Tips on How You Can Help Your Customer Maintain Product Freshness

Custom sachet packaging can make all the difference to customers. If your containers keep food fresh longer, that’s money in consumers’ pockets, and they’re sure to remember. With this in mind, how can you keep products in peak condition? The answer is to choose the right type of packaging.

Make Your Packaging Resealable

Air is the enemy of freshness — the longer perishable products experience air exposure, the sooner they become stale. A good way to combat this issue is to make packaging resealable.

In fact, many consumers expect resealable packaging for snacks and other food. Most people don’t want the inconvenience of transferring trail mix to an air-tight container; it’s much easier if the original bag has a zip track or other reusable seal. Keeping products in the original packaging also saves space, as consumers don’t have to buy multiple storage containers.

You can provide even greater benefits by customizing your resealable packages to the product. For example, if you sell snacks people usually eat by the handful (such as popcorn), consider offering them in a stand-up pouch. That way, consumers can set the container on a flat surface instead of holding it. Stand-up pouches are also great for pantry storage, as they don’t take up much shelf space.

Consider a Single-Serve Packaging Option

Single-serve packaging can be divisive since many people consider it wasteful. However, in certain circumstances, it can actually prevent waste by allowing people to snack without exposing other food to the air. For example, it makes more sense to store string cheese in stick pack packaging than in a large bag.

Additionally, single-serve packaging works better for large groups, such as daycares or schools. That way, consumers don’t have to worry about food getting contaminated before it reaches its intended recipient.

What about the packaging that ends up in landfills? Today’s manufacturers have plenty of sustainable options:

Recyclable materials

Compostable materials

Biodegradable materials

Finally, single-serve packages can help with portion control. Instead of trying to stick to the serving size listed on a family-size bag, consumers can choose one pack and know exactly how much they’re eating.

Think About Opacity

Certain products are sensitive to light:

Pharmaceuticals

Beauty products

Vitamins and supplements

Items with artificial flavoring or coloring

Ultraviolet radiation can break these down, resulting in a loss of potency, color or flavor. However, you can protect these goods from UV radiation with thick, opaque packaging.

What if you want to give consumers a peek at what the package contains? Instead of choosing fully opaque materials, you can tint the plastic. For example, many prescriptions have an orange, translucent container, while some supplement manufacturers store their goods in dark green bottles.