The Role of Case Studies in MBA Dissertation: How to Conduct and Present Them?

Whether you want it or not, if you are pursuing an MBA, you have to prepare a dissertation. There are multiple methods to prepare a research paper, and case-study analysis is one of them. This approach is a type of qualitative research method that entails careful and comprehensive investigation of a particular case or event.

Unfortunately, students often face challenges in finding relevant case studies from credible sources and presenting them in an engaging way. Hence, to make this herculean task easy and help you grasp a nuanced approach to the selected method, MBA dissertation help appear like a life savior.

Before delving deep into this, first, see why Case studies are crucial in an MBA dissertation.

Importance of Case Study

Case studies bridge the gap between theoretical and practical implications of real-life scenarios. Researchers use this method to analyze a large data set/ information and apply it in writing, leading to improved knowledge of how such concepts work.

Moreover, it stimulates detailed evaluation of intricacies, problems, issues, backgrounds, and other elements that help to grasp a deeper understanding of the subject matter. Additionally, it also helps students to explore complex situations and the responses of other people in that situation, which guides them in assuming the future outcome.

Now let’s see how you can comprehensively present your case study:

Steps of preparing a Case study

Clearly define the purpose

Before finding case studies, you need to set the aim and objectives of your study. Clear and concise details of your study purpose are important to prepare a well-researched paper.

Checklist for Introduction

Have I mentioned a clear background and rationale behind the research?

Have I mentioned clear aims and objectives?

Is the research question aligned properly with the aim and objectives?

Select the most relevant case study

Based on the research questions, the most suited case(s) need to be selected from authentic databases like Research Gate, Science Direct, or any other Government websites/reports.

Checklist for presenting the case study

Does the selected case study correspond to the research aim?

Have I explained the reasoning for choosing the case(s)

Are they appropriate to meet my research goal?

Are they taken from authentic sources or up-to-date?

Conduct a comprehensive literature review

The literature review is an integral part of case study analysis as it offers opportunities to develop a theoretical and conceptual framework in your writing. Therefore, you need to discuss relevant sources or models from scholarly articles to discuss the problem statement.

Checklist for Literature Review

Is the theory relevant to the research topic?

Have I critically analyzed the theory with evidenced-based research practice?

Have I shown practical implications to the theories?

Conduct methodology

There are numerous ways to develop research methods. However, the case study mostly follows qualitative data, such as observations, and analysis of primary and secondary sources of data, such as newspaper articles, official records, etc. Please note that sometimes case studies tend to focus on quantitative data. For example, for studying the customer satisfaction of Coca-Cola company, you can collect quantitative data like customer retention rate, and experience.

Checklist for Methodology

Have I selected the appropriate research approach and philosophy?

Have I mentioned my data collection method and data analysis technique?

Is there any need to provide inclusion and exclusion criteria?

Data analysis

It is crucial to implement proper data collection techniques, such as content analysis techniques and thematic analysis techniques, to elicit relevant insights from the collected data.

Checklist for data analysis

Is the data collection process well documented?

Have I maintained consistency and accuracy while obtaining data?

Have I applied the appropriate data collection technique?

Have I included findings and discussions to evaluate the case study critically?

Conclusion

At last, you need to summarize the key takeaways of the entire study, restating the research aim, linking the findings with research questions, and illustrating the practical implications and future scope of the research.

Final Thought

There is no doubt that the case study approach serves as an important tool for researchers, students, and professionals for the meticulous instigation of specific case(s). Hence, by following structured steps, the researcher can create a comprehensive dissertation paper that adds value to their learning. For those who find the process overwhelming, an assignment helper can provide the necessary support to ensure success.