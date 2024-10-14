Whiplash happens to be among the most prevalent type of injury in Toledo car accidents. It is an injury to the neck and upper back soft tissue due to the back-and-forth jerking of the head, especially in a rear-end accident.

While most whiplash injuries fall into the category of minor injuries, there are situations where they can result in significant harm, necessitating specialized medical interventions and the need to file a personal injury claim.

If you intend to pursue a car accident-related whiplash claim, this guide offers ideas on increasing the chances of winning your case.

Gather as Much Evidence as You Can

Personal injury cases stand or fall on evidence; the more evidence you have, the better your chances of winning. The best place to start gathering your evidence is when you are at the scene by using your smartphone to capture images and video footage while the scene is intact.

Medical documentation forms critical pieces of evidence. So, ensure that you preserve medical documentation from day one to the date you file a claim. Medical records include hospital bills, doctor’s notes, receipts from prescription medication, etc.

The police report is usually ready after two weeks and available at request from the Toledo police department, which is also a critical piece of evidence you may want to have

Seek Legal Assistance

There is no legal requirement to have a lawyer when pursuing a Toledo car accident claim. However, the complexity of navigating a claim makes working with a lawyer necessary. It may not guarantee the outcome you hope to get, but it can improve your chances of it.

Statistics show that victims who work with a lawyer have up to five times higher chance of a better outcome than those who don’t. A lawyer brings expertise, experience, and negotiating skills and commands respect from the opposing side, which can significantly improve your odds of winning. They can also help connect you with professionals and experts and offer emotional support.

Your ability to afford a lawyer may concern you, but it shouldn’t. Toledo car accident lawyers charge a contingency fee on the settlement figure, meaning you only pay if they win. Also, their presence makes such a difference in a case that you are more likely to have more left after their cut than you would if you went without a lawyer.

Avoid Mistakes That Could Jeopardize Your Case

“You could have a solid case to start with but have your actions following the accident ruin it or decrease your chances of winning. Unfortunately, most victims of accidents do not know what they need to do and what they ought to avoid after an accident until they have made some costly mistakes. For this reason, you should involve a lawyer as early as possible,” says Toledo car accident lawyer Charles Boyk.

One of the most common mistakes is social media usage, including discussing your accident, injuries, or even unrelated posts. For example, you would think a post about a party you attended post-injury may not have much to do with your case, but it could. For instance, if you claim your injuries kept you off, the opposing side can use the party to portray your claims as disingenuous.

Other mistakes include admitting fault, missing deadlines, sharing too much with the at-fault insurer, etc. A lawyer can guide you into the dos and don’ts of navigating a personal injury claim, which can help reduce your errors and improve your chances of a better outcome in your Toledo car accident claim.