price, starting from $2.99/month. Many customers acknowledge that going for the three years plan pays better than the regular monthly billing, as you get two years extra for free.

WP Engine

Are you looking out for hosts with expertise in WordPress? Check out WP Engine. Ample storage space, speed for your blog, eCommerce store is available for you.

However, their pricing seems a bit high, but with features including 50GB bandwidth a month, assured 25,000 visitors monthly, a website, and others, $30 a month may be a good fit.

They also have dedicated customer support to answer your inquiries and complaints too.

Business owners looking to increase their online store value online will find Nexcess suited for their needs.

Many customers rate them one of the best for hosting eCommerce websites. One of their top-selling features is the Nexcess Cloud Accelerator, which brings an additional layer for the speed of websites, reducing loading time. At a fair rate starting at $124.17 per month, no better offer can help you scale up your business growth.

Conclusion

Here are some of the top Web hosting providers that you can consider when launching your website. However, it is always ideal for educating yourself before buying any hosting provider to park your website.