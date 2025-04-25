By Zeeshan Maqbool, Supervision by Dr. Anna Rostomyan

Introduction

It is evident that conflict is an integral part of work places because individuals come from different background, have different personalities and different working styles. Conflicts can occur due to difference in communication channels, expectations-terms of working, provision of resources-services or personal conflict. Some conflicts can foster creativity and innovation while other unsolved conflicts will be damaging to the context, have negative impacts on productivity and will demoralize employees. (Šustek, 2024) Another aspect which can prove very helpful when it comes to resolving workplace disputes is Emotional Intelligence (EI) (Sharma et al., 2024).

According to different sources, Emotional intelligence refers to the capacity of an individual to accurately perceive, understand and manage emotions-both theirs and of others in a given relationship. Regarding the workplace, EI concerns itself with how one is able to handle conflicts, assert himself/herself in any interpersonal communication and how he/she is able to create interpersonal relationships. In the present world the demands that organizations make on them have become more complex and diverse, thus there is a need for employees to exercising high levels of EI in handling conflicts (Altaras et al., 2024).

Studies also reveal that applicants with high level of emotional intelligence are capable of handling issue purely because they are able to control their emotions, understand the feelings of the other party and express themselves in an appropriate manner. Consequently, this research seeks to establish the role of EI in conflict management in relati (Sahoo et al., 2025) on to the importance of developing effectiveness in conflict resolution, promoting a healthy organizational climate, and the beneficial influence of EI on the production process and success of the enterprise. The objective of this study is what is the relationship between EI and conflict resolution in workplace.

Literature Review

Emotional Intelligence (EI)

The idea of EI was initially introduced into the public domain by Salovey and Mayer (1990) and was later Goleman (1995) who described it as the capacity to understand and manage feelings in one as well as in other people. EI involves five key components: Skills like self-awareness, self-regulation, motivation, empathetic ability, and interpersonal skills mentioned in early model by Goleman (1995). These components help people to solve social issues and keep interpersonal relationships that are crucial for solving conflicts at the workplace (Antonopoulou, 2024).

Workplace Conflict

Workplace conflict can be described as a disagreement between two or more persons or groups regarding matters of interest to them. According to Hoogenboom et al., (2024), workplace conflict can be categorized into three types: whereby they include task conflict, relationship conflict and process conflict. Task conflict is that occurs due to the actual performance of the activities in delivering a particular project and their objectives, while relationship conflict is Conflict that stems from the interpersonal relationships among the members, and process conflict is disagreement as to how the particular tasks listed in the project are to be done.

Inadequate conflict management to a certain extent often leads to following negative repercussions on an organization. Among the consequences of interpersonal conflict on organizational outcomes are decreased job satisfaction, low organizational commitment and ultimately, low organizational performance. But, resolution of conflict increases the coordination and, in turn increases problem-solving and creativity (Hermawan et al., 2024).

Emotional Intelligence Concerning Conflict Organization

Conflict management skills are widely accepted to be influenced by emotional intelligence. In conflict situations, there is evidence that people with high EI remain better at controlling their emotion thus promoting conversations as opposed to fighting (Bhusan & Jain, 2024). To be specific, EI allows a person learn what emotional needs of the parties engaged in the conflict s/he has to meet in order to reach a common ground for effective conflict solution.

For instance, Côté (2005) showed in a study that HI- EI people were able to manage workplace relationship conflicts because of the ability of interpreting emotions during conflicts and managing distress before it gets out of control. In the same context, Lawani et al., (2022) pointed that people with high levels of EI are likely to use cooperative strategies to deal with conflict than the competitive or avoiding tactics.

EI and styles of conflicts solving at the workplace

This arrives at the finding that various conflict resolution styles can mould the results of confrontational situations at the place of work. According to Nikitara et al., (2024), there are five conflict-handling styles: The primary strategies include competing, collaborating, compromising, avoiding as well as accommodating. The collaborating and compromising are the most common because emotionally intelligent people are more inclined towards win-win strategies. EI helps to build cooperation because a person can stay calm and take into account other people’s opinions.

A study comparing conflict-solving ability and EI, done by Riaz, (2024), showed that people with high EI tend to have better collaboration skills in conflict resolution and avoid destructive conflict behaviours as they tend to aim at win-win.

EI, Empathy and Conflict Resolution

In this paper it will be demonstrated that empathy, one of the EI elements, has a proactive role in conflict management. Empathy helps the peoples to be able to be in the ‘shoes’ of the others and this is especially helpful to seek for the consensus if the disagreement happened. A study carried out by Atta et al., (2024) noted that the workers who are empathetic when handling conflicts within the workplace are likely to facilitate positive relations than those without it . someone should be able to listen, say ‘I understand’ and be able to suggest solutions that will solve the emotions of the other person.

Professional Advantages of EI

Hear dispensing Emotional intelligence in the workplace organizations have enhanced conflict solving. Another study done by Jordan and Troth found that teams that are high in EI are better at conflict management because the attendees are open and are able to put themselves in other’s shoes. This results to the promotion of healthy organizational culture and better satisfaction of the employees.

Moreover, EI in conflict resolution can result in improved decision-making, especially since an ability to perceive emotions enables one to consider structural and cross-systematic approaches and make decisions with decision-makers on the basis of agreement (Sharma et al., 2024). Emotional intelligent organizations expand the capacity to address the challenges of workplace conflict and to foster a positive and effective culture.

Research Questions

How does emotional intelligence contribute to effective workplace conflict resolution? What are the key components of EI that play a significant role in resolving conflicts? How does the level of EI vary across different workplace roles?

Methodology

Research Design

This study employs a quantitative research design using a cross-sectional survey approach. The research aims to assess the relationship between emotional intelligence and conflict resolution effectiveness in workplace settings. A structured questionnaire was distributed to full-time employees across various industries to gather data on their emotional intelligence levels and conflict resolution styles.

Participants

The study included 50 full-time employees from diverse organizations in the IT. The participants were selected to provide a broad perspective on how emotional intelligence influences conflict resolution in different organizational settings. The demographic details of the participants are presented below.

Demographics of Participants

The study included 25 participants, with 36% aged 18–25 (9 individuals) and 32% aged 26–35 (8 individuals). Gender distribution was equal, with 36% male and 36% female, while 28% identified as “Other.” Job roles were also balanced, with 36% managers and 32% each as team leaders and staff members. In terms of experience, 40% had 1–3 years, 24% had 4–6 years, and 24% had over 6 years, with 12% having less than 1 year of experience. This diverse demographic ensures a comprehensive perspective for the study.

Sampling Technique

A convenience sampling technique was used to select participants for the study. Participants were chosen based on their availability and willingness to participate in the online survey. This technique was chosen due to its efficiency in gathering a sample within a limited timeframe.

Data Collection

The data was collected through a structured questionnaire via google form. The questionnaire contained items both the Emotional Intelligence and the Conflict Resolution that were taken from previous studies. Questionnaire was distributed to participants via social media platforms.

Data Analysis

The collected data was analyzed using both descriptive statistics and inferential statistics. Descriptive statistics were used to summarize the demographic information, while correlation analysis was used to examine the relationship between emotional intelligence and conflict resolution styles.

Results and Findings

1. Emotional Intelligence Levels Across Job Roles

Data revealed that employees in managerial roles scored significantly higher on EI compared to non-managerial staff. This aligns with the expectation that leadership positions demand higher levels of emotional regulation and interpersonal skills.

Table 1: Descriptive Statistics of Average AI Score as Job Role of Respondents

Job Role Average EI Score Managers 78 Team Leaders 73 Staff Members 65

2. Relationship Between EI and Conflict Resolution Effectiveness

Table 2: Correlations between Emotional Intelligence (EI) Scores and Conflict Resolution Effectiveness

Variable M SD Conflict Resolution Effectiveness Emotional Intelligence (EI) Scores 75.4 10.2 0.68** Conflict Resolution Effectiveness 80.5 8.5 –

A positive correlation (r = 0.68, p < 0.05) was observed between EI scores and conflict resolution effectiveness. Employees with higher EI demonstrated better communication, reduced escalation of conflicts, and more collaborative solutions.

3. Key EI Components Influencing Conflict Resolution

Empathy: 78.46% of respondents emphasized the importance of understanding others’ emotions during conflicts.

Figure 1: Percentage of Emotional Intelligence of Participants

Open Communication: 80% highlighted the role of controlling emotional impulses in de-escalating conflicts.

Figure 2: Percentage of Conflict Resolution of Respondents

Discussion

These results support the hypothesis on the practical importance of EI in managing conflict situations. People with high EI can easily diagnose the source of conflicts, manage pressure and encourage employees to work as a team. For instance, the results explained how empathy solved a conflict between staff members.

The findings of this study highlight the significant role of emotional intelligence (EI) in enhancing conflict resolution effectiveness in workplace settings. The positive correlation (r = 0.68, p < 0.05) between EI and conflict resolution suggests that employees with higher EI are better equipped to manage workplace conflicts through effective communication, reduced escalation, and collaborative problem-solving.

The descriptive statistics revealed that employees in managerial roles had higher average EI scores (M = 78) compared to team leaders (M = 73) and staff members (M = 65). This finding aligns with the notion that leadership positions demand advanced interpersonal and emotional regulation skills. Managers often require the ability to navigate complex workplace dynamics, making higher EI critical for their roles.

Further analysis of EI components showed that self-awareness, social skills, and empathy were key contributors to conflict resolution effectiveness. Skills such as active listening (77.6%), open communication (80.8%), and conflict de-escalation (75.2%) were particularly important in resolving workplace disputes. Empathy, rated as essential by 78.46% of respondents, was especially critical for understanding the emotions of others and fostering collaborative solutions.

The results underscore the need for organizations to prioritize EI development in their workforce. Training programs focusing on empathy, communication, and social skills can empower employees to navigate conflicts effectively. Moreover, targeted EI development for employees in leadership roles could further enhance their ability to manage workplace challenges.

The present findings are in line with previous work asserting that EI improves interaction processes (Yao et al., 2024). However, the study also underlines the need for wonder role, EI training programs that are aimed at the non-managerial staff group which had lower scores on EI.

Conclusion

Emotional intelligence plays a critical role in resolving workplace conflicts effectively. By fostering self-awareness, empathy, and communication skills, organizations can enhance their conflict resolution processes. This study recommends incorporating EI development into employee training programs to create a more cohesive and productive work environment. These findings contribute to the growing body of research emphasizing the importance of EI in organizational success. However, the study’s reliance on convenience sampling and self-reported measures may limit generalizability. Future research could explore EI and conflict resolution using longitudinal designs to assess causality and include diverse industries for broader insights.

References