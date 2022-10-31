The Top 6 Tips for Re-Engaging Lost Leads in SaaS

Keeping leads engaged during the sales process can be challenging. If you aren’t careful, your leads could fall off anytime. After all, they don’t know you that well yet.

What if they get creeped out by that last sales email and unsubscribe? What if they think you’re spamming them and mark your emails as spam? Or what if they just don’t see the value in continuing to talk to you? These are just a few of the potential problems when it comes to keeping your leads engaged.

Unfortunately, these things happen all too often. You can get so caught up with lead generation and qualifying that you forget about keeping your leads engaged once they opt in for more information about your company and its services. And this thing costs your business money because it costs five times more to get new customers than to retain the existing ones.

If you’re in the same situation, below are the six tips for re-engaging lost leads in Saas.

1. Offer incentives

If you want to reel in a few more leads and re-engage lost leads in Saas, you might consider offering incentives. This could include offering a free trial, a discount, or even a free product.

Incentives typically work best for two types of leads: those who want to try before they buy and those who want added value. If a prospect wants to try before they buy, an incentive could help them feel more comfortable about making the jump from free to paid without any financial risk. If a prospect wants added value, an incentive could help them see that your paid product is worth the investment.

2. Ask for their feedback

Asking for their feedback can show your leads that you value their opinion and want to know how you can improve their experience with your company. It can also give you a better idea of how your company is currently performing and what you can do to improve it.

It can be as simple as asking how you can improve your product or service or asking them what they’d like to see your company do next. If you’re re-engaging with leads that already have a relationship with your company, you can also ask them to contribute to improving your current processes.

If you’re re-engaging with prospects, asking for their feedback is a great way to engage them with your brand and invest in your product or service. It can also give you great insight into what they like or don’t like about your product or service and how you can improve them.

3. Build a sense of ‘FOMO’

As humans, we’re susceptible to the fear of missing out, or FOMO. We fear what might happen if we don’t take advantage of an opportunity now, so we act on it now instead of waiting for a better time.

FOMO is the idea that if your leads don’t act on their interest in your product or service now, then they might miss out on a limited-time opportunity. For example, you can build a sense of FOMO around joining your beta program, waiting for a particular feature to be released, or joining your waitlist.

You can create urgency to help re-engage lost leads by letting them know that there are only a certain number of spots available or that they have a certain amount of time to act before something changes. For example, you can let them know they have a certain amount of time to join your beta program before it ends or only a certain number of seats are left on your waitlist.

4. Update them on new features

Re-engaging lost leads in Saas doesn’t have to be all sales pitches and marketing speak. You can also update your leads on what’s happening in your company and your product or service. This can help re-engage lost leads that have an existing relationship with your company, but you can also do this with new prospects.

Informing your leads about the new features, you will add to the product or service helps build trust and make them feel more included in the process. It can also help keep their attention and make them more likely to stay engaged with your brand.

5. Offer a personalized demo with your team.

You’ll want to re-engage leads who have already converted to paying customers so that you can upsell them on more products or services. You also want to re-engage leads who aren’t quite ready to purchase but are interested in your company’s products or services. And you can do both of these things by offering a personalized demo with your sales or customer success team.

You may have separate salespeople for converting new customers and upselling previous customers. Using an automated lead-assigning tool will help you assign the right leads to the right people.

You can make this demo a limited-time offer or have it be the first thing that your leads see after signing up for your product or service. This can be especially helpful if your product or service is complicated to use. A demo with your team can help walk your leads through the process and get them up and running more quickly.

6. Present them with case studies

Re-engaging lost leads in Saas can also be done by showing them the results that other customers are getting by using your product. Case studies, testimonials, and customer success stories can help re-engage leads by proving to them that your company and your product work.

It also shows them that your product or service is worth the investment. By presenting your leads with case studies, you build trust and make them more likely to purchase from you. You can present case studies in a variety of ways, including on your website, in sales emails, or even on your social media channels.

Summary

You may think re-engaging the lost leads is time-consuming and requires effort. It can also cost you some money at first. But once you put some time, effort, and money into creating a follow-up system according to the tips given above, it will benefit your business in the long term.