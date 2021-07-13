Top 5 Universities for Masters in the UK

By Harshita A

The United Kingdom holds the reputation for the hub of the most prestigious universities in the world. Millions of international students come every year to pursue their masters in the country, making it the most preferred location in Europe and the second most worldwide. But picking the right university may not seem like an easy task, and in fact, include extensive research for weeks. To ease your burden, we have cherry-picked the best ones for you. Check out our list of the top 5 universities in the UK to pursue your masters and kickstart your career ahead.

Why study in the UK?

Before we get started with our list, we would like to put some light on why you should consider studying in the UK! The universities here cater for their students with the best quality education, thriving environment, up-to-date teaching techniques, friendly culture, and more. But these are not the only benefits you will get once you get enrolled here. There are a multitude of reasons, and below, we have listed some.

The cost of pursuing your masters in the UK is quite a lavish affair. Still, the government, private universities and other institutions offer a variety of scholarships programs to provide financial aid to students.

University of Edinburgh–John Fisher High-Performance Scholarship University College London–Alumni Scholarship King’s College London–Norman Spink Scholarship

Another primary reason is the prospect of earning high after successful completion of your master’s degree. Postgraduates can earn up to £35,000 per annum in the country.

University of Oxford

The most renowned and the oldest university among the English speaking countries, the University of Oxford has an unwavering position in the best universities in the UK.

Established in 1096 in Oxford, England, which is about 60 miles northwest of London, Oxford is the leading research university covering various disciplines from humanities to medicine. There are several affordable options for student accommodation near Oxford University, as 63% of postgraduate students in the UK are international students.

The university has a vast alumni base that educated many eminent personalities: 28 prime ministers of the United Kingdom including the current Prime Minister Boris Johnson, 72 Nobel Prize laureates, Film actors with the level of Oscar-winning actor Hugh Grant, and the other heads of state and government worldwide including the first woman Prime Minister of India Indira Gandhi.

Major Masters Degree Programs: MS in Law and Finance; Public Policy; MBA; Taxation

Average GRE Requirement: 160 in verbal and quantitative

Average GMAT Requirement: 690

University of Cambridge

The University of Cambridge, founded in 1209 in Cambridge, is the second-oldest university among the English speaking countries. The leading educational institution in the UK with a speciality in public research is a proud flag-bearer of diverse and welcoming culture representing over 140 countries globally.

Cambridge University has given rise to many mathematicians, writers, scientists, politicians, lawyers, actors, and philosophers. Some notable alumni include the renowned scientist Stephen Hawking, Oscar-winning actress Emma Thompson, and English naturalist Charles Darwin.

Major Masters Degree Programs: Masters in Corporate Law; MPhil in Economics; Master of Finance

Average GRE Requirement: 167 in quantitative; 4.0 in writing

Average GMAT Requirement: 640-730

Imperial College London

Imperial College London is one of the best public research institutions in the UK that focuses majorly on science, medicine, engineering, and business. It was established in 1907 with its main campus for research and teaching in South Kensington, London, located in the vicinity of the renowned attractions: Kensington Palace and the Royal College of Music.

Imperial is a home for students from 140+ countries and offers more than 150 courses at the postgraduate level. The institution is known for its generosity in providing financial support to its students with many scholarships and other related programs.

Imperial has the most prestigious names in its list of alumni. Some of them include former Prime Minister of India Rajiv Gandhi, English electrical engineer and physicist Sir John Ambrose Fleming, and English Musician Brian May.

Major Masters Degree Programs: MS – Strategic Marketing; Global Innovation Design; Business Analytics

Average GRE Requirement: 159 in quantitative; 145 in verbal

Average GMAT Requirement: 600

University College London (UCL)

UCL is the largest university by total enrollment of postgraduate students and the second largest by the total enrollment in the UK. The university ranks consistently among the top 10 universities in the world. It was established in 1826 by the name London University and was the first university to be set up in London, England.

Located in the heart of London in Bloomsbury, the students here have access to a world-class experience. From unrivalled culture, history, art to a friendly campus, safe environment and affordable UCL postgraduate accommodation, the university provides its students with exposure to the metropolitan city’s best museums, galleries, musicals, sports events, and more.

Some of the public figures to grace with their presence in the university include film director & producer Christopher Nolan, English Singer & songwriter Chris Martin, the notable scientist and engineer Alexander Graham Bell.

Major Masters Degree Programs: MS – Banking & Digital Finance; Clinical Neuroscience; Management

Average GRE Requirement: 161 in quantitative

Average GMAT Requirement: 600

University of Bristol

The environment-friendly university, located in downtown Bristol in southwest England, sits at the top of the UK’s greenest city for many years. The University of Bristol was the first university in the UK to allow women to study with an equal footing as men and the first to have a drama department.

With a relaxed bunch of aesthetic cafes, historical museums, massive nightlife, and affordable student housing in Bristol, the university is thriving and a comfortable place to accelerate personal growth and career.

Many eminent figures received their education from the university with the likes of Nobel prize-winning theoretical physicist Paul Dirac; English Novelist, poet & journalist Angela Carter; Actor and comedian Simon Pegg.

Major Masters Degree Programs: MS – Accounting & Finance; Data Science; Economics

Average GRE Requirement: Not Required

Average GMAT Requirement: Not Required

How can Amberstudent help you?

