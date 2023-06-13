Top 5 Best Games to Play Online (PC Guide)

The best online PC games are sprinkled across various genres, from online casinos to first-person shooters. You can discover the top 5 games that you need to play in 2023 on PC right here.

According to Statista, there are over 1.75 billion PC gamers worldwide.

This means that you’re part of a huge global player base. Sure, console and mobile gaming are more popular than ever — but PC gaming is still very much where the fun is at.

What makes PC gaming so good is the fact that there are countless online PC games that you can play. Best of all, many of them (from downloadable games to web-based games) are free to play.

With such an abundance of choice, it can be difficult to discover the best PC games online. Therefore, the experts have gathered together a list of the top 5 best games to play online on PC in 2023. It’s recommended that you check all of them out, as you’re guaranteed to have a blast.

1. Online Pokies

Online Australian pokies have taken over the PC gaming world in recent years. The reason for this is because online pokies are fun and very beginner-friendly. Even if you’ve never played slot machines before, it doesn’t matter. Providing you’re above the legal gambling age, all you have to do is fire up your chosen online pokies game, hit the spin button, and wait to see if the slot symbols land in your favour. When you manage to land some winning combinations, there’s no greater feeling. This is why online pokies are projected to continue growing in popularity amongst PC gamers over the coming years.

2. GTA Online

GTA Online (the online mode for GTA V) still has over 2.5 million active players on PC every month — even though it was released back in 2023! The reason why GTA online remains such a fun game to play is because it’s constantly receiving updates and fresh content to keep up with the times. For example, the highly-anticipated GTA San Andreas Mercenaries update has just been added to GTA Online, which will no doubt appeal to old-school GTA fans. Even though GTA 6 is expected to release soon, you should still give GTA Online a spin in 2023.

3. Red Dead Redemption 2

RDR2 is another classic game by the people at Rockstar Games. Essentially, it’s like the Western cowboy version of GTA. With its huge map, online mode, and incredibly immersive storyline, RDR2 is a must-play game if you’ve yet to give it a try on PC (which you can buy for pretty cheap through the Steam store).

4. Warzone 2.0

COD Warzone 2.0 is free to download on PC and all other platforms. It built on the success of the original Warzone by adding an even better map and weapons. Plus, Warzone 2 has plenty of DLC packs, too. This is great news if you’re a PC gamer who loves to get the full COD experience whenever you play one of the games from this legendary franchise.

5. Z1 Battle Royale

If you want a different kind of battle royale experience — one that’s built for more mature and serious players — then you’ll want to give Z1 Battle Royale a try on PC. It’s a refreshingly simple battle royale game that’s much more realistic than the others on the PC market. Also, it’s free-to-play (just like Warzone 2.0), so you don’t even have to worry about spending money. Have fun!