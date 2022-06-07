Top 5 Manga To Look Out For This 2022!

Perhaps you’ve heard of manga by now but aren’t sure what it is or if you should read it. If so, it’s possible that you’ve only heard the term and not understood what it entails. Manga is essentially Japanese comic books. They are categorized by the art style, themes, and time frame of publication. The same work can be categorized differently based on these factors.

Regardless, manga has become wildly popular in the west over the last few years and shows no signs of slowing down any time soon either. The rise of live-action adaptations of Japanese media has made reading manga even more appealing than before. Today we take a look at some top mangaowl to look out for this 2022 to help you get started with this popular form of literature

What is Manga?

Originally, manga is a style of comics developed in Japan and then used in other countries to make cartoons. However, today, manga is an art form that is gaining immense popularity all over the world. Japanese manga comics are graphical stories that are typically published in weekly manga magazines.

These comics have a protagonist who typically experiences adventures in a different setting. They can be about fantasy, or comedy, or can even be a bit steamy. They typically come with a lot of memorable characters and interesting storytelling techniques. While many manga stories are created by professional artists, you do not necessarily need to be a trained artist to create manga. You can make manga by penning down your ideas and drawing them with a pencil and paper. However, you will have to make sure that your drawings are in accordance with the proportions of the Japanese culture.

Top 5 Manga Books of 2022

1. The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse

Author: Nakaba Suzuki

Genres: Action, Adventure, Fantasy, Shounen

Percival, a gentle young man, dwells with his grandpa in a distant location known as “God’s Finger,” but the universe would not let him live peacefully. Their situation is changed when they meet a mystery knight, and horrifying truth is disclosed. The young man embarks on an everlasting trip. You may appreciate it whether or not you are familiar with “The Seven Deadly Sins.”

2. Classroom of the Elite

Author: Shougo Kinugasa (Writer). Yuyu Ichino(Illustrator).

Genres: Seinen, Comedy, Romance.

Kiyotaka Ayanokouji is a pupil in D-class, which is where the school’s “lowest” pupils are dumped in an attempt to shame them. Kiyotaka was placed in D-class because he was irresponsible on his admission exams. Kiyotaka’s circumstances start to shift upon befriending Suzune Horikita and Kikyou Kushida, two fellow pupils in his class.

3. Bungou Stray Dogs

Author: Kafka Asagiri (Writer), Sango Harukawa (Illustrator).

Genres: Action, Supernatural, Seinen.

From being thrown outside of his home for a long time, Atsushi Nakajima is on the verge of suicide. Having nowhere to go and thus no supplies, all optimism seemed to be lost—until he rescues Osamu Dazai from sinking. To his companion Doppo Kunikida’s displeasure, Dazai gives Atsushi a lunch and discloses that they both serve for the Armed Detective Agency, a group of skilled people who handle crimes that the government can’t handle.

4. Ima Koi: Now I’m In Love

Author:Ayuko Hatta.

Genres:Romance, Shoujo.

Being out of romance because she was too timid to express her thoughts, high school student Satomi expresses her affections to her astonishingly attractive fellow student Yagyu next time she has a chance. He accepts to meet her, much to her astonishment. What will Satomi do now that she is in a relationship?

5. Imawa no Kuni no Alice

Author: Haro Aso.

Genres: Action, Horror, Supernatural, Shounen.

The group returns to the pub, coated in dirt, to learn that the town has devolved into a desolate environment. However, rather than being concerned, Arisu feels new for the first time in his life and enjoys the liberty of this dead metropolis. His joy is short-lived, unfortunately, because the gang rushes inside the festival grounds. They say the location is a paradise because of its delicacy and vibrant ambiance. This will be the location for their first lethal match, unknown to them.

Where can I read these Japanese Comics?

There are numerous ways to read the manga. You can read manga by buying a print copy. You can read manga through online manga reading platforms. Due to the increasing popularity of manga, there are hundreds of manga sites you can find online. The primary concerns of online manga readers are the safety of their devices and their personal information.

The good news is that Mangago is here to cater to all your manga needs. The Japanese graphic novels mentioned above can also be found on Mangago. Mangago is free and doesn’t require users to subscribe. It has a simple user interface that users would definitely love. It has a variety of genres available on the site and is compatible with any device.

When you search for Mangago you might go through an issue such as how to fix mangago not working. There are countries where Mangago is unavailable, to access Mangago simply use a VPN and change your proxy. Mangago aims to provide free manga to every reader. It aims to help aspiring mangakas in the manga industry. Enjoy free manga books in Mangago!

Tips for Reading Manga

If you’re new to reading manga you might go through some problems and have a hard time coping with them below are some tips you should take note of in reading manga.

Invest in a good reading lamp. This will make the experience of reading manga in bed or at home so much better. The lamp doesn’t have to be expensive either. A lamp that uses an energy-saving lightbulb will work just fine. Find a comfortable reading position. This will make reading your manga more enjoyable. You can also try sitting in a way that makes you feel relaxed and avoids any cramps in your neck and back. Decide what time of day you’ll be reading your manga. This will help you avoid getting distracted by other things. If you’re reading in bed, you might want to try reading in the morning rather than in the evening. Make sure you stay hydrated when reading your manga. As with all reading, you’ll be more alert and focused if you are well-hydrated. Keep a bottle of water or two nearby and make sure you drink one before you start reading your manga. Familiarize yourself with the book. This will make it easier for you to find pages or navigate around in the book. You can do this by looking up the book online and finding out where the information is located. Finally, make sure you actually read the manga. You can’t learn anything if you actually skip pages. So, before you get distracted by other things, make sure you actually read the manga.

Final Words: Is reading manga worth your time?

Yes. Manga is a great way to relax and unwind. It might take a little while to get into the groove of reading it and figure out what takes your fancy, but don’t be discouraged! There are plenty of tips and tricks you can use to make the reading experience even better. If you can find a reading light that works well for you, even better! As with anything new, it might take a bit of getting used to, but it will be worth it in the end.

Manga is a great way to escape from the stress of everyday life. You can read manga in bed or at home, which makes it a great option for relaxing and unwinding. The art style of manga makes it easier to immerse yourself in the story and forget about everything that’s been bothering you recently. If you’re looking for a new form of literature to try out, you should definitely consider reading manga!