Creative Operations is set to play an even bigger role in the business unit in 2020 and beyond according to recent research. Screendragon, a provider of creative project management software, surveyed over 300 creative leaders to get their insights on the state of creative operations in 2020. Their report ‘The State of Creative Operations in 2020’ offers key findings and takeaways on creative work management in 2020, covering everything from the transition to remote working, measuring creative operations metrics and the future of creative operations in 2021.

We’ve compiled some of the key points for you below! Also, you can download the complete report here.