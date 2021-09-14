Tools for Building a Profitable Sales Funnel in 2021

We live in a world that’s technologically advance and has come up with many innovations when it comes to making great sales. The sales funnel includes each step that someone takes in order to become your customer. It represents the entire buying process that customers go through when they purchase a product or service from a business. It helps to map out the entire customer journey.

Defining and managing your sales funnel is one of the most powerful concepts in business.

There are five basic steps to build a Sales Funnel Fast:

Awareness – Analyze Your Audience’s Behavior. Identify website visitors and know your audience more to make a better impact. Interest- Capture Your Audience’s Attention. Evaluation- Build a Landing Page. Engagement-Create an Email Drip Campaign. Commitment- Keep in Touch.

Tools for Building a Sales Funnel

According to the latest 2021 studies, the following are some famous tools to create a successful sales funnel for your business and by the help of B2B Lead Generation Software you can make your business even successful.

Here is the list:

Clickfunnels Infusionsoft Thrive Themes Wishpond Instapage Leadpages

Clickfunnels

If you’re getting started, the Clickfunnels basic plan is great. Here’s what you’ll get:

Access to funnels built to sell everything. The ability that lets you customize come up with new funnels with the drag and drop builder. A/B testing feature to let you create variants of your pages, forms, and headlines.

Infusionsoft

It is an astonishing sales funnel that allows users to combine all of the must-have promotional, marketing, and business management tools in one place. Infusionsoft provides stellar marketing automation features which allow you to target prospective customers and clients based on their previous and current online behaviours.

Thrive Themes

If you’re on a budget and want a fully robust sales to funnel software you can use to build any kind of sales funnel imaginable, you should definitely choose the thrive theme membership. It has a whole set of extremely powerful plugins you can use to build any kind of sales funnel possible.

Wishpond

Wishpond gives you the ability to run social contests, create email autoresponder campaigns and automate your whole sales funnel. With Wishpond, you can not only build landing pages, but you can also automate your sales funnel with built-in email marketing, marketing automation, and lead management tools. Take things to the next level by integrating with third-party marketing tools as well.

Instapage

If you’re new at this and have never created sales funnels, you need a simple service that doesn’t bury you in features you’re not going to use. Instapage is an easy-to-use sales funnel software with which you can build beautiful landing pages to collect leads and sell your products and services. Instapage is a very useful sales funnel tool to create landing pages for your business website.

Leadpages

Here comes another dedicated landing page builder that can be effective in creating beautiful sales funnels. Just like Instapage, Leadpages comes with templates, a drag-and-drop builder, and widgets. Leadpages is one of the premier platforms for people who are interested in collecting email information about their prospective customers and clients.