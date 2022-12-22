The Top 15 Farming Jobs You Can Apply for Today

By Eric Reyes

The farming industry is one of the oldest and most important industries in the world. It provides us with food, clothing, shelter, and other essential goods that are necessary for our survival. But it’s also a great source of employment opportunities for those looking for farming jobs. With so many different types of jobs available in the farming industry today, there’s something out there for everyone – no matter your skills or experience level! This article will provide an overview of 15 popular farming jobs you can apply for right now. We’ll look at job descriptions and salary ranges as well as tips on how to land these roles successfully. Whether you’re just starting out or looking to switch careers entirely, this guide should help get you started on your journey towards a career in agriculture!

Farm Hand: A farm hand is an entry-level position that requires little to no experience. Responsibilities include general maintenance, such as cleaning and caring for animals, preparing feed, harvesting crops, and other duties related to the daily operations of a farm. Salary ranges vary based on location and employer but typically start at $10-12/hour. Livestock Manager: This role mainly involves managing livestock such as cattle, sheep, pigs, horses or poultry. The job responsibilities involve overseeing housing conditions, administering medication and vaccinations, providing necessary nutrition and grooming needs of the animals and more. Employers usually look for someone with relevant qualifications like a degree in agriculture or animal science; however some employers may consider applicants without formal qualifications. Salary ranges start at approximately $30,000/year. Crop Manager: This job involves planning and managing the planting and harvesting of crops on a farm. It requires an extensive knowledge-base in soil science, pest control, irrigation systems, and crop rotation cycles to ensure maximum yield from the land. Employers generally look for someone with a degree or certification in agriculture or related field; salary ranges start around $40K/year depending on experience and location. Farm Equipment Operator: This role involves operating heavy machinery such as tractors, combines, mowers, harvesters and other equipment to maintain farms or perform specific tasks as needed by employers such as plowing fields or tilling soil. Qualifications may vary depending on the employer, though most look for a valid driver’s license and experience with operating heavy machinery. Salary ranges typically start at $14/hour. Beekeeper: This position requires a good knowledge of beekeeping, as well as an understanding of maintaining beehives and administering treatments to keep bees healthy. Beekeepers are responsible for managing colonies and extracting honey from hives; salary ranges start around $25K/year depending on experience and location. Farm Supervisor: This job involves managing a farm’s operations, supervising staff members and overseeing the daily activities that take place within the property such as crop planting, harvesting or animal care tasks etc.. Employers usually look for someone with a degree in agriculture or related field; salaries start at approximately $50K/year. Crop Duster: This job involves flying an aircraft to apply pesticides, fertilizers, and other chemicals to crops from above. It requires specialized knowledge of aeronautics and aviation safety protocols as well as expertise in the types of chemicals that are used. Salary ranges typically start around $30K/year depending on experience and location. Dairy Farmer: This position involves milking cows, maintaining their health and nutrition, and overseeing the production of dairy products such as cheese, yogurt, ice cream etc.. Most employers require formal qualifications such as an associate degree in agricultural science; salary ranges start around $40K/year. Agricultural Research Scientist: This job involves conducting research in the field of agriculture, analyzing data and developing innovative solutions to problems within the industry. A degree in an agricultural-related field is generally required; salary ranges typically start at approximately $60K/year depending on experience and location. Farm Consultant: This role involves providing advice and assistance to farmers or other agricultural businesses on issues such as marketing strategies, crop selection, pest control and more. Most employers require a bachelor’s degree in agriculture or related field; salary ranges usually start around $50K/year depending on experience and location.

By understanding the different types of jobs available in the field of agriculture, you can determine which will be the best fit for your skills and interests. With the right qualifications and experience, you can pursue a successful career in this industry.

Good luck!

About the Author

Eric Reyes is a passionate thought leader, having been featured in 50 distinguished online and offline platforms. His passion and knowledge in Finance and Business made him a sought-after contributor providing valuable insights to his readers. You can find him reading a book and discussing current events in his spare time.