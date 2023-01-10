Top 4 Pharmaceutical Stocks to Watch this Year

For pharmaceutical stock investors, growth and earnings potential are important factors to consider. High-yield stocks, which pay consistent dividends, are often preferred because they can strengthen investor loyalty and confidence in the company’s success and future pay-outs.

Here are the top 4 UK pharma stocks to watch:

GlaxoSmithKline (GSK): GSK is a global pharmaceutical company that manufactures and markets vaccines, medicines, and other healthcare-related products. The company’s wide range of operations make it a relatively reliable pharma stock and help to diversify investors’ risk portfolios. GSK’s low-risk status makes it appealing to long-term investors, making it one of the most popular UK pharma stocks currently.

Market capitalisation: $86.39bn

Dividend yield: 6.58%

AstraZeneca (AZN): AstraZeneca conducts research and development in three global locations, focusing on the development of prescription medicine for cardiovascular, respiratory, and autoimmune purposes. It is also one of the fastest-growing top pharma stocks in 2022 due to the pandemic, leading to an increase in AstraZeneca’s share price. In December 2020, the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine was the second to be approved by the UK’s Medicine and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency and distributed to the general public.

Market capitalisation: $128.93bn

Dividend yield: 2.83%

Gilead Sciences (GILD): Gilead is a US biopharmaceutical company that focuses on producing antiviral solutions for illnesses that are often overlooked by other healthcare companies, including HIV, liver disease, and inflammatory diseases similar to influenza. The company’s stock price rose by 5% in a matter of days after announcing it was a primary contender in the race for a Covid-19 vaccine in early 2020.

Market capitalisation: $79.01bn

Dividend yield: 4.31%

Celadon Pharmaceuticals PLC (CEL): Celadon, a UK pharmaceutical company focused on cannabis-based medicine, has made significant progress towards obtaining a license to sell medical cannabis commercially. This includes receiving registration from the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) and a subsequent license from the Home Office. In May, the company announced that it had produced six batches of high-THC cannabis at its 100,000 square foot facility in the Midlands. This marked the first step in its journey to become a licensed commercial seller of medical cannabis. Phase 1 of Celadon’s cannabis production facility is capable of producing a few million pounds worth of product annually, while Phase 2 will increase this amount to around £20 million, or approximately three metric tons of cannabis flower. This makes Celadon a prime leader in the cannabis industry, hence why they are worth keeping an eye on and investing in.

Final Thoughts

The top UK pharma stocks to watch in 2022 are GlaxoSmithKline, AstraZeneca, Gilead Sciences, and Celadon Pharmaceuticals PLC.

These companies have a proven track record of successful drug launches and strong financial performance, making them promising investment opportunities. Among these top contenders, Celadon Pharmaceuticals PLC is a standout with its focus on improving patients’ quality of life through the development and production of cannabis-based medicinal products.

Investors should keep a close eye on Celadon Pharmaceuticals PLC as it continues to grow and innovate in the rapidly expanding CBMP market.