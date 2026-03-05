An Interview with Edward Young of Notary Public London – Edward Young

The United Kingdom has long been regarded as a stable and transparent destination for international property investment. However, regulatory scrutiny of overseas ownership has intensified significantly. The introduction of the Register of Overseas Entities (ROE) has reshaped the compliance landscape for non-UK companies holding or acquiring UK property.

In conversation with European Business Review, Edward Young, principal of Notary Public London – Edward Young, explains why the regime represents a structural shift rather than a procedural adjustment.

Has the ROE fundamentally altered the compliance obligations of overseas property owners?

Edward Young: Yes. The regime introduced mandatory registration and verified disclosure of beneficial ownership. It is not optional. An overseas entity that owns or intends to acquire UK land must register with Companies House and disclose verified beneficial owners. Failure to comply can result in criminal liability, daily financial penalties, and restrictions on dealing with the property.

What is often underestimated is the seriousness of the verification requirement.

For readers seeking a technical overview of the statutory framework, a detailed breakdown of the regime is available here: https://notarypubliclondon.co.uk/register-of-overseas-entities-a-guide/

Where do you see most errors occurring?

Edward Young: The majority of difficulties arise during verification. Companies House does not merely record information; it requires beneficial ownership data to be independently verified by a UK-regulated professional. That process involves identity confirmation, examination of ownership chains, and scrutiny of supporting documentation.

Where structures involve layered corporate holdings, offshore jurisdictions, or trust arrangements, the analysis becomes nuanced. As a solicitor and STEP-qualified practitioner, I frequently encounter scenarios where the technical definition of “beneficial owner” under the legislation differs from commercial assumptions.

Errors typically stem from misunderstanding evidential standards rather than intentional non-compliance.

Why is specialist oversight important?

Edward Young: Because the verification professional assumes regulatory responsibility. This is not a box-ticking exercise. It requires professional judgment, documentary discipline, and familiarity with Companies House expectations.

At Notary Public London – Edward Young, registrations are approached as structured legal reviews. Each matter involves careful analysis of ownership categorisation, statutory definitions, and documentary provenance. That methodology reduces the risk of rejection or delay — a critical consideration when transactions are time-sensitive.

Our structured approach to overseas entity registration and verification is outlined here:

https://notarypubliclondon.co.uk/registration-of-overseas-entities-lawyers-london/

Do you anticipate the regulatory climate softening?

Edward Young: On the contrary. The direction of travel is towards greater transparency. Policymakers are focused on preventing misuse of UK property through opaque ownership structures. For overseas investors, trustees, developers, and holding entities, ROE compliance should now be viewed as an element of strategic governance rather than an administrative hurdle.

What is the key message for international investors?

Edward Young: Where UK land is concerned, compliance precision is integral to asset security. The cost of defective registration can far exceed the perceived administrative burden. Engaging a properly qualified professional is not about convenience — it is a risk management decision.

