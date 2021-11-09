To Gold Or Not To Gold

Investments, shares, and even physical assets are becoming increasingly sought after. Finding the right fit to suit your budget, financial situation, or preference is tough enough but knowing who to trust to make that investment with is another story.

Companies who claim to have your best interests in mind and who want you to make money to save for the future are not always what they turn out to be so careful research and homework is key if you want to invest in someone reputable.

Too often we hear a lot of stories, gossip about particular entities, and rather than doing the digging for information ourselves we simply go along with the crowd and believe what we are told at face value. This is a mistake. Listening to everything and not looking into it for yourself could put you at a disadvantage in the long run, and you may end up regretting your decisions.

You have consciously decided to begin investing and to build on your investment portfolio, do yourself the favor and do the homework. Find a firm that will not only take care of you but will guide you and advise you on interest rates and popular choices that will make the investment process worth the time and money.

Investment choices.

The first name that pops up in the results column on your search engine may seem the easiest choice but not necessarily the right one for you. Not only do you need to find a reliable firm but you need to think about what or how you plan to invest.

Narrowing down your search to a handful of options allows you to begin looking into the fine print of the services they have to offer. What are their rates, are they flexible on choices, and are their current customers satisfied with the service they receive and the returns on their investments with this firm? There are a lot of questions to ask and find answers to but the initial work will reap the rewards in the long run.

A brand that has been business for a long time, decades even such as Barrick Gold could just well be the answer you have been looking for to get your investment adventure off the ground. You want to feel that you are in safe and capable hands, one that has the industry experience and who will help to grow your financial nest egg.

Reading website reviews and listening to the comments section will help determine whether you are making the right choice, we all know we love to have a little moan and groan if we have the opportunity and if there are any issues it will most likely be on the company rating page. Don’t just take an opinion after the first look around, dig deeper. Brands who have been in the business must be doing something correctly, am I right? And if they are still trading and operating and still have their stellar portfolio of loyal customers then this in itself speaks volumes.

Is gold the way forward?

You may be looking to work with a company that comes highly recommended by a friend or family member and have decided to go for it, now comes the interesting part where you need to think about what type of investments are worth your time and money.

The ever-popular choice of gold will stand the test of time irrespective of if you choose to put your money into that or not, although it is not only a safe option but one that won’t let you down if the economy has to crash (and I am sure we have seen that happen more than once and certainly more than we would have liked).

Gold has been a commodity that has changed hands throughout the centuries as a means of payment, bartering, and adorned on royalty. It has an air and status that needs no words and having it in your safe as gold bars or jewelry, in the stock market as shares, or as nuggets will always give you the peace of mind that you have a financial safety net should anything ever happen.

There are always buyers, you will always be able to liquidate this precious metal if need be (bars might be a bit trickier and take longer due to size and value) but you will never be out of pocket. It has a constant value (see here https://www.investopedia.com/financial-edge/0311/what-drives-the-price-of-gold.aspx for an interesting article on what influences its value and how) which increases or stays the same but never decreases and this is what makes it not only appealing but a great addition to other metals you have invested for a well-balanced portfolio.

You reap what you sow.

Like with the majority of things in life what you put in is what you will get out and deciding to put money into a precious metal like gold is more than likely going to be one of the best decisions you will ever make.

What makes it that much greater is that you don’t have to necessarily jump in with both feet, guns blazing, and pray that your money makes you a return. You can start small, invest a lump sum you are financially comfortable with, and build it up as you progress, this way you not only don’t have all your eggs essentially in one basket but you don’t add stress to your plate of all your earnings in one asset (life is busy and stressful enough as it is).

The main objective to securing a financial future for you and the family is to begin, one step and one day at a time and you can edit and tweak the adventure as you go and to suit your family dynamics. With the right company by your side every step of the way, one that you trust and hope to form a relationship with as the years go by, there can be no stopping what will be a success for your future.