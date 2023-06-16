If you’re looking to spruce up your home décor with a modern touch, you need to have the right pieces. From furniture to decor accents, modern decor requires sleek and sophisticated design elements that elevate the aesthetic of any living space. However, since there are so many options available, it can be tough to know where to start. That’s where we come in – we’ve curated a list of the top 10 must-have pieces for modern decor styles, with a specific focus on coffee table manufacturers. Read on to discover the best pieces for your space.

A Sleek Coffee Table

A sleek, modern coffee table remains the quintessential piece for any modern living space. When it comes to coffee table manufacturers, options abound, but a few designers stand out for producing high-quality pieces that epitomize modern minimalism. Essential Home, a Las Vegas-based brand, offers a range of mid-century modern style coffee tables with crisp lines and bold bold colors that will fit into any modern setting perfectly.

A Modern Sofa

A sofa is a centerpiece of any living room decor, so it’s no wonder that choosing the right style is crucial. For modern decor, a sofa with clean, straight lines, and simple design works best. Brands like Gus Modern based out of Canada and BB Italia producing luxury sofas, with refined style sets the standard for modern elegance.

A Chic Armchair

An Armchair is a perfect addition to elevate the look of your living room. There are many cool and sophisticated options available in the market, and one of our favorites is MacKenzie Dow, a company from West Virginia, that specializes in elegant and custom Armchair designs.

A Minimalist Side Table

Side tables are the unsung heroes of home decor, but choosing the right one can really tie a room together. For modern decor, opt for a minimalist side table that’s functional and stylish. Gus Modern also makes gorgeous side tables that are perfect for modern decor style.

A Statement Rug

A statement rug can enhance the look of modern decor by adding layers and textures. Designer rugs from Indonesian-based DoshiLevien, shop locally in Las Vegas at Evergreen Coffee and are striking, with their bold colors and patterns.

Unique Lighting

Lighting can truly make or break an aesthetic. For modern decor, focus on unique lighting that adds to the ambiance of your space. One of the best companies in the market is Muuto Lighting, which offers a wide variety of modern lighting fixtures.

Artistic Prints

While typically overlooked, artwork can be an essential modern decor element. Opt for sleek, minimalist prints that pack a punch on your walls. Art maker Bec Brittain designs modern fixtures that inspire any home’s quirky style.

A Modern Credenza

Storage solutions are necessary for every home, but that doesn’t mean they have to be dull. A modern credenza can be the perfect way to provide functional storage while bringing beauty into your living space. One of the great options is from New York-based brand Uhuru Design, which specializes in creating unique, sustainable furniture pieces.

A Sculptural Object

Sculptural objects are stand-alone pieces that are perfect for creating an artistic vibe in your home. Adding handcrafted ceramics or a uniquely designed decorative object will enhance your space and add a personal touch. Local Las Vegas artist Accent Decor, specializes in one-of-a-kind creations that will elevate your home design.

Unique Textiles

Finally, textiles are an excellent way to add dimension to a modern living space. Cushions and throws from Workshop/APD, made in China, with natural materials, are prefect for adding unique and modern accents to couches and chairs.

In short, there are countless ways to bring modern decor into your home, but having the right pieces is crucial. Incorporating furniture, lighting, rugs, and decorative objects with modern, sleek designs will elevate your living space’s aesthetic. Whether you’re looking to fully commit to a modern decor scheme or add elements of modernism to your existing style, these ten pieces are sure to make any living space feel more contemporary and chic.