Top 5 Most Dangerous Jobs in the United States

Plenty of dangerous jobs exist that result in numerous injured workers each year. It is frustrating that sometimes injured employees might also struggle with denied workers’ compensation claims.

Some common reasons for denial might be a failure to report the injury on time, lack of medical evidence, pre-existing conditions, disputes over causation, or missed deadlines. However, not all denied workers’ compensation claims are fair, and you should always consult a workers’ compensation lawyer to understand your legal options and obtain justice.

No matter how dangerous your job is, you are entitled to a workers’ compensation claim in the event of an accident, injury, or illness. Here are the top five most dangerous jobs in the United States.

Loggers

Logging involves working with heavy machinery, cutting down trees, and handling large timber, which poses risks of falls, equipment accidents or malfunctions, and injuries from falling objects. Although logging is a dangerous job, it poses even more risks when proper safety equipment and procedures are lacking.

According to the CDC, these factors account for over 6,000 deaths yearly and more than 14,000 injuries per 100,000 full-time workers. Fortunately, working in the logging industry is safer with the implementation of current safety standards, but accidents still occur more frequently than in other industries.

Fishermen

The fishing industry involves working in hazardous conditions like open waters, which can lead to drownings, boat accidents, and injuries caused by heavy fishing equipment. Repetitive motion injuries are also common, and bad weather can result in varying types of injuries or even death.

Many fishermen often spend weeks or even months away from their homes performing their duties, exposing them to the hazards mentioned above, which makes fishing among the most dangerous jobs in the U.S.

Aircraft Pilots and Flight Engineers

Pilots and flight engineers face risks associated with air travel, including crashes, turbulence-related injuries, adverse weather conditions, mid-air collisions, pilot errors, and exposure to high-altitude conditions. One small mistake can easily lead to death.

Roofers

Roofing involves working at heights, handling heavy materials, and using power tools, which can result in falls, cuts, broken bones, punctures, and other injuries. That is why most roofers advise against working on your roof if you are inexperienced.

According to the Electronic Library of Construction and Occupational Safety & Health (ELCOSH), roofing has the fifth-highest work-related death rate in the construction industry.

Refuse and Recyclable Material Collectors

Lastly, recyclable material collectors and other workers in this field face various risks from heavy machinery, exposure to hazardous materials, and traffic accidents while collecting and disposing of waste. These factors make recycling among the most dangerous jobs in the U.S., as injuries can occur anytime without warning.

Fortunately, there are protocols and equipment to keep workers safe. But accidents can still occur. No matter what type of field you work in, if you are injured while performing job duties for your employer, you are entitled to workers’ compensation. Speak with a workers’ compensation lawyer to understand your rights and legal options if you face challenges in your pursuit of fair compensation.