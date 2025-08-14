In the wake of global lockdowns, fashion—once a statement of personal and public identity—was suddenly confined to private spaces. This study sought to explore those behavioural shifts and offer insights into the evolving mindset of fashion consumers in the COVID and post-COVID times, also taking psychological biases into account.

We all mostly view fashion in terms of fashionable clothing and style. Yet fashion is far more than that; it actually involves trends in architecture, trends in decoration, trends in clothing, in linguistic choices and even trends in our communication styles.

Truly, in our everyday life, we embrace various instances where we willingly or unwillingly deal with fashion trends, be it in terms of what to wear, where to dine, which car to drive, where to live, or which words to choose in our everyday communication.

When speaking of everyday communication, there are some words that become fashionable depending on the ongoing fashion in the air. Thus, for instance, recently there have been such words in contemporary English language as “dope”, in phrases as “a dope make-up” or “a dope car”, where the word “dope” does not translate to its main semantic meaning of a “drug”, but is rather used as an intensifier, a function word that enhances the overall positive meaning of the word that it precedes. It can thus be understood as “a fantastic / marvellous / splendid / amazing make-up / car”.

Another similar example representing our linguistic choices governed by fashion trends would be the English word “pissled”, which in modern slang can be analyzed as a combination of “puzzled+pissed off”. According to Daniel Goleman (2017), who in his WOBY talk said that this is a neologism used in English modern slang, this word was especially in vogue when Blackberry phones were widely used by fashionable people (e.g., Paris Hilton) and when someone owned a Blackberry, people around were positively puzzled and also pissed off for not having a Blackberry themselves.

As we can see, even in our everyday life, merely choosing the words that we use in our routine communication can be widely influenced by what is currently in vogue, as in the times of Blackberry, when it was one of the leading fashionable telecommunication products of the time before the touch-screen phones came into being.

As for the most generally recognized notion of “style” that the concept of “fashion” widely refers to, it is the way we dress and the everyday shopping choices that we consciously or subconsciously make depending on the ongoing widespread fashion or based on our very own individual sense of style. As Yves Saint Laurent once truly stated, “Fashion fades, style is eternal.” yet our individual style is also being widely influenced by earlier or current fashion trends.

When creating our very own individual style, we sometimes have to make purchases or adapt our owned products to create an image of ourselves presentable to the outward world. Moreover, we firmly believe that fashion is a way of communicating our internal states. In a globalized market, we are daily faced with a great variety of products and services that are meticulously planned and proficiently marketed to us so that they have an emotional influence on our brain centres and activate a desire to acquire them. An example is the use of the colour red in reduced prices, a colour that stands for courage and sparks in us a strong desire to purchase this or that marketed product that will presumably soothe our psychological well-being.

As a matter of fact, we all want to experience the thrill of intense positive emotions that will increase the generation of our happy hormones, which will eventually ensure the experience of such positive emotions as excitement, happiness, joy, glee, delight, hilarity, euphoria, and / or amusement. For this very reason, we may indulge in something called emotional shopping, which has the intention of ensuring happy emotions but brings with it some pitfalls and difficulties that are important to consider in order to limit its potentially negative effects on our psychology.

Emotional shopping refers to shopping behaviour and the consumption of goods under a high emotion of excitement, without taking the time to really think about it and weigh up whether it is a good bargain. The catch is that we firmly believe that the money spent and the objects acquired will guarantee the experience of positive emotions. Yet, when the bank statement arrives at the end of the month, we might feel somewhat discouraged and even experience such negative emotions as sadness, as well as annoyance and irritation with ourselves for not being able to control our shopping choices (Rostomyan, 2025).

Here are some strategies that marketers use; the more we know about them, the better we can identify marketing tricks and refrain from emotional shopping, and instead shop rationally for what we really need:

The anchoring bias : This occurs when we rely heavily on the first piece of information we receive, or the “anchor” (e.g., the previous price) even when subsequent information becomes available. For example, if you go to a car dealer, a salesperson might first propose you a car that costs a great deal of money and only after that suggest to you another one, a less expensive option. In this case, over-relying on the price of the first car, you might be increasingly persuaded to acquire the second option, even if its price is not as low as it perhaps should be, over-relying on the calculation of the price difference between the two proposed options.

: This occurs when we rely heavily on the first piece of information we receive, or the “anchor” (e.g., the previous price) even when subsequent information becomes available. For example, if you go to a car dealer, a salesperson might first propose you a car that costs a great deal of money and only after that suggest to you another one, a less expensive option. In this case, over-relying on the price of the first car, you might be increasingly persuaded to acquire the second option, even if its price is not as low as it perhaps should be, over-relying on the calculation of the price difference between the two proposed options. The loss aversion bias : This is a cognitive bias in which the emotional impact of a loss is felt more intensely than the joy of an equivalent gain. For example, when you lose 20 dollars and then gain 20 dollars, you might experience a much stronger pain from the loss than from the experience of the joy you get from gaining the same amount of money. For many of us, the pain of losing is psychologically twice as powerful as the pleasure of gaining. This technique is also used in marketing to generate more sales.

: This is a cognitive bias in which the emotional impact of a loss is felt more intensely than the joy of an equivalent gain. For example, when you lose 20 dollars and then gain 20 dollars, you might experience a much stronger pain from the loss than from the experience of the joy you get from gaining the same amount of money. For many of us, the pain of losing is psychologically twice as powerful as the pleasure of gaining. This technique is also used in marketing to generate more sales. The confirmation bias: This is the tendency to search for, interpret, favor, and recall information in a way that confirms or supports our prior beliefs or values. This can be detected, for instance, in someone using yes/no questions to find a number they suspect to be the number 3. They might ask, “Is it an odd number?” People prefer this type of question, called a “positive test”, even when a negative test such as “Is it an even number?” would yield exactly the same information. A prime example is when we try to rationalize our purchases, falling victim to the bias through confirmation mechanisms like emotional investment (Rostomyan, 2025).

If we take into consideration the above and reflect on our choices and the marketers’ strategies, we will be more likely to reduce the drastic effects of emotional shopping that can really cause us mental harm and emotional struggles if not recognized and addressed appropriately. Actually we strongly believe that being aware of the aforementioned marketing psychological strategies will make us more rational with our purchases and enable us to make better-suited decisions.

To have deeper insights into how our emotional well-being and our shopping choices are interrelated and interlinked, especially during the COVID-pandemic, we have conducted a survey on people’s choices on shopping and fashion. The results of our research and survey are briefly presented below.

Case Study: COVID And Fashion

The COVID-19 pandemic brought sweeping changes to daily routines, including how people react and interact with fashion. Our research investigated how clothing habits evolved during the pandemic, what influenced consumer behaviour, and how individuals anticipate dressing in a post-pandemic world.

As physical stores closed and people adapted to remote work and restricted movement, their clothing choices began to reflect new priorities.

In the wake of global lockdowns, fashion—once a statement of personal and public identity—was suddenly confined to private spaces. As physical stores closed and people adapted to remote work and restricted movement, their clothing choices began to reflect new priorities. This study sought to explore those behavioural shifts and offer insights into the evolving mindset of fashion consumers in the COVID and post-COVID times.

Methodology

A digital survey was conducted among 76 individuals during the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic. The participants, primarily women aged 20–60, were asked about their clothing choices, shopping habits, and future fashion intentions. The survey included multiple-choice and open-ended questions that helped us gain deeper insights into the shopping and fashion choices of the respondents.

Results and Data Analysis

1. Daily clothing choices during COVID-19

A large proportion of the respondents reported staying at home or working remotely. Comfort emerged as the dominant theme in their day-to-day attire:

One of the respondents stated:

Respondent: “I stayed in pyjamas most days—it just made sense when I wasn’t leaving the house.”

Another respondent said:

Respondent: “Oversized hoodies became my new normal. Comfort over everything.”

As can be detected in the answers above, people started valuing comfort more and stayed in their comfort zone without much shopping. Yet, here there is also fashion in play, since bloggers were showing images of themselves in pyjamas during that time, which made others also “follow the herd”, taking it as widely acceptable and therefore comfortable to expose.

2. Clothing purchases and consumer behavior

About 56 per cent of participants did not buy clothes during the pandemic. Those who did focus on essentials or comforting pieces, such as in this case below:

Respondent: “Just bought a bra online—nothing fancy, just what I needed.”

The majority reported buying 1–3 items per month, highlighting a more restrained and need-based approach to consumption.

This can also be conditioned by the fact that there was no need to impress others in their social circles, and the quote “less is more” was more perceived by the masses during the pandemic time.

3. Post-pandemic fashion expectations

When asked about their intentions after restrictions were lifted, responses revealed diverse but clear trends in shopping and fashion choices:

Comfort continues: Many intend to keep wearing oversized or cozy outfits:

Respondent: “Honestly, I don’t see myself going back to tight jeans anytime soon.”

Sustainable choices: Thrift and second-hand shopping are gaining momentum:

Respondent: “I discovered vintage stores online and I’m hooked. It’s better for the planet too.”

Return to dressing up (for some): A smaller group looked forward to expressing themselves through fashion again as a way to stand out from the crowd:

Respondent: “I’ve missed dressing up: I’ll definitely go all out when I can.”

Moderate Spending: Very few said they would indulge in mass purchases. This might be interlinked with the desire to acquire happy hormones through shopping experiences, since shopping also has a psychological emotional soothing effect and most probably those respondents believed that the negative feelings caused during the pandemic could be uplifted through shopping practices.

4. Demographics and fashion interest

The majority of respondents lived in urban areas with populations ranging from 25,000 to over 500,000.

Most participants rated their interest in fashion at 3 or 4 on a 5-point scale, indicating a moderate level of engagement.

This suggests that the COVID time has had a great influence on the interrelation with fashion of consumers.

5. Variables in focus:

Interest in fashion has been measured on a Likert scale (point scales 1–5).

Post-pandemic intentions included binary or descriptive responses to statements like:

Respondents:

“I will dress even more fancy than I used to.”

“I will stay in my comfy oversize.”

“I will keep buying in second-hand shops.”

“I will buy only new clothes.”

“I will buy tons of new clothes.”

“I will dress moderately.”

6. Observational insight (based on data structure and trends):

Higher fashion interest = likely to dress up more

Respondents who rated themselves 4 or 5 on fashion interest often chose:

Respondent:

“I will dress up even fancier than I used to.”

These individuals appear eager to re-engage with fashion as self-expression post-COVID, when they will again have the ultimate chance to dress up and show off.

Moderate fashion interest = focus on sustainability

Participants with moderate interest (scores of 3–4) leaned toward:

Respondent:

“I will keep on buying in second-hand shops.”

This particular finding indicated awareness of ethical and environmental fashion trends.

Lower fashion interest = emphasis on comfort Those scoring 1–2 tended to say:

Respondent:

“I will stay in my comfy oversize, it works.”

This shows that comfort remains key, suggesting they see fashion as functional rather than expressive.

Example quote-based correlation:

The shopping and fashion preferences of the respondents differed:

“I’m not really into trends, but I have discovered second-hand stores and I’m not going back.” — Respondent with moderate fashion interest

“Fashion is my passion, and I missed it so much—I’ll go all-out once I’m out.” — Respondent with high fashion interest

In this connection, we should like to highlight the example of a quote by Karl Lagerfeld, who in one of his last interviews asserted that nowadays it is easier to look fashionable and that it is the “obligation” of each and everyone of us to look elegant, since with the rise of fast fashion anyone can look sophisticated, whereas before only the richest could afford fancy branded clothes. Here, it is highly important to state that the notions “fashion” and “style” differ, for fashion is the trend on what to wear, yet style is your individual signature. With style we make a statement and people are more inclined to look up to us in that way.

All of the above goes to prove that the outward reality greatly influences our shopping choices and the contemporary fashion trends, since there is also another psychological notion called “social proof”, which refers to the idea that society also sets norms, principles, and restrictions on our behaviour that are followed by the masses connected with our interrelation to fashion and our resultant shopping choices.

Findings

There appears to be a clear pattern in the respondents, which is as follows:

Those more invested in fashion are more likely to resume or amplify expressive dressing.

are more likely to Those with lower interest tend to stick with comfort-focused clothing.

tend to Sustainability and second-hand shopping appeal across the middle range of fashion interest—possibly reflecting rising general awareness.

The above suggests that although the pandemic has had a great influence on our shopping habits (most having shopped online), as well as our individual style (most going for comfortable dressing), those who are truly devoted to fashion will most likely keep on following the fashion trends and making purchases, even in an amplified manner having missed their pre-pandemic times. Nonetheless, there has also been much evidence that refraining from extensive shopping habits and changing their style from vivid to comfortable may have had a great impact on further style and shopping habits, making the individual comfortable in their own skin.

Strategies to tackle emotional shopping

There are some approved and tested strategies to tackle emotional shopping (during and post pandemics) that will greatly help to cope with it in real time:

If you are infatuated with a certain product and really recognize that the acquisition of it will bring you joy, certainly go for it. But if you are infatuated only with a product’s reduced price, logically analyze whether you would still have been willing to pay the full price for it. In case of a “yes” answer, go for it, but if you’re in reality only attracted by the price, it’s probably better not to make the purchase. Make a budget that you can stick to. This way, you can rationally control impulses generated by external triggers and shop in accordance with the budget you’ve dedicated to your shopping experiences, which will provide you with the desired purchases and stimulate the generation of the longed-for happy hormones without harming your pocket (Rostomyan, 2025). You can treat yourself from time to time with something beautiful that will lift your mood and provide you with happy hormones, in order to tackle the psychological burdens of stress during pandemics or just in your everyday situations to leverage the concerns that might arise in life.

The strategies presented above can greatly assist those who find their comfort in shopping while battling emotional stress and distress, since although shopping can work as a remedy for a while, seeing your bank statement at the end of the month can be somewhat discouraging. For this, to be able to enjoy the positive emotional impact that shopping can have on your mood and not get infatuated by the marketers’ tricks and techniques and not to buy unnecessary staff, we suggest you be aware of the concept of “emotional shopping”, to be self-aware and to make the best of your purchases also in line both with your very own needs and the modern fashion styles.

Discussions

The findings suggest that the pandemic has caused a reevaluation of fashion values. Where fashion once leaned heavily on outward expression and social cues, today’s consumer is more comfort-conscious, self-aware, socially aware, rational, intentional, and environmentally aware. The shift toward sustainable fashion—particularly second-hand shopping—highlights growing awareness of environmental impacts and personal responsibility. Meanwhile, the continued preference for comfortable attire may challenge designers to rethink the balance between style and functionality to be able to attract consumers accordingly.

Conclusion

The future of fashion has been defined not by a complete return to pre-pandemic norms but by a hybrid model, where comfort, practicality, and ethics play central roles. Brands and retailers must adapt by offering collections that resonate with these new values. These pause moments in fashion history are not merely pauses, but a pivot, one that opens the door for innovation and more meaningful consumer relationships. Furthermore, given that our shopping choices are also greatly based on the contemporary times, we can conclude that such periods prepare designers for new heights, since sometimes genius comes from discomfort.

About the Authors

Dr. Anna Rostomyan an assistant professor and certified EI coach, specializes in the linguistic cognitive analysis of emotions and their impacts on life and business. With seven books, over 50 publications, and readers across 100 nationalities, her research highlights the role of emotional intelligence in achieving better business outcomes.

Dr. Monika Klein , an award-winning movie producer and design expert, specializes in creative sector economics, regional development, and business models. With over

80 works, she excels in design thinking, service design, and user-focused solutions. Renowned for leading teams to success, she inspires impactful projects across diverse creative and social spheres.

